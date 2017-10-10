Getty

Report: Islanders will play at Barclays next season, arena hopes lie at Belmont

By James O'BrienOct 10, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT
Arena talks are only slightly more enjoyable than talking about taxes, but they also happen to be crucial for NHL teams. Just ask anyone involved in the John Tavares negotiations.

Tuesday brought some interesting developments in both regards for the New York Islanders, although the Tavares update wasn’t exactly … detailed.

First, let’s pull off the Band-Aid with the arena stuff, as Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky spoke to the media today. For one thing, the Islanders will play at the Barclays Center in 2018-19, according to what Ledecky told reporters including Jim Baumbach of Newsday and Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post.

While more than one possibility has been discussed regarding a possible arena solution, Ledecky made it clear to reporters that an arena at Belmont Park is the focus.

Baumbach notes that Ledecky joins NHL commissioner Gary Bettman in shooting down any notion of the Islanders returning to Nassau Coliseum.

Interesting, but not surprising, to see the “NHL wouldn’t approve it” note.

Finally, GM Garth Snow provided a terse (but positive) update on the Tavares talks:

Well, alrighty then. It’s widely believed that Tavares wants some assurances about the Islanders playing in a stable spot before he commits to a new contract, and it’s plausible that the team’s successes or failures in 2017-18 could also make an impact on his decision.

The Islanders are currently 1-1-1, and won’t see their (temporary) home at the Barclays Center much for the time being, as this schedule analysis post discusses. They begin an especially tough road trip on Wednesday:

Wed, Oct 11 @ Anaheim
Sat, Oct 14 @ San Jose
Sun, Oct 15 @ Los Angeles
Thu, Oct 19 @ NY Rangers

Long story short, the Islanders face hurdles in both the short and long-term, so don’t blame Snow even if “excellent” might be a mild exaggeration regarding the Tavares talks.

And, of course, “excellent” only really matters if he eventually re-signs. It could be months until the Islanders and other bidders get some clarity regarding building near Belmont Park, a notion this post explores in greater detail.

So the Islanders’ arena and Tavares sagas may both have some twists up ahead.

Matt Duchene doesn’t take comments from ‘hero’ Peter Forsberg personally

By James O'BrienOct 10, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT
Imagine if someone you idolized – the kind of person whose posters might have been up in your room* – one day said that you should be “benched and traded.”

Maybe Peter Forsberg’s tone wasn’t harsh in a Swedish interview about Matt Duchene, but it all seemed like the latest unpleasant moment for a player who went from Colorado Avalanche fan to a key player for the Avs.

Consider that Duchene is also being shopped by Avs GM Joe Sakic, surely one of his other childhood hockey idols.

If nothing else, Duchene continues to take the high road, even if some statements resonant a little better than “here to honor my contract.” As NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin reports, Duchene didn’t fan the flames when it came to Foppa’s comments, backing up that he looked up to Forsberg as a kid.

“I don’t think it was meant to be anything personal,” Duchene said. “He and I have a great relationship. I’m not taking it personally. I think he’s just commenting on a situation. A lot can get lost in translation too.”

And, hey, it doesn’t hurt that Duchene and the Avalanche are off to a nice start.

Despite beginning the season with three straight road games, the Avalanche are 2-1-0. Duchene scored a goal and an assist in his first contest and created a lot of offense in his second. He was quieter in his third, but the Avs beat the Boston Bruins 4-0, so there likely weren’t many complaints.

In Benjamin’s piece, you’ll note praise from Jared Bednar and that Duchene said it’s fun to be the older guy in Colorado (and he also believes that his line is creating some serious chances).

At this point, it’s easy to tip your hat to Duchene. All signs point to him playing hard and having a good attitude, at least outwardly.

Maybe some of his heroes – whether it be Forsberg, Sakic, or someone else – could do him a solid and say something a little more positive about him? Such a gesture could be beneficial for everyone, really.

* – This doesn’t apply if you had a bunch of muscle car posters, unless you’re in a “Knight Rider” reboot.

Challenges for Penguins and Caps, Opportunity for Rangers: Metro in October

By James O'BrienOct 10, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT
If the Metropolitan Division isn’t the best division in the NHL once again, it probably still ranks as the most prominent.

You have the repeat defending champions in the Pittsburgh Penguins going toe-to-toe with the Washington Capitals, who’ve won consecutive Presidents’ Trophies. The New York Rangers are fixtures in the playoffs, and the Columbus Blue Jackets are aiming to join them. The Carolina Hurricanes hope to push one of those teams out of such status. Meanwhile, both the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils are making strong cases for their rebuilds being ahead of schedule, while the New York Islanders hover as an intriguing wild card.

Check out the Atlantic Division outlook here, this Central Division outlook, and the Pacific Division one in this post.

Also, for an in-depth preview for the Metro, check here.

Carolina (beat Wild in season-opener at home)

Schedule

Tue, Oct 10 vs Columbus
Sat, Oct 14 @ Winnipeg
Tue, Oct 17 @ Edmonton
Thu, Oct 19 @ Calgary
Sat, Oct 21 @ Dallas
Tue, Oct 24 vs Tampa Bay
Thu, Oct 26 @ Toronto
Fri, Oct 27 vs St. Louis
Sun, Oct 29 vs Anaheim

After a slow start with their season beginning at home on Saturday, things get tougher on the weekend, following Tuesday’s game. (One must wonder if the young Hurricanes really enjoy the way this schedule fell, at least to begin.)

Beginning with that road game against the Jets, they’ll play four in a row and five of six away from Carolina. Stretching into November, they’ll play eight of 12 on the road from Oct. 14 – Nov. 10. There’s also a lengthy road trip in early December, so the Hurricanes might need to work through some self-doubt early.

On the bright side, the Hurricanes only have one back-to-back in October. Even a young team can appreciate that.

(Justin Williams doubly appreciates it.)

Columbus (Won opener at home, lost on the road to Chicago)

Schedule

Tue, Oct 10 @ Carolina
Fri, Oct 13 vs NY Rangers
Sat, Oct 14 @ Minnesota
Tue, Oct 17 @ Winnipeg
Thu, Oct 19 vs Tampa Bay
Sat, Oct 21 vs Los Angeles
Wed, Oct 25 vs Buffalo
Fri, Oct 27 vs Winnipeg
Sat, Oct 28 @ St. Louis
Mon, Oct 30 vs Boston

The road and home games seem like a reasonable mix. While they’re currently on a stretch of four of five games on the road counting that loss at the United Center to the Blackhawks, they’ll then play four straight and five of six at home.

Following that, they’ll open November with a three-game road trip.

They do face two back-to-back sets, so they’ll want to rest up between home games on Oct. 21 and Oct. 25.

New Jersey (handily won first two games  [one at home, one on the road])

Schedule

Wed, Oct 11 @ Toronto
Fri, Oct 13 vs Washington
Sat, Oct 14 @ NY Rangers
Tue, Oct 17 vs Tampa Bay
Thu, Oct 19 @ Ottawa
Fri, Oct 20 vs San Jose
Fri, Oct 27 vs Ottawa
Sat, Oct 28 vs Arizona

Sort of an odd start to the season for the Devils, as things are spaced out but New Jersey also faces three back-to-back sets in October alone. They might want to hope that the Senators are in a rut, as two of those sets feature single contests against the Sens.

Getting a week between the second and third back-to-back sets should help navigate some of the fatigue, which might make one stretch (Oct. 17 vs. Lighting plus a back-to-back on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20) tougher.

November’s likely the bigger concern, as it begins with seven of 10 games on the road.

Islanders (1-1-1 start, one road vs. two home games)

Schedule

Wed, Oct 11 @ Anaheim
Sat, Oct 14 @ San Jose
Sun, Oct 15 @ Los Angeles
Thu, Oct 19 @ NY Rangers
Sat, Oct 21 vs San Jose
Tue, Oct 24 vs Arizona
Thu, Oct 26 @ Minnesota
Sat, Oct 28 @ Nashville
Mon, Oct 30 vs Vegas

As you can see, the Islanders face some challenges, with their upcoming four-game road trip including a three-game tour of California. They also play six of their next eight away.

The Islanders only have one back-to-back in October, so there could be some “Yes!” chants if they fare well through this stretch.

Their schedule is relatively mild for a while, so it’s on this team to gain traction. That’s still a work in progress.

Rangers (Lost two of three, two of three games were at MSG)

Schedule

Tue, Oct 10 vs St. Louis
Fri, Oct 13 @ Columbus
Sat, Oct 14 vs New Jersey
Tue, Oct 17 vs Pittsburgh
Thu, Oct 19 vs NY Islanders
Sat, Oct 21 vs Nashville
Mon, Oct 23 vs San Jose
Thu, Oct 26 vs Arizona
Sat, Oct 28 @ Montreal
Tue, Oct 31 vs Vegas

Wow, what an opportunity for the Rangers.

Counting the three games they’ve already played, October is a home-packed month for the Rangers. Ten of their 13 October games take place at Madison Square Garden, including a six-game homestand beginning this coming weekend. Aside from winning their last game, the main plus of their bumpy start is that none of those losses came against Metro rivals.

Scanning their big-picture schedule, some of the heavier road runs seem concentrated in late January and beyond, so the Rangers would benefit from a strong start to 2017-18 (even if they’ve had a recent history of being a good-to-great traveling team).

Philadelphia (2-1-0, with all three games on the road)

Schedule

Tue, Oct 10 @ Nashville
Sat, Oct 14 vs Washington
Tue, Oct 17 vs Florida
Thu, Oct 19 vs Nashville
Sat, Oct 21 vs Edmonton
Tue, Oct 24 vs Anaheim
Thu, Oct 26 @ Ottawa
Sat, Oct 28 @ Toronto
Mon, Oct 30 vs Arizona

The Flyers are already showing promise in the standings, but when you consider that every game’s been on the road, these upstarts look especially intriguing so far.

(It’s noticeable that they’ve fired at least 31 shots on goal in all three contests and kept two of three opponents under 30, to boot.)

This four-game road trip wraps up with a significant challenge: beating a winless, angry Predators team playing its first home contest of 2017-18. If they can get a point or even a win out of that, then this is quite the start.

They can put a lot of energy into that game, as their five-game homestand doesn’t begin until Saturday. Nine of 13 games are in Philly from Oct. 14 – Nov. 11. Interesting stuff, especially without any back-to-backs remaining in October.

Pittsburgh (1-1-1, two at home vs. one road)

Schedule

Wed, Oct 11 @ Washington
Thu, Oct 12 @ Tampa Bay
Sat, Oct 14 vs Florida
Tue, Oct 17 @ NY Rangers
Fri, Oct 20 @ Florida
Sat, Oct 21 @ Tampa Bay
Tue, Oct 24 vs Edmonton
Thu, Oct 26 vs Winnipeg
Sat, Oct 28 @ Minnesota
Sun, Oct 29 @ Winnipeg

The repeat champs are used to fighting through bumps on the road, but even so, there are some suspension-challenging potholes up ahead. Their three back-to-back sets in October all take place on the road, for instance.

It’s bad enough that they also play seven of their next 10 games away from home, but November looms with more challenges. That Oct. 28 game in Minnesota actually begins a five-game road trip, and a run of seven of eight games on the road.

From now until Nov. 11, they play 12 of 16 games on the road and deal with five back-to-back sets. If this team has a strong record in mid-November, give them some kudos. If things are rough, these breaks could be a factor.

Washington (2-0-1, two road vs. one home)

Schedule

Wed, Oct 11 vs Pittsburgh
Fri, Oct 13 @ New Jersey
Sat, Oct 14 @ Philadelphia
Tue, Oct 17 vs Toronto
Fri, Oct 20 @ Detroit
Sat, Oct 21 vs Florida
Thu, Oct 26 @ Vancouver
Sat, Oct 28 @ Edmonton
Sun, Oct 29 @ Calgary

Counting the three previous games, the Capitals play eight home games vs. four road contests to start the season, so getting at least a point in their first three contests is a nice plus.

Washington’s schedule isn’t much easier than that of the Penguins, as they also face three back-to-back sets (mostly on the road) in October. Things lighten up for the Caps in November, though, especially with a lot of home games in late-November to early December.

Maybe Ovechkin can keep his hot streak going when the Capitals can use some power-play goals to ease the challenges early on?

More than anything, Vegas Golden Knights’ home debut is chance to heal

By James O'BrienOct 10, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT
It’s pretty astounding that the Vegas Golden Knights are aiming to become the first NHL expansion franchise to win its first three games, part of an interesting opportunity overall. That’s also far from the most important thing going on here, something the Golden Knights will acknowledge in more than one way.

With the horrific mass shooting still on the minds of many, the Golden Knights are doing their part to live up to “When things go dark, Vegas shines,” a motto that is appearing around the city, including at T-Mobile Arena.

Tuesday marks the home debut for the franchise, but more than that, an opportunity; the team’s entertainment producer Jonny Greco described tonight as “a unique responsibility and opportunity to give 17,000 people this group hug” to NHL.com’s Nick Cotsonika.

“It’s going to be a moving experience,” Golden Knights owner Bill Foley said. “There’s going to be a lot of tears shed.”

The Golden Knights told Cotsonika that they’re going to postpone some of the more flashy things you see from a professional sports team at a game. There will be no “knight pulling a sword out of a stone” tonight.

The team is even replacing advertisements on the board to cement how serious this night is.

That’s remarkable stuff, and it’s sure to be a moving atmosphere as they host the Arizona Coyotes (the game airs on NBCSN).

It all serves as an interesting dichotomy: a reminder that wins and losses on the ice aren’t the most important thing, but also a case of sports providing a worthwhile distraction in bleak moments. The Golden Knights’ impact will vary, yet it’s nice to see them doing what they can for a community they’re joining this year.

And, again, it’s secondary … but this is an intriguing opportunity for the team to begin 2017-18 on an unexpected hot streak.

This isn’t just their first home game; this is their first extended homestand in the NHL:

Tue, Oct 10 vs Arizona
Fri, Oct 13 vs Detroit
Sun, Oct 15 vs Boston
Tue, Oct 17 vs Buffalo
Sat, Oct 21 vs St. Louis
Tue, Oct 24 vs Chicago
Fri, Oct 27 vs Colorado

Hey, you never know … stranger things have happened in sports.

Either way, get ready for a special night in Las Vegas. Also, check out Cotsonika’s full piece at NHL.com.

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: ‘Hawks vs. Canadiens; Coyotes vs. Golden Knights

By Joey AlfieriOct 10, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Tuesday night. In the early game, the Montreal Canadiens host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here

The Blackhawks have had no problems scoring goals this season. Through three games, they are 2-0-1 and they’ve managed to find the back of the net 18 times (10 of those goals came in the season opener against Pittsburgh).

“I know we scored a ton of goals but our (defense) has been great moving the puck up, getting in the rush, ending plays quick in our zone,” goalie Corey Crawford said after Saturday’s 5-1 win over Columbus, per the Chicago Tribune. “Every aspect of our game right now is looking good.”

Last night, the ‘Hawks jumped out to 2-0 and 3-1 leads in Toronto, but they ended up losing 4-3 in overtime thanks to a goal by Leafs superstar Auston Matthews.

It’s impressive to see that Chicago has eight players on a point-per-game pace (that number will come down as the season goes on). Brandon Saad, Patrick Kane and Ryan Hartman all lead the way with six points in three contests.

Goals haven’t been coming as easily to the Canadiens, as they’ve beaten an opposing goaltender just three times in three games.

Montreal opened the season with a shootout win in Buffalo, but they dropped 6-1 and 2-0 road decisions against the Capitals and Rangers over the weekend.

The Canadiens had disallowed goals in Sunday’s game against New York. Still, captain Max Pacioretty isn’t willing to use that as an excuse for his team’s struggles.

“I think they were good calls,” Pacioretty said, per the Montreal Gazette. “Maybe if we disagreed with the calls, then it would be frustrating, but I think they were good calls.

“We were getting the puck there but, like I said, it’s nice to look at the shot count and have lots of shots, but Pittsburgh proved last year by winning the Cup that making plays, making the goalie move, making it hard on him is how you win games. It’s not always going to result in tons of shots, but you need the confidence to make the plays around the net and that’s what it takes to score goals.”

In the late game, the Vegas Golden Knights host the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 p.m. ET. To stream that game live, click here

The Golden Knights will finally get to play their first regular season home game in franchise history tonight. Although there will be plenty of excitement in the building, the mass shooting that took place in Vegas last week is still fresh in everybody’s mind.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of different emotions,” Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Obviously, the city is still healing from the tragedy, and as players we’re aware of that. But hopefully we can go out and perform and take everyone’s mind off of what happened for a couple of hours.”

Believe it or not, the NHL’s newest team is off to a perfect 2-0 start. They’ve collected a pair of wins over the Dallas Stars and Coyotes, so they are playing with confidence.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who is clearly the face of this expansion franchise, has been rock-solid, and on Monday, he was chosen as the NHL’s Second Star of the Week.

Fleury can dangle too!

Everyone expected the Coyotes to struggle, again, this season, and that’s been the case early on. They dropped their regular season opener in Anaheim 5-4 before losing to the Golden Knights in overtime this weekend.

The thing is, Arizona has held leads in both of their defeats this season. They were up by three goals against Anaheim and one goal against Vegas.

“That’s something we’re going to have to learn, to close games down,” defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson told the Arizona Repulic after the loss to the Golden Knights. “But at the same time, we didn’t play good enough to win that game.

“We stopped playing a little bit instead of pushing forward for the next goal. We back off, and we make some bad mistakes.”