Islanders propose new arena plan for Belmont Park

With all the worries about where they’ll play and if John Tavares will continue to play for them, there have been a lot of negative bits about the New York Islanders lately. A so-so offseason* means that expectations are middling heading into 2017-18.

Thursday, however, presents news that could be great from a big-picture standpoint, and also an event that means pictures with puppies.

First, the more crucial bit: the Islanders submitted an arena plan at Belmont Park, according to Newsday’s Jim Baumbach. To be more precise:

The Islanders said Thursday they have “submitted a comprehensive proposal to create a world-class sports and entertainment destination at Belmont Park.”

Baumbach notes that there are other entities that are bidding to develop around the Belmont Park area, and that it could take months to see who wins the rights to do so. Still, it seems like a promising development for the Isles.

.@barclayscenter declines to comment re Isles' "comprehensive [bid] to create a world-class sports and entertainment destination at Belmont” — Jim Baumbach (@jimbaumbach) September 28, 2017

So, if you’re an Islanders fan who needs a pick-me-up, watch as John Tavares gets love-attacked by this puppy, and then imagine the possibility that he may be around for many other puppy-related photo-ops.

If this isn't the best thing you've seen all day, we don't know what is. 🐶🤗 pic.twitter.com/FzCkELxC64 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 28, 2017

* – The Jordan Eberle trade was promising, yet you get the impression that GM Garth Snow is among the executives most frustrated to come up short in seeking Matt Duchene.

(At least so far?)