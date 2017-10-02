Getty

Boyle is ‘progressing,’ but likely won’t be ready for Devils’ season opener

By Cam TuckerOct 2, 2017, 9:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

Brian Boyle has continued to skate on his own after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid luekemia, according to reports, however he hasn’t been cleared to return to practice and likely won’t be ready for the Devils’ season opener on Saturday.

The Devils host the Colorado Avalanche to begin the season.

Boyle was diagnosed last month, but has shown tremendous resolve, stating at the time that he didn’t want to miss any games. While he has been skating, it may take some time before he’s ready to get into the lineup.

“The bottom line is, it is progressing,” said Boyle, per NJ.com.

“I said I wanted to play opening night, because, you know, I think everybody does. But it’s progressing. Even if I’m cleared, I’m not just going to jump in. I need to have my own little training camp here at some point where I’m actually put into situations that are real. I can skate for days now, but I haven’t really bumped or hit anyone. That’s a huge part of your conditioning.”

The Devils signed Boyle on July 1, inking him to a two-year, $5.1 million contract, representing another move from management to improve their group of forwards for the upcoming season. He has received tremendous support from the NHL community ever since his diagnosis.

He is expected to meet with doctors on Tuesday.

“I think conditioning wise, he’s at a high level but then it comes down to the comfort level of battling,” head coach John Hynes told NHL.com. “Hopefully we’ll get really good news on [Tuesday] and we’ll try and move it forward as quickly as we can.”

 

The Penguins are eyeing the three-peat

Getty
Associated PressOct 2, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PITTSBURGH (AP) The parade celebrating the Pittsburgh Penguins’ second straight Stanley Cup was still raging on that hot afternoon in mid-June when Mike Sullivan decided it was time to up the ante.

Sure, becoming the first back-to-back Cup winners in nearly two decades is historic. Still, it’s just two. Three straight? Well, that’s something else entirely. And the man whose arrival in December 2015 coincided with Pittsburgh’s ascendance back to the top of the NHL knew it.

So the head coach with the innate ability to calibrate a roster stuffed with an eclectic mix of generational offensive talent, relentless young legs and just enough tenacity figured it was time to set the bar for 2018.

“I wonder if we can repeat, if we can `three-peat,”‘ Sullivan said.

Only he wasn’t wondering. He was challenging Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Matt Murray and the rest of the core that has a chance to win three consecutive Cups for the first time in the NHL since Mike Bossy led the New York Islanders to four straight from 1980-83.

And the message rang through loud and clear. The way Sullivan’s captain figures it, facing that kind of internal pressure sure beats the opposite, even if Crosby isn’t quite ready to start thinking about what doing something his boss (Penguins owner Mario Lemieux), his idol (former Red Wings center Steve Yzerman) and the greatest player of them all (Wayne Gretzky) never did.

All three had their shots at a three-peat. All three came up short, if winning “just” two straight Cups qualifies.

“You don’t need to spend a lot of time looking back and comparing and things like that,” Crosby said. “You can do that when you’re done playing.”

Let’s do it anyway. No team has even reached the Cup final three successive springs since the Islanders finished off Gretzky and the Oilers on May 16, 1983, for their fourth championship, a time when the path from burgeoning power to dynasty was far shorter than it is now.

There were only 21 teams in the league in 1983, not 31. There was no salary cap, allowing teams to stockpile all the talent they could afford. Globalization hadn’t yet reached the league. The Islanders’ last Cup team featured players from three different countries. Last spring’s Penguins had eight.

Oddsmakers have made Pittsburgh the early favorite. The Penguins insist they’re focusing on the opener Wednesday against St. Louis. Worrying about becoming a true “old school” dynasty is at the bottom of the list of their concerns.

“The historical chips will fall where they may,” defenseman Ian Cole said.

Blackhawks place Rozsival on long-term injured reserve

Getty
By Cam TuckerOct 2, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT
2 Comments

Michal Rozsival has been placed on long-term injured reserve, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday.

The news comes weeks after Rozsival failed his physical at the beginning of training camp.

Rozsival was sucker punched by Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie late last season, and his agent has told The Athletic that Rozsival is still dealing with post-concussion symptoms.

With this move, the Blackhawks roster is down to 27 players — 16 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies. Rozsival was entering a one-year deal with a cap hit of $650,000, per CapFriendly.

The Blackhawks, as of Monday evening, were still awaiting word from the NHL on whether Marian Hossa, who underwent an independent medical exam, will be eligible for LTIR.

Tom Wilson has another hearing, this time after ‘predatory hit’ vs. Blues

Getty
By Cam TuckerOct 2, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT
5 Comments

Tom Wilson will have yet another hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

This hearing, it was announced Monday, will be held on Tuesday, two days before the Washington Capitals open the regular season on the road versus the Ottawa Senators.

After receiving a two-game preseason suspension last month, Wilson was ejected from Sunday’s game versus the St. Louis Blues after he was called for boarding for a hit on Sam Blais.

Wilson received a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct, while drawing the ire of the Blues, including head coach Mike Yeo.

“It’s a predatory hit with a guy that apparently didn’t learn his lesson from the first suspension,” said Yeo, per NBC Sports Washington. “So, maybe coming down a little bit harder on him will make him think a little bit more about it. It’s tough going against vulnerable people.”

 

Wild’s Parise expected to miss first two games of new season

Getty
By Cam TuckerOct 2, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT
5 Comments

The Minnesota Wild open the season against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, and are expected to do so without Zach Parise in the lineup.

Parise was held out at the beginning of training camp due to a back injury, and he’s still recovering from that as Minnesota opens its season on the road. If all goes well, said general manager Chuck Fletcher, Parise could re-join the team for practice on Monday.

Following Saturday’s contest, the Wild will have four days until their next game, which goes Oct. 12 versus Chicago.

“He’s having a hard time getting over the hump, having a hard time getting to 100 percent,’’ Fletcher said, per the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “So after speaking with the doctors on the weekend, we’re just going to slow him down a little bit, pull it back a bit.

“He’s in great shape. He’s been skating. He feels great. But we’ve just got to make sure we do the right thing here. It’s a long season, and I think after speaking with Zach and the doctors, we all agreed there’s no rush just to play Thursday. So let’s be smart.”

Parise played 69 games for Minnesota last season, scoring 19 goals and 42 points. He also had to contend with injuries, including a foot injury.

On Monday, the Wild sent 2016 first-round pick Luke Kunin to the American Hockey League and placed defenseman Ryan Murphy on waivers.