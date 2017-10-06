What October has in store for Pacific Division

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In an age of parity, a slump or hot streak can often be explained – at least in part – by a team’s schedule.

That’s not meant to discount strong play or wobbly goaltending, or any other factors that go into winning and losing. Even so, the answer to the question “What’s wrong with Team X?” can sometimes be “they’re tired and on a long road trip.”

With that in mind, let’s look at what October has in store for NHL teams. Since the Pacific Division features Anaheim and Arizona, we’ll start here. The goal is to cover all four divisions by the end of this weekend.

For a deep dive on PHT’s Pacific Division materials, check out this preview.

Anaheim Ducks (Beat Coyotes 5-4)

Schedule

Sat, Oct 7 vs Philadelphia

Mon, Oct 9 vs Calgary

Wed, Oct 11 vs NY Islanders

Fri, Oct 13 @ Colorado

Sun, Oct 15 vs Buffalo

Fri, Oct 20 vs Montreal

Tue, Oct 24 @ Philadelphia

Thu, Oct 26 @ Florida

Sat, Oct 28 @ Tampa Bay

Sun, Oct 29 @ Carolina

The Anaheim Ducks are dealing with a blistering array of injuries, making the start of their schedule a good news/bad news situation.

Beginning 2017-18 with four straight games at home (not to mention six of seven in Anaheim) makes for a more comfortable situation, even if few of their key players come back during this stand. (Ryan Kesler isn’t walking through that door anytime soon.)

On the flip side, if the Ducks stumble, they’ll also be losing home games. So far, they managed to beat the Coyotes, so at least there’s that.

Even when the road games start to pile up, the Ducks only face one back-to-back set in October.

Arizona Coyotes (lost to Ducks)

Schedule

Sat, Oct 7 vs Vegas

Tue, Oct 10 @ Vegas

Thu, Oct 12 vs Detroit

Sat, Oct 14 vs Boston

Tue, Oct 17 @ Dallas

Thu, Oct 19 vs Dallas

Sat, Oct 21 vs Chicago

Tue, Oct 24 @ NY Islanders

Thu, Oct 26 @ NY Rangers

Sat, Oct 28 @ New Jersey

Mon, Oct 30 @ Philadelphia

Tue, Oct 31 @ Detroit

After a narrow loss to begin the season against the Ducks, the Coyotes embrace a fairly Ducks-like schedule, right down to finishing October with a back-to-back set that’s part of at least four road games against East teams. (The Coyotes face a five-game trip, as you can see; they begin November back at home.)

The Coyotes face two home-and-home sets with teams that carry some mystery in the Golden Knights and Stars. Will Vegas be as vulnerable as expected? Could Dallas live up to the hype? The Coyotes will serve as an early barometer for both teams.

Overall, this is a friendly schedule for the upstarts.

Calgary Flames (lost to Oilers 3-0)

Schedule

Sat, Oct 7 vs Winnipeg

Mon, Oct 9 @ Anaheim

Wed, Oct 11 @ Los Angeles

Fri, Oct 13 vs Ottawa

Sat, Oct 14 @ Vancouver

Thu, Oct 19 vs Carolina

Sat, Oct 21 vs Minnesota

Tue, Oct 24 @ Nashville

Wed, Oct 25 @ St. Louis

Fri, Oct 27 vs Dallas

Sun, Oct 29 vs Washington

This is not exactly a friendly start, especially if the Jets’ 7-2 loss to Toronto was a mere hiccup for a dangerous team. The Flames face two back-to-back sets, with the first starting at home against the Senators and then transitioning to Vancouver the following day. Back-to-back sets stand as the most obvious opportunities to rest Jaromir Jagr, if Calgary goes down that route.

On the bright side, there aren’t any enormous road trips yet.

Calgary needs to get everything in order by the end of October; Oct. 27’s home date against the Stars begins a seven-game homestand.

Edmonton Oilers (beat Flames)

Schedule

Sat, Oct 7 @ Vancouver

Mon, Oct 9 vs Winnipeg

Sat, Oct 14 vs Ottawa

Tue, Oct 17 vs Carolina

Thu, Oct 19 @ Chicago

Sat, Oct 21 @ Philadelphia

Tue, Oct 24 @ Pittsburgh

Thu, Oct 26 vs Dallas

Sat, Oct 28 vs Washington

Connor McDavid and the Oilers get to ease into their roles as favorites with a light, low-impact October.

The Oilers get to play four of their first five games at home to start the season (counting the McDavid showcase to open 2017-18) and don’t face a back-to-back in October. Much like the Flames, they’ll want to finish the month on a high note; Oct. 26 begins a five-game homestand.

Los Angeles Kings (Shut out Flyers 2-0)

Schedule

Sat, Oct 7 @ San Jose

Wed, Oct 11 vs Calgary

Sat, Oct 14 vs Buffalo

Sun, Oct 15 vs NY Islanders

Wed, Oct 18 vs Montreal

Sat, Oct 21 @ Columbus

Mon, Oct 23 @ Toronto

Tue, Oct 24 @ Ottawa

Thu, Oct 26 @ Montreal

Sat, Oct 28 @ Boston

Mon, Oct 30 @ St. Louis

After one home game and one road contest to start the season, the Kings are slated for extremes of stands and trips.

At least there’s an opportunity to build early confidence, as Saturday’s road game isn’t exactly a cross-continent trek against the Sharks. Two back-to-back sets and that month-ending six-game road swing stand as big obstacles. That said, the Kings will enjoy a lot of home-cooking in early November, so they need to hang in there.

Another bright side is that the Kings aren’t expected to travel as rigorously as they have in the past.

San Jose Sharks (Lost 5-3 to Flyers)

Schedule

Sat, Oct 7 vs Los Angeles

Thu, Oct 12 vs Buffalo

Sat, Oct 14 vs NY Islanders

Tue, Oct 17 vs Montreal

Fri, Oct 20 @ New Jersey

Sat, Oct 21 @ NY Islanders

Mon, Oct 23 @ NY Rangers

Thu, Oct 26 @ Boston

Sat, Oct 28 @ Buffalo

Mon, Oct 30 vs Toronto

Much like their BFFs in Los Angeles, the Sharks see dramatic shifts in home and road runs. They didn’t begin their season-opening five-game homestand on a high note with a loss to Philly.

One nice thing for San Jose is that there aren’t any back-to-backs in October. That’s especially nice for an aging core, although those achy legs might have appreciated such a friendly schedule deeper into the season.

Oct. 30 begins a home-heavy run: five in a row and eight of nine at home stretching into November.

Vancouver Canucks (open season on Saturday)

Schedule

Sat, Oct 7 vs Edmonton

Tue, Oct 10 vs Ottawa

Thu, Oct 12 vs Winnipeg

Sat, Oct 14 vs Calgary

Tue, Oct 17 @ Ottawa

Thu, Oct 19 @ Boston

Fri, Oct 20 @ Buffalo

Sun, Oct 22 @ Detroit

Tue, Oct 24 @ Minnesota

Thu, Oct 26 vs Washington

Mon, Oct 30 vs Dallas

The Canucks are another team, like the Kings and Sharks, who rotate home and road runs. They face a road back-to-back wedged into that five-game swing in mid-October.

If the goal is to tank, you almost wonder if Vancouver would’ve welcomed an especially grueling start to the season.

Vegas Golden Knights (first-ever game tonight)

Schedule

Fri, Oct 6 @ Dallas

Sat, Oct 7 @ Arizona

Tue, Oct 10 vs Arizona

Fri, Oct 13 vs Detroit

Sun, Oct 15 vs Boston

Tue, Oct 17 vs Buffalo

Sat, Oct 21 vs St. Louis

Tue, Oct 24 vs Chicago

Fri, Oct 27 vs Colorado

Mon, Oct 30 @ NY Islanders

Tue, Oct 31 @ NY Rangers

The Golden Knights play their first game that “counts” against the Stars tonight, but must wait until Tuesday for their first-ever home game. Their patience is rewarded with a seven-game homestand, though.

Vegas will began as a franchise with a back-to-back set, one of two in October. Things go pretty road-heavy to end October and begin November.

If some early wins help draw in extra fans, this could work out nicely for the Golden Knights.