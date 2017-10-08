Saturday was awful for great goalies

Look, there were some good-to-great goalies who enjoyed strong Saturday performances.

Jonathan Quick continued his strong beginning to 2017-18, getting two wins while allowing a single goal as the Kings beat the Sharks 4-1. Corey Crawford snubbed the dangerous Columbus Blue Jackets in Chicago’s 5-1 victory. Braden Holtby got the better of his regular Vezina rival Carey Price. The Nashville Predators still have no answer for Matt Murray. There’s no denying that Marc-Andre Fleury is off to a special start for Vegas, too.

Even in defeat, Craig Anderson sparkled in Ottawa’s shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings. He gave Jonathan Bernier‘s stupendous stop a run for its money here:

Still, as you can see in the video above this post’s headline, it was often a brutal evening for some big-name goalies.

In some cases, the evenings were crushingly short, too, leaving those netminders to stare out in disbelief on the bench as games played out.

  • Henrik Lundqvist only made it through one period against the Toronto Maple Leafs, at times looking shocked that he even stayed out that long. Lundqvist yielded five goals on 17 shots as Toronto dominated early; at one point the Leafs crowd gave Lundqvist a “Bronx cheer” after making a save. Frederik Andersen would end up feeling Hank’s pain, as the Rangers stormed back to tie things up 5-5 heading into the third. The dumb, fun, Leafs also made it a tough night for Lundqvist’s backup, Ondrej Pavelec.

It’s been a very rough start for Lundqvist so far, who might miss having a backup like Antti Raanta to pick up his pieces.

  • Do you think Holtby gets annoyed by all the Carey Price hype?

While Holtby stopped 38 out of 39 shots to frustrate the Montreal Canadiens in Washington’s 6-1 win, Price couldn’t slow down red-hot Alex Ovechkin. Like Lundqvist, Price only made it through one period. In that case, he gave up one Ovechkin hat trick plus a T.J. Oshie goal. After a fantastic debut, this one hurt for the Habs.

  • At least in the cases of Lundqvist and Price, they were facing an onslaught of shots and scary offenses.

Cam Talbot sat on the Oilers’ bench with his mask still on after allowing three goals on just seven shots. It seemed like the Vancouver Canucks were going to embarrass Edmonton, but instead they just humiliated Talbot. Laurent Brossoit didn’t give up a goal, but Vancouver held off Connor McDavid & Co. for a 3-2 upset.

  • Robin Lehner fared a little better than his more highly regarded colleagues, almost making it through half of the Sabres’ eventual 6-3 loss to the Islanders. Still, the angry goalie gave up four goals on 16 shots before making way for Chad Johnson.

Some of the best/most awkward moments in comedy come when a person performs side-by-side with someone who is imitating them.

(You could feel Dennis Miller’s discomfort at Dana Carvey’s impression on SNL, as an example.)

As his age advances and the hockey community’s esteem for him grows – aka the Teemu Selanne effect – Jaromir Jagr has been a really good sport about things.

You may remember Jagr’s fantastic free-agent calls for help during the summer. In a wonderful, self-effacing moment, Jagr re-grew the mullet to entertain the young members of the Florida Panthers. The list goes on and on, really.

So, it’s no surprise that he was willing to surprise “The Traveling Jagrs,” even if he wasn’t able to make his Calgary Flames debut just yet. That band of faux-mulleted Jagrs is approaching Sgt. Pepper’s level of excess, by the way:

Take a look back years ago, when Bruins Jagr was sworn in.

This seems like it’s becoming something of a tradition for Jagr and the Jagrs, by the way.

It took Ryan Reaves three games to become a fan favorite in Pittsburgh

When the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Ryan Reaves at the NHL draft general manager Jim Rutherford basically said that he was tired of seeing his team get pushed around every night.

That comment — and the trade itself — came just a few weeks after he was highly critical of the league’s treatment of star players by saying this to Ken Campbell of the Hockey News.

“I hear year after year how the league and everyone loves how the Penguins play. ‘They play pure hockey and they skate.’ Well, now it’s going to have to change and I feel bad about it, but it’s the only way we can do it. We’re going to have to get one or two guys…and some of these games that should be just good hockey games will turn into a sh—show. We’ll go right back to where we were in the ’70s and it’s really a shame.”

Translation: If the league won’t protect our guys, we will find somebody to do it for us.

Enter Reaves, one of the biggest, strongest, and most physical players in the NHL.

On Saturday night, just his third game with his new team, he instantly became one of the most popular players in the city by getting into two fights, scoring a goal, trash talking the Predators bench, being named the game’s No. 1 star, and then conducting his post-game locker room interview while wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet. During the game, a 4-0 Penguins win in a Stanley Cup Final rematch with the Nashville Predators, his name echoed throughout PPG Paints Arena after each of his fights and after a late-game dust up with long-time Penguins nemesis Scott Hartnell.

If he puts Brandon Dubinsky in a headlock the next time the Penguins play Columbus they might already have the statue in the place.

Overall, the game was a case study in what a player like Reaves can do.

And also what he can not prevent.

At the end of the night pretty much everybody saw what they wanted to see from the game.

If you’re a Penguins fan, Penguins management or most especially a Penguins player you saw retribution. You saw a player stand up for your stars and get a pound of flesh in return. It was a message, and it was probably satisfying, especially in a win.

But, on the other side of it, the only reason he had to distribute some retribution and get that pound of flesh in return is because chippy stuff was still happening on the ice to your star players.

If you belong to the school of thought that fighters don’t deter violence and cheap shots (the side I fall on) you still saw Sidney Crosby get punched in the head during a scrum. You still saw him take the butt-end of a stick to the face during a face-off. You still saw Evgeni Malkin get run behind the net and then later in the game get held down behind the play. You saw Hartnell high-stick Crosby while Reaves was skating on his wing, and after Reaves had previously attempted to draw Hartnell into a fight earlier in the game.

Those two fights — one with Cody McLeod and another with Austin Watson) and one attempted fight didn’t make anybody on Nashville think twice about doing anything.

There is an argument to be made all it did was make the game nastier (the aforementioned sh–show that Jim Rutherford talked about last postseason) than it otherwise would have been.

 

As Saturday night showed teams are still going to try to push the Penguins around if they want to. They are still going to have Crosby, Malkin and Kris Letang in their crosshairs. That will never change and there isn’t a single player in the league that can make them stop.

The wild thing about Reaves’ game on Saturday is that he actually played a really good game. He only played seven minutes, but they were an effective seven minutes. When he wasn’t fighting, he was physical, but in a useful sense. He was aggressive on the forecheck, he skated well, and yes, he scored a goal, too. If he can provide something like that every single night he would absolutely be a useful fourth-line addition. But that doesn’t seem to be the expectation for him. That isn’t what anybody wants to see. They want to see the gloves off and skulls getting crushed whenever Sidney Crosby gets hit.

But there is a delicate balance between being the guy to stand up for your teammates and the guy that crosses the line and puts your team shorthanded because you’re trying for vigilante justice.

It did not hurt the Penguins on Saturday, and, admittedly, it all made for a pretty entertaining spectacle inside the building.

But there might come a time where it does hurt them because there is a fine line between standing up for yourself and letting things get out of control. (Remember, the Blues lost a playoff game last season in large part because Reaves took an extra penalty during a scrum, leading to a power play goal against in what would go on to be a one-goal loss).

One of the biggest flaws the Penguins had toward the tail end of the Dan Bylsma era was that they were too easy to rile up and they would become too preoccupied with getting even when somebody wronged them on the ice. They would become maniacs and lose sight of the task at hand (winning) because they had to respond physically. Remember that 2012 playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers? Total disaster.

Over the past two seasons they let that stuff go, not only because they didn’t have anyone on the team to answer it, but also just the overall mindset of the team.

Did that mean teams would push them around a bit? It sure did. But do you know what teams didn’t do? Beat them when it count.

Neal keeps Golden Knights perfect; Why hot start might continue

You’d think, in facing two vastly improved Western Conference teams on the road in back-to-back nights, that the Vegas Golden Knights would have stopped being cute or scrappy and start losing.

Nope.

On Friday, the Golden Knights went into a third period down one goal, only to fight back with James Neal scoring the game-winner, propelling Vegas to a 2-1 win against the Dallas Stars.

On Saturday, the Golden Knights (cough) went into the third period down one goal. They ended up forcing overtime against the Arizona Coyotes, only for James Neal to score another game-winner, this time in OT.

Check out Neal’s latest game-winner in the video above this post’s headline. Meanwhile, find his first (and the Golden Knights franchise’s first) game-winner from Friday below:

Neal, 30, currently owns three of the Golden Knights’ four goals. He scored both of their game-winners. Meanwhile, his former team in the Nashville Predators also have three goals in two games, and zero wins.

It seemed like Neal once again got a raw deal in joining a seemingly bad team, and doing so in a contract year as a power forward approaching a next contract that can vary wildly based on how 2017-18 goes.

At this rate, Golden Knights fans won’t let him fold and leave the table.

Before you dismiss this start

Look, the Golden Knights needed narrow wins and Neal’s heroics. They also needed great work from a keyed-in Marc-Andre Fleury.

Still, if you’ve seen PHT’s October schedule analysis posts, you’ll know that the table is set for the Golden Knights to possibly start strong. If home-ice advantage is any kind of edge, maybe the good times will continue, even if this winning streak would be unlikely to go too long?

Check out this upcoming stretch, all home games:

Tue, Oct 10 vs Arizona
Fri, Oct 13 vs Detroit
Sun, Oct 15 vs Boston
Tue, Oct 17 vs Buffalo
Sat, Oct 21 vs St. Louis
Tue, Oct 24 vs Chicago
Fri, Oct 27 vs Colorado

Nice. With two narrow wins, it’s silly to get carried away from a bigger-picture standpoint.

On the other hand, being a fan is often about getting carried away or milking those moments where you can have fun before the cruel hammer of reality falls.

For budding Golden Knights fans, this magical run might just go a little bit longer than many would expect.

Dumb, fun, once-in-a-century: Leafs win wild one vs. Rangers

Toronto Maple Leafs fans probably should have known better.

Late in the first period, as the Maple Leafs built a 5-1 lead against the New York Rangers, the home crowd gave Henrik Lundqvist a “Bronx cheer” for one of his last saves of the period (and night).

You’ll encounter the phenomenon of a Bronx cheer when fans of a home team get on their goalie during a tough night – that couldn’t have helped a disgruntled Patrick Roy many moons ago in Montreal – but heckling the away netminder in that regard? Audacious.

It’s also probably a situation where fans take things for granted, and even largely starfallen Leafs fans might deserve some leeway: at that point, they followed up a 7-2 win with a 5-1 first period.

That crowd went from cocky and cackling to cold-quiet in the second period, however, as the Rangers managed a stunning comeback that locked the game at 5-5 heading into the third. All of a sudden, Frederik Andersen felt at least a portion of Lundqvist’s pain in a wild game.

Credit the Maple Leafs for shaking that off, and credit head coach Mike Babcock for being just open-minded enough, despite his hard-driving tendencies, to let this young team fight through the gaffes and letdowns.

Maybe it’s easier to find the lighter side of things when you’re winning 8-5 (as Toronto did on Saturday) rather than losing in such fashion.

“It’s kinda fun, eh? … But it’s dumb,” Babcock said, and really explained this contest, not to mention some of Saturday’s wildest games overall.

That high-octane offense is something Toronto hockey fans haven’t seen in 100 years. No, that’s pretty much literally the case.

Hey, dumb and fun is the sort of thing that can work in sports. The Boston Red Sox crushed their curse with “idiots.” Sometimes the scariest athletic opponents are the ones who aren’t afraid to fail, and don’t allow thoughts of failure to slow them down.

It sure beats slow, boring, and on the wrong side of the scoreboard, too.