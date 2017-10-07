Butcher, Bratt (and Bernier) steal spotlight from Hischier in Devils’ opener

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

On Friday, PHT pondered the opening schedules for the Pacific Division teams.

Let’s continue with the Atlantic Division, since they boast cities with alphabet-friendly names. (Very scientific way of deciding these, agreed.)

Don’t be surprised if these schedules prompt follow-ups as the season goes along. In some markets, a tough draw might be ignored while people wonder “What’s wrong with Team X?”

If the Red Wings can navigate their specific challenges, then “Detroit might not be so bad” stories might actually end up being justifiable.

Check out an in-depth preview for the Atlantic Division here.

Bruins (opened with win against Predators)

Schedule

Mon, Oct 9 vs Colorado

Wed, Oct 11 @ Colorado

Sat, Oct 14 @ Arizona

Sun, Oct 15 @ Vegas

Thu, Oct 19 vs Vancouver

Sat, Oct 21 vs Buffalo

Thu, Oct 26 vs San Jose

Sat, Oct 28 vs Los Angeles

Mon, Oct 30 @ Columbus

Odd start for the Bruins, eh?

It’s strange to see a team skip the opening weekend, but that’s what is happening here, as the Bruins see an early-season break between Thursday’s opener and their second game on Monday. Considering their injury woes, perhaps it will serve as a serious benefit, particularly for guys who might just be day-to-day.

Even with a back-to-back coming next weekend, this is light overall, with another substantial gap in games between Oct. 21 and Oct. 26.

This opens the door for the Bruins to ease the likes of Patrice Bergeron in and out of the lineup, if needed. Heck, it might not be such a bad idea to spell Zdeno Chara here and there, either (if he’d allow it). November gets tougher for the B’s, however.

Sabres (lost in shootout to Habs)

Schedule

Sat, Oct 7 @ NY Islanders

Mon, Oct 9 vs New Jersey

Thu, Oct 12 @ San Jose

Sat, Oct 14 @ Los Angeles

Sun, Oct 15 @ Anaheim

Tue, Oct 17 @ Vegas

Fri, Oct 20 vs Vancouver

Sat, Oct 21 @ Boston

Tue, Oct 24 vs Detroit

Wed, Oct 25 @ Columbus

Sat, Oct 28 vs San Jose

Looking at Buffalo’s wider schedule, there could be some tough times, with February standing out as maybe their friendliest month.

Some rough waters loom up ahead, including in October. Their first back-to-back is part of the California tour (maybe amend that to Cali-Vegas run going forward?). They face four road games in that Oct. 12-17 stretch, including a back-to-back and three games in four nights.

The Sabres then follow that up with two back-to-back sets.

For a team trying to cement itself as a contender, they’ll be tested early.

Red Wings (opened new arena by beating Wild)

Schedule

Sat, Oct 7 @ Ottawa

Tue, Oct 10 @ Dallas

Thu, Oct 12 @ Arizona

Fri, Oct 13 @ Vegas

Mon, Oct 16 vs Tampa Bay

Wed, Oct 18 @ Toronto

Fri, Oct 20 vs Washington

Sun, Oct 22 vs Vancouver

Tue, Oct 24 @ Buffalo

Thu, Oct 26 @ Tampa Bay

Sat, Oct 28 @ Florida

Tue, Oct 31 vs Arizona

Ouch. Hopefully the Red Wings enjoyed that home-opener, because they will see the road more than home for a while. Tonight begins a four-game road trip and stretch of five of six away from Detroit. That trip includes a back-to-back, but at least that veteran-heavy team only faces one such set in October.

An end of October/beginning of November stretch could do a number on this team’s dim hopes.

From Oct. 24-28, they play three road games, then they get that Coyotes home match, and then begin November with a four-game trek through Western Canada. So that’s seven of eight games on the road, with a back-to-back nestled (against Oilers and Canucks) in that four-game trip.

With that opener in the books, only four of the Red Wings’ next 16 contests take place in Hockeytown.

Panthers (lost opener against Lightning)

Schedule

Sat, Oct 7 vs Tampa Bay

Thu, Oct 12 vs St. Louis

Sat, Oct 14 @ Pittsburgh

Tue, Oct 17 @ Philadelphia

Fri, Oct 20 vs Pittsburgh

Sat, Oct 21 @ Washington

Tue, Oct 24 @ Montreal

Thu, Oct 26 vs Anaheim

Sat, Oct 28 vs Detroit

Mon, Oct 30 vs Tampa Bay

Emotionally, the Panthers have to really want to get back at the Bolts to close out this home-and-home. If not, they’ll need to wait until Thursday to try to win their first game of the season.

After that, Florida faces what could be a harrowing five-game stretch. Four of the contests are on the road, two games against the Penguins (making that one home game potentially feel like a road one), and a back-to-back against the Penguins and Capitals.

The Panthers have an opportunity if they can weather the early storm. That Oct. 26 date against the Ducks begins a five-game homestand.

Canadiens (won opener vs. Sabres)

Sat, Oct 7 @ Washington

Sun, Oct 8 @ NY Rangers

Tue, Oct 10 vs Chicago

Sat, Oct 14 vs Toronto

Tue, Oct 17 @ San Jose

Wed, Oct 18 @ Los Angeles

Fri, Oct 20 @ Anaheim

Tue, Oct 24 vs Florida

Thu, Oct 26 vs Los Angeles

Sat, Oct 28 vs NY Rangers

Mon, Oct 30 @ Ottawa

Counting Thursday’s season-opening win, the Canadiens start 2017-18 with a three-game road trip and play six of their first eight on the road. They play their first back-to-back set this weekend against the Capitals and Rangers, providing intriguing barometers for all three teams.

That Oct. 30 visit to the Senators also kicks off a four-game road trip, so Montreal faces some early challenges.

They’ll be rewarded in November, though. After that late October/early November trip, they play six straight and nine of 11 at home. So the Habs just need to grind through this early bump in the road. At least they have fresh legs to start, right?

Senators (lost opener to Capitals)

Schedule

Sat, Oct 7 vs Detroit

Tue, Oct 10 @ Vancouver

Fri, Oct 13 @ Calgary

Sat, Oct 14 @ Edmonton

Tue, Oct 17 vs Vancouver

Thu, Oct 19 vs New Jersey

Sat, Oct 21 vs Toronto

Tue, Oct 24 vs Los Angeles

Thu, Oct 26 vs Philadelphia

Fri, Oct 27 @ New Jersey

Mon, Oct 30 vs Montreal

The Senators need to brush off injuries and early stumbles soon, because their early schedule opens up with a lot of home games once they get through that Western Canada kick in mid-October.

As you can see, there’s that five-game homestand starting on Oct. 17. It goes deeper than that; the Senators play 11 of 13 games in Ottawa from Oct. 17 – Nov. 18.

That’s about a quarter of their home games for the regular season. Botching that could really make life difficult for a team some expect to regress.

Lightning (beat Panthers in opener)

Schedule

Sat, Oct 7 @ Florida

Mon, Oct 9 vs Washington

Thu, Oct 12 vs Pittsburgh

Sat, Oct 14 vs St. Louis

Mon, Oct 16 @ Detroit

Tue, Oct 17 @ New Jersey

Thu, Oct 19 @ Columbus

Sat, Oct 21 vs Pittsburgh

Tue, Oct 24 @ Carolina

Thu, Oct 26 vs Detroit

Sat, Oct 28 vs Anaheim

Mon, Oct 30 @ Florida

The Lightning will take care of their in-state rivalry, as they’ll end October having played three games against the Panthers, continuing with tonight’s road contest.

Tampa Bay gets to avoid some of the extremes that many in the Atlantic seem to endure early on. Only facing one back-to-back set is nice. That’s not to say it’s a cakewalk, as that early three-game homestand comes against three potentially potent opponent in the Capitals, Penguins, and Blues.

Still, it seems pretty manageable early on.

Maple Leafs (dominated Jets in opener)

Schedule

Sat, Oct 7 vs NY Rangers

Mon, Oct 9 vs Chicago

Wed, Oct 11 vs New Jersey

Sat, Oct 14 @ Montreal

Tue, Oct 17 @ Washington

Wed, Oct 18 vs Detroit

Sat, Oct 21 @ Ottawa

Mon, Oct 23 vs Los Angeles

Thu, Oct 26 vs Carolina

Sat, Oct 28 vs Philadelphia

Mon, Oct 30 @ San Jose

After quieting the crowd in Winnipeg, the Maple Leafs play three consecutive games in Toronto in front of what is certain to be an exhilarated fan base.

There’s another three-game home run late in October, so the month now stands as friendly: seven home vs. four road games. That Oct. 30 game against the Sharks does begin a four-game road trip, however.

Scanning the full season, things seem balanced early. The big challenges (road-heavy) come in December, but then comparable opportunities come with a robust home slate to begin 2018 in January.