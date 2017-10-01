Senators send prospect d-man Chabot to the minors

Thomas Chabot has been sent to the American Hockey League, the day after a difficult outing versus the Montreal Canadiens in preseason action.

The Senators lost 9-2 to the Habs. Craig Anderson allowed six goals and Mike Condon wasn’t able to fare much better, giving up three goals on 10 shots. Ottawa, as a team, was held to just 17 shots on goal throughout the entire game. So, it was a nightmare for everyone dressed in a Senators uniform.

Chabot had a minus-five rating, and was reassigned to Belleville in the AHL the following afternoon, the Senators announced.

The Senators had high hopes for Chabot, their 2015 first-round pick, heading into camp, particularly with Marc Methot now in Dallas and Erik Karlsson‘s status for opening night still in question as he continues his comeback from offseason foot surgery. Prior to training camp, Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion had gone so far as to say that he believed Chabot could step into the lineup to begin the season.

Chabot made his Senators debut last season, appearing in one game before he was sent back to junior, where he enjoyed another impressive campaign.

He is still just 20 years old and has shown plenty of potential throughout his junior career, so getting sent to the AHL to help develop his game isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

