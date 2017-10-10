Getty

More than anything, Vegas Golden Knights’ home debut is chance to heal

By James O'BrienOct 10, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT
It’s pretty astounding that the Vegas Golden Knights are aiming to become the first NHL expansion franchise to win its first three games, part of an interesting opportunity overall. That’s also far from the most important thing going on here, something the Golden Knights will acknowledge in more than one way.

With the horrific mass shooting still on the minds of many, the Golden Knights are doing their part to live up to “When things go dark, Vegas shines,” a motto that is appearing around the city, including at T-Mobile Arena.

Tuesday marks the home debut for the franchise, but more than that, an opportunity; the team’s entertainment producer Jonny Greco described tonight as “a unique responsibility and opportunity to give 17,000 people this group hug” to NHL.com’s Nick Cotsonika.

“It’s going to be a moving experience,” Golden Knights owner Bill Foley said. “There’s going to be a lot of tears shed.”

The Golden Knights told Cotsonika that they’re going to postpone some of the more flashy things you see from a professional sports team at a game. There will be no “knight pulling a sword out of a stone” tonight.

The team is even replacing advertisements on the board to cement how serious this night is.

That’s remarkable stuff, and it’s sure to be a moving atmosphere as they host the Arizona Coyotes (the game airs on NBCSN).

It all serves as an interesting dichotomy: a reminder that wins and losses on the ice aren’t the most important thing, but also a case of sports providing a worthwhile distraction in bleak moments. The Golden Knights’ impact will vary, yet it’s nice to see them doing what they can for a community they’re joining this year.

And, again, it’s secondary … but this is an intriguing opportunity for the team to begin 2017-18 on an unexpected hot streak.

This isn’t just their first home game; this is their first extended homestand in the NHL:

Tue, Oct 10 vs Arizona
Fri, Oct 13 vs Detroit
Sun, Oct 15 vs Boston
Tue, Oct 17 vs Buffalo
Sat, Oct 21 vs St. Louis
Tue, Oct 24 vs Chicago
Fri, Oct 27 vs Colorado

Hey, you never know … stranger things have happened in sports.

Either way, get ready for a special night in Las Vegas. Also, check out Cotsonika’s full piece at NHL.com.

By Joey AlfieriOct 10, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Tuesday night. In the early game, the Montreal Canadiens host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here

The Blackhawks have had no problems scoring goals this season. Through three games, they are 2-0-1 and they’ve managed to find the back of the net 18 times (10 of those goals came in the season opener against Pittsburgh).

“I know we scored a ton of goals but our (defense) has been great moving the puck up, getting in the rush, ending plays quick in our zone,” goalie Corey Crawford said after Saturday’s 5-1 win over Columbus, per the Chicago Tribune. “Every aspect of our game right now is looking good.”

Last night, the ‘Hawks jumped out to 2-0 and 3-1 leads in Toronto, but they ended up losing 4-3 in overtime thanks to a goal by Leafs superstar Auston Matthews.

It’s impressive to see that Chicago has eight players on a point-per-game pace (that number will come down as the season goes on). Brandon Saad, Patrick Kane and Ryan Hartman all lead the way with six points in three contests.

Goals haven’t been coming as easily to the Canadiens, as they’ve beaten an opposing goaltender just three times in three games.

Montreal opened the season with a shootout win in Buffalo, but they dropped 6-1 and 2-0 road decisions against the Capitals and Rangers over the weekend.

The Canadiens had disallowed goals in Sunday’s game against New York. Still, captain Max Pacioretty isn’t willing to use that as an excuse for his team’s struggles.

“I think they were good calls,” Pacioretty said, per the Montreal Gazette. “Maybe if we disagreed with the calls, then it would be frustrating, but I think they were good calls.

“We were getting the puck there but, like I said, it’s nice to look at the shot count and have lots of shots, but Pittsburgh proved last year by winning the Cup that making plays, making the goalie move, making it hard on him is how you win games. It’s not always going to result in tons of shots, but you need the confidence to make the plays around the net and that’s what it takes to score goals.”

In the late game, the Vegas Golden Knights host the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 p.m. ET. To stream that game live, click here

The Golden Knights will finally get to play their first regular season home game in franchise history tonight. Although there will be plenty of excitement in the building, the mass shooting that took place in Vegas last week is still fresh in everybody’s mind.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of different emotions,” Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Obviously, the city is still healing from the tragedy, and as players we’re aware of that. But hopefully we can go out and perform and take everyone’s mind off of what happened for a couple of hours.”

Believe it or not, the NHL’s newest team is off to a perfect 2-0 start. They’ve collected a pair of wins over the Dallas Stars and Coyotes, so they are playing with confidence.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who is clearly the face of this expansion franchise, has been rock-solid, and on Monday, he was chosen as the NHL’s Second Star of the Week.

Fleury can dangle too!

Everyone expected the Coyotes to struggle, again, this season, and that’s been the case early on. They dropped their regular season opener in Anaheim 5-4 before losing to the Golden Knights in overtime this weekend.

The thing is, Arizona has held leads in both of their defeats this season. They were up by three goals against Anaheim and one goal against Vegas.

“That’s something we’re going to have to learn, to close games down,” defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson told the Arizona Repulic after the loss to the Golden Knights. “But at the same time, we didn’t play good enough to win that game.

“We stopped playing a little bit instead of pushing forward for the next goal. We back off, and we make some bad mistakes.”

Flames snap 25-game losing streak in Anaheim

By Joey AlfieriOct 10, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
It took over 13 years, but the Calgary Flames have finally won a regular season game in Anaheim.

Thanks to a 43-save shutout from Flames goalie Mike Smith, they were able to pick up a 2-0 win. They also collected two points at the Honda Center for the first time since Jan. 19, 2004.

If you include their playoff matchups, it was actually a 29-game losing streak (the Flames’ last win game in Apr. of 2006).

Finally, Calgary can move forward knowing the “curse” is behind them.

“We probably could have done this in the spring in Game 2 (of the first round, a 3-2 loss),” Mikael Backlund said, per NHL.com. “I thought we were the way better team then, but they got the lucky bounce. We were like ‘Oh, it’s the curse,’ but now it’s nice to finally break it.”

Smith was a big reason why Calgary was able to snap their skid. The Flames have had some inconsistent play between the pipes over the last few years, which is why they went out and got the veteran from Arizona during the off-season.

It’s still early, but Smith is already starting to pay off for Calgary.

“When you play a team that long and you’re not on the winning part of it, it gets old pretty fast,” Smith said, per the OC Register. “I know I’ve been on teams where it’s happened to me so I wanted to help this team get over that hump.”

PHT Morning Skate: Top 10 quickest starts of the the last 30 years

By Joey AlfieriOct 10, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT
–People in Las Vegas have been excited about their new hockey team for a while, but the fact that they had a good first weekend in the NHL might actually be helping a community that’s still hurting. “Certainly, winning two games over the weekend was a nice thing for the community that is still grieving,” GM George McPhee said. “This community will grieve and heal and persevere. But we’re just a hockey team. We’re a small thing in relation to what happened, but the Vegas team won a couple hockey games.” (Sportsnet)

–Devils rookie Jesper Bratt has been terrific so far this season. This weekend, he became the first player in franchise history to register five points in his first two games, so The Score looks at who he is, where he came from and what he’s capable of doing. (The Score)

–The 207-18 season is Kyle Okposo‘s second as a member of the Buffalo Sabres. Unfortunately, the team is having a hard time spelling his name correctly on the back of his jersey. (Bardown)

Alex Ovechkin‘s unreal start to the season prompted The Hockey News’ Jared Clinton to look up the quickest starts to a season over the last 30 years. It probably won’t surprise you that Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr are all on the list. (The Hockey News)

–Capitals rookie Nathan Walker became the first Australian to break into the NHL. Naturally, his home country was really proud of him, so Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull gave him a call. (NHL.com)

–The Tennessean caught up with a number of key on and off-ice figures from the Nashville Predators’ Stanley Cup run. Jake Wadell, for example, was the fan who threw a catfish on the ice in Pittsburgh. He had a pretty busy summer doing plenty of interviews. Others like Mike Fisher and Kevin Fiala have been busy doing other things. (The Tennessean)

Bolts storm back to defeat Capitals in overtime

Associated PressOct 10, 2017, 1:20 AM EDT
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) The Tampa Bay Lightning shut down the NHL’s top scorer and rallied from a two-goal deficit for a quality win.

Brayden Point scored on a power play in overtime, Tampa Bay held high-scoring Alex Ovechkin pointless and the Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Monday night.

“The team that deserved to win won tonight,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “We were a determined group.”

Point redirected Nikita Kucherov‘s shot at 3:08 that came after the Capitals were assessed a too many men on the ice penalty.

Ovechkin entered with seven goals in Washington’s first two games this season.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Alex Killorn, Chris Kunitz and Kucherov, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

T.J. Oshie had two goals and an assist, while Nicklas Backstrom added a goal and two assists for the Capitals. Philipp Grubauer stopped 36 shots in his first game of the season.

“The good and bad is, I thought we could have left here with two points and are leaving here with one,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said.

Kucherov tied it at three on an in-close backhander at 10:46 of the third.

Ovechkin had three goals in the third period in Thursday’s opening night win at Ottawa, then matched the feat while helping chase Montreal goalie Carey Price in the first period Saturday. He added his fourth goal in the second period against Al Montoya.

Ovechkin, bidding to become the first NHL player to have a hat trick in three consecutive games, had a power-play scoring chance from the left circle in the second turned aside by Vasilevskiy. He finished with four shots and was a minus-2

Backstrom and Oshie, on a power play deflection from the slot, scored 1:23 apart late in the first as Washington took a 2-0 lead.

After Killorn and Oshie, with the man advantage, traded goals early in the second, Kunitz’s redirection cut the deficit to 3-2 with 1:51 left in the period.

“A good building block for our team,” Kunitz said.

Grubauer made several strong saves, including Steven Stamkos‘ left circle drive, during an early third period power play.

Vasilevskiy stopped a first-period breakaway by Evgeny Kuznetsov, who got his eighth assist on Oshie’s second goal.

“We had a couple chances to make it 4-1 and we didn’t,” Trotz said. “They just chipped away.”