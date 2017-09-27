Getty

Penguins and politics: Criticism for Crosby, Reaves wouldn’t visit White House

By James O'BrienSep 27, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT
OK, let’s cover a variety of topics surrounding the political fallout of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ White House visit in one post.

For those interested, you can find a lot of these topics in one spot.

Did you hear that the Buffalo Sabres claimed Jordan Nolan?

Criticism for Crosby, specifically

Georges Laraque was disappointed with the Penguins, as a team, for accepting Donald Trump’s invitation to the White House.

Halfiax professor El Jones singled out Sidney Crosby, specifically, in a column for VICE:

Racism is a problem in the NHL. Sidney Crosby, the sport’s biggest name, had a chance to speak, not only in support of his colleagues in football and basketball, but for players like Dustin Byfuglien. Byfuglien was the only black player on the USA roster at the World Cup of Hockey, where coach John Tortorella threatened to bench any player who protested during the anthem.

As Puck Daddy’s Greg Wyshynski reacted to that criticism while discussing P.K. Subban‘s decision to stand during the national anthem, it’s not too surprising that Crosby took this path as a “company man.”

Considering how annoyed Crosby seemed about Subban and Listerine, Wyshynski is accurate in describing number 87 as someone “who treats controversy like it’s radioactive.” Even so, as the captain of the Penguins and the face of the NHL, it’s also not surprising that Crosby is getting singled out, especially close to his hometown.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan expanded upon the issue with these comments.

Ryan Reaves would pass

Since Ryan Reaves was an enforcer for the St. Louis Blues in 2016-17, he’s not eligible to take that polarizing trip to the White House.

What if the Pittsburgh Penguins manage a three-peat, though? Reaves responded with “probably not, no” when asked if he would go to the White House in that scenario, as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Josh Mackey reports.

“I don’t know,” Reaves said when asked why not. “I just wouldn’t. I don’t agree with things. I don’t agree with certain things that [President Donald Trump] stands for or he says.”

Pittsburgh Mayor isn’t attending White House visit

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Bob Bauder reports that Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto won’t join the Penguins in their visit to the White House.

“Let’s just say if all of the attention was not focused on sports in the way that it has over the past week with the tweets that have been going out from the White House, I would have thought about it,” Peduto said. “It would just bring attention to the city in a way that could be negative. I’ll take a knee on this one and stay home.”

OK, those are three of the biggest stories that have surfaced regarding the Penguins’ situation lately.

To brush up on the rest, check below.

More on this issue

Penguins make controversial decision to accept White House invitation.

Donald Trump tweets about their visit.

Auston Matthews and others on the subject.

Ho-Sang, Okposo also weigh in.

P.K. Subban, Predators won’t protest during national anthem

By James O'BrienSep 27, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT
Puck Daddy’s Greg Wyshynski reports that, while at a Nashville-area comedy club on Tuesday, P.K. Subban said that he would “never” protest the national anthem. Two patrons described Subban’s comments to Wyshynski.

This squares away with the Nashville Predators’ stance as a whole, as they confirmed to The Tennessean’s Adam Vignan.

Wyshynski’s article is worth your time if you want to explore this issue, as he discusses the criticism Sidney Crosby received alongside the Pittsburgh Penguins regarding their upcoming White House visit, and how that might relate to Subban.

It also goes into how Subban, despite his prominent place as an All-Star black NHL player, told ESPN that doesn’t “want to be defined as a black hockey player.”

Subban seems to lean more toward Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo, who said that he supports a person’s right to protest but doesn’t plan on kneeling himself. So far, San Jose Sharks winger Joel Ward continues to stand out as someone who is at least considering the decision not to stand during the anthem.

Auston Matthews, Blake Wheeler, and other players also weighed in on the issue. Their takes differed, but were generally very diplomatic.

With the 2017-18 season primed to begin in one week, there will be plenty of speculation regarding who might or might not kneel during anthems, and one would expect other interesting reactions.

In the case of Subban and the Predators, it looks like they’ll choose to stand.

Sabres beef up with Jordan Nolan after Kings waive him

By James O'BrienSep 27, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT
New Buffalo Sabres head coach Phil Housley wants to ice an aggressive, fast team.

Even so, it’s interesting to see that the Sabres are also becoming a beefier bunch. That continued on Wednesday, as the Sabres claimed Jordan Nolan off of waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.

Nolan, 28, isn’t expected to carry much of a scoring workload. His career-high for points is 10, and he’s only managed that feat once.

Still, he has experience, and Nolan only costs the Sabres a roster spot. Even if you’re not particularly moved by the addition, there isn’t really a ton of risk involved.

Again, with Tyler Ennis and others out of town, there’s at least a subtle trend toward getting bigger in Buffalo.

Panthers make more cuts, but Owen Tippett isn’t one of them

By Joey AlfieriSep 27, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
The Florida Panthers cut a trio of forwards on Wednesday morning, but neither of them was rookie Owen Tippett, who remains in training camp with the club.

The Panthers reduced their training camp roster to 29 players by shipping Jayce Hawryluk, Maxim Mamin and Sebastian Repo to the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds.

Tippett, who was the 10th overall pick in last June’s NHL Entry Draft, has done enough to earn a longer look from the team. Has he been good enough to earn a spot on the opening night roster? That remains to be seen.

By rule, the 18-year-old can either play in the NHL or the OHL this season (he’s not eligible to play in the minors). Of course, the Panthers can keep him around for nine regular season games without burning the first year of his entry-level contract.

“I love what I see (from Tippett),” head coach Bob Boughner said late last week, per Steve Goldstein. “You can’t teach his offense…and this team needs to score more goals. He’s got a chance.”

Tippett had a strong season with Mississauga last year, as he put up 44 goals and 75 points in 60 contests. He’s picked up one assist and four shots on goal in two games with Florida during the preseason.

Related:

Owen Tippett thinks he has the upside of Phil Kessel

Video: Cody Eakin scores first goal in Vegas for Golden Knights

By Joey AlfieriSep 27, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT
The Golden Knights scored their first goal at T-Mobile Arena, and it took them less than four minutes to do it.

If you had Cody Eakin in the “first Golden Knight to score in Vegas” pool, you’d have been correct. The former Dallas Star beat Jack Campbell with a one-timer during Vegas’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

David Perron picked up the only assist on Eakin’s goal.

“It was exciting to get the first goal,” said Eakin, per the Las Vegas Reivew-Journal. “The fans were excited, and it got them going right away. It was fun to be part of.”

Here’s the goal:

William Carrier also scored for the Golden Knights, but Kings forward Brooks Laich netted the game-winning goal in overtime.