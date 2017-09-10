Prospect d-man Chabot sets sights on making Senators

With training camps soon opening up, Thomas Chabot is making clear his plan to make the NHL this season.

He has one game experience at the NHL level, before getting sent back to juniors last season. Now, he’s positioned to make the jump to the Ottawa Senators lineup, particularly with the departure of Marc Methot in the offseason. Erik Karlsson also hasn’t started skating following his offseason foot surgery and his status for opening night is right now in jeopardy.

That may mean another opportunity for Chabot to get into the lineup — at least at the beginning of the season.

“They know I can skate and I can do things with the puck, but I just want to show that I can play real well and solid in my own zone,” Chabot told NHL.com.

“That’s what it is, that’s what it’s all about nowadays in the NHL. Everyone is just so good, you have to watch everyone, so to be a good defenseman in the NHL you have to be good in your own zone. That’s what I’m focusing on going into main camp, but obviously my goal is to have a spot for the season with the Senators.”

Chabot is now 20 years old. His lone NHL contest last season came in October against the Arizona Coyotes. He played just over seven minutes. It wasn’t until November, however, that he was sent back to the QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs. Back in junior, he put together a solid season and had an impressive showing for Team Canada at the world juniors, as well.

The Senators believe, however, that his brief time spent in Ottawa early last season should benefit Chabot now as he looks to make the club on a full-time basis this year.

“I think he’ll be more ready to step into our lineup this year, in whatever the role might be, than if we wouldn’t have kept him around for a month,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told the Ottawa Citizen.