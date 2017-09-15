Back injury keeps Parise out early in Wild training camp

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise is being held out of the beginning of training camp because of a back injury.
Parise was not on the ice Friday for the first practice. His status is considered day to day. Coach Bruce Boudreau said he doesn’t believe Parise’s condition is serious. He said the team is being “overly precautious.”
Parise had 19 goals and 23 assists in 69 games in 2016-17, his lowest points total in a non-lockout season since his rookie year with New Jersey. Parise missed the playoffs after the 2015-16 season because of a back injury.
What’s scarier: the latest version of “It” or Edmonton Oilers mascot “Hunter?”
That question lingers on the brain this weekend, as the horror movie does well, while the release of “NHL 18” inspired a variety of fairly-great mascot intro GIFs on Twitter.
(You see, mascots can be used in the game’s arcade-style “NHL Threes” mode.)
Wading through some of the GIFs brings something else to mind: how many NHL mascots I’ve either forgotten about or never knew about until today.
Perhaps you’ll agree, at least regarding mascots for teams you don’t love or hate. Either way, this is entertaining stuff, and you can also watch NHL 18’s “launch trailer” in the video above this post’s headline.
We might as well pull off the Band-Aid right away and scream in horror at Hunter first:
A lot – way too much, probably – was made of Kessel barking on the bench, with many perceiving it to be at Malkin, before scoring a huge goal against the Senators during the 2017 Eastern Conference Final.
Kessel told media members including the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey that the yapping wasn’t directed at Malkin, and that they get along great. (He also had great things to say about Geno Malkin, basketball player. Picture Malkin’s sweet jumper for a moment or two if you’re bored.)
As a reminder, here’s Kessel yapping away.
One thing Kessel wasn’t interested in talking about? Apparently he grew his hair out a bit this summer.
Asked Phil about letting his hair grow out. "I’m not going to answer that stupid question. Next one."
The bad news is that Patric Hornqvist’s hand issue required “a procedure” during the summer. The good news is that the Penguins expect him to be back toward the end of training camp. Even if that’s a bit optimistic, it seems like it’s a positive update overall for the guy who scored the Stanley Cup-winning goal.
The search to replace Nick Bonino
Is it too bold to wonder if the Penguins might just turn Matt Duchene‘s frown upside down?
Rutherford on a third line center: "We have our focus on three guys. I think one or two may become available before the season starts."
Those are the biggest considerations coming out of Penguins camp, but there’s more, such as Letang initially lining up with Olli Maatta. Scroll Mackey’s feed and the Penguins’ official feed for more nuggets, among other sources, as there’s a lot out there regarding the back-to-back defending champs trying to make it three in a row.
Ducks hope to get Kesler, Lindholm, Vatanen back before end of 2017
While it didn’t result in a Stanley Cup, the Anaheim Ducks were mostly successful in 2016-17, ending their run in the Western Conference Final.
Pushing that deep into the playoffs sometimes come at a price, and it seems like the Ducks will limp* into at least the first few months of 2017-18. Injuries accrued – possibly during that run – could make things difficult early on.
From Murray’s comments, a late-December return might be a little optimistic for Kesler’s recovery from hip surgery.
“As of right now, there is no timeline whatsoever,” Murray said. “He couldn’t skate [during the second half of the season]. No push-off on his right leg. He has to rebuild his glutes and quads. That’s what we’re in the process of doing right now. I’m hopeful to have him back before Christmas, but that’s all I’m going to say right now. You know how Kes is. He’s pushing it pretty good.”
Both young blueliners are healing up from shoulder surgeries. Vatanen was a piece Murray pulled strings to keep during the expansion draft, while Lindholm is quietly building his resume as one of the best-kept secrets among quality NHL defensemen.
Murray also hopes to have Vatanen and Lindholm ready to go by start of November.