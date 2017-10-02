Getty

Wild’s Parise expected to miss first two games of new season

Oct 2, 2017
The Minnesota Wild open the season against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, and are expected to do so without Zach Parise in the lineup.

Parise was held out at the beginning of training camp due to a back injury, and he’s still recovering from that as Minnesota opens its season on the road. If all goes well, said general manager Chuck Fletcher, Parise could re-join the team for practice on Monday.

Following Saturday’s contest, the Wild will have four days until their next game, which goes Oct. 12 versus Chicago.

“He’s having a hard time getting over the hump, having a hard time getting to 100 percent,’’ Fletcher said, per the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “So after speaking with the doctors on the weekend, we’re just going to slow him down a little bit, pull it back a bit.

“He’s in great shape. He’s been skating. He feels great. But we’ve just got to make sure we do the right thing here. It’s a long season, and I think after speaking with Zach and the doctors, we all agreed there’s no rush just to play Thursday. So let’s be smart.”

Parise played 69 games for Minnesota last season, scoring 19 goals and 42 points. He also had to contend with injuries, including a foot injury.

On Monday, the Wild sent 2016 first-round pick Luke Kunin to the American Hockey League and placed defenseman Ryan Murphy on waivers.

Blackhawks place Rozsival on long-term injured reserve

Oct 2, 2017
Michal Rozsival has been placed on long-term injured reserve, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday.

The news comes weeks after Rozsival failed his physical at the beginning of training camp.

Rozsival was sucker punched by Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie late last season, and his agent has told The Athletic that Rozsival is still dealing with post-concussion symptoms.

With this move, the Blackhawks roster is down to 27 players — 16 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies. Rozsival was entering a one-year deal with a cap hit of $650,000, per CapFriendly.

The Blackhawks, as of Monday evening, were still awaiting word from the NHL on whether Marian Hossa, who underwent an independent medical exam, will be eligible for LTIR.

Tom Wilson has another hearing, this time after ‘predatory hit’ vs. Blues

Oct 2, 2017
Tom Wilson will have yet another hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

This hearing, it was announced Monday, will be held on Tuesday, two days before the Washington Capitals open the regular season on the road versus the Ottawa Senators.

After receiving a two-game preseason suspension last month, Wilson was ejected from Sunday’s game versus the St. Louis Blues after he was called for boarding for a hit on Sam Blais.

Wilson received a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct, while drawing the ire of the Blues, including head coach Mike Yeo.

“It’s a predatory hit with a guy that apparently didn’t learn his lesson from the first suspension,” said Yeo, per NBC Sports Washington. “So, maybe coming down a little bit harder on him will make him think a little bit more about it. It’s tough going against vulnerable people.”

 

UNLV hockey coach Nick Robone injured in Las Vegas shooting

Oct 2, 2017
Nick Robone, an assistant coach with the UNLV hockey team, is in intensive care following surgery to remove a bullet from a gunshot wound to the chest after he was among those injured in Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, the Rebels said in a statement.

Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Robone was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival with his younger brother, Anthony, friends and girlfriends when gun fire broke out.

As bullets flew around them, the group dropped to the ground, but Nick was hit in the chest, said his father, Tony Robone, in a phone conversation Monday morning. Anthony, 25, saw blood coming out of his brother’s mouth. He and the others dragged Nick to some police cars, where they stabilized him as best they could, then waited for emergency units to take him to the hospital. Anthony “was Nick’s guardian angel last night,” Tony said.

“UNLV Hockey Assistant Coach Nick Robone is out of surgery, to remove a bullet from a gun shot wound to his chest, resulting from the tragic events yesterday evening at the Route 91 Harvest Festival,” the Rebels stated via Twitter on Monday.

“The bullet missed his lung, though it is bruised badly. He’s in the ICU and will remain in hospital for the near future. He is expected to make a full recovery. We would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of support. Please keep all of Las Vegas in your prayers at this time.”

According to NBC News, 58 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured.

The Vegas Golden Knights released a statement Monday, offering their prayers and condolences to the victims and those impacted by the shooting, while pledging their full support for the city of Las Vegas.

“I know Vegas will bounce back. I know they’re a strong community with a lot of great supporters behind them,” said Wild forward Jason Zucker, who was raised in Las Vegas.

Alex DeBrincat reportedly cracks Blackhawks’ opening night roster

Oct 2, 2017
It appears Alex DeBrincat has indeed made the jump — at least for right now — from junior hockey to the NHL, cracking the Chicago Blackhawks’ opening night roster, per multiple reports.

A prolific scorer and point producer during his time in the Ontario Hockey League and a second-round pick in 2016, the 19-year-old DeBrincat had been productive during this preseason with Chicago as he pushed for a spot on the roster, while gaining the attention of head coach Joel Quenneville for his ability to make plays with the puck.

“He exited [the] Traverse City [prospect tournament] on a high note, so I think everybody was excited about how well he performed there,” Quenneville told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We were trying to see how he would fit in against bigger, stronger, smarter players. He continues to find ways to generate offense. He does a lot of good things that we like.”

The Blackhawks have assigned Vinnie Hinostroza to Rockford in the American Hockey League, and reportedly put forwards Tomas Jurco, Jordin Tootoo and goaltender Jean-Francois Berube on waivers, per the Chicago Tribune.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are still awaiting word on Marian Hossa‘s situation.

Hossa has been ruled out for the entire 2017-18 season due to a skin disorder, however, he recently underwent an independent medical examination to determine if he was eligible for long-term injured reserve.