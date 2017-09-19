Despite cancer diagnosis, Devils’ Brian Boyle doesn’t want to miss games

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

New Jersey Devils forward Brian Boyle shared frightening news on Tuesday, yet he’s showing resounding courage and optimism in also plotting his “plan of attack.”

Boye, 32, announced that he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia on Tuesday.

Chronic myeloid luekemia (or CML) is a type of bone marrow cancer. Here’s an explanation of the disease via the American Cancer Society:

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), also known as chronic myelogenous leukemia, is a type of cancer that starts in certain blood-forming cells of the bone marrow. In CML, a genetic change takes place in an early (immature) version of myeloid cells – the cells that make red blood cells, platelets, and most types of white blood cells (except lymphocytes). This change forms an abnormal gene called BCR-ABL, which turns the cell into a CML cell. The leukemia cells grow and divide, building up in the bone marrow and spilling over into the blood. In time, the cells can also settle in other parts of the body, including the spleen. CML is a fairly slow growing leukemia, but it can also change into a fast-growing acute leukemia that is hard to treat.

Despite that scary news, Boyle is very positive about his chances; in fact, he hopes to live a “normal life,” right down to playing in the Devils’ season-opener on Oct. 7.

Boyle on diagnosis: "My mindset is on Oct. 7. I don’t like missing games. I feel as close to normal as you can feel." — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 19, 2017

Back in 2014, Boyle discussed his father’s battle with cancer to ESPN. It’s quite an inspiring read.

If anyone knows about the power of prayer, it's @BriBrows22. Just like his "living miracle" father Artie. ICYMI https://t.co/frTFWA0kiT — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) September 19, 2017

We’ve seen multiple instances of hockey players showing resilience while fighting cancer during the active career. Mario Lemieux and Saku Koivu stand as some of the most memorable examples, while Phil Kessel also comes to mind.

Jason Blake bounced back from CML, specifically:

Jason Blake was diagnosed with CML in Oct. 2007, with TOR. Played 445 NHL games after that. So, there is positivity. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 19, 2017

The number one thing isn’t playing hockey, of course. It’s most important that Boyle emphasizes his overall health, even if that means taking some time off.

The Devils seem to be very supportive of Boyle as his fight begins. Here’s hoping he wins this one.