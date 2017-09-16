Getty

Sadly, but not surprisingly, Horton and Lupul fail Maple Leafs physicals

By James O'BrienSep 16, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When it comes to NHL players failing physicals, expected news can still be sad news.

It’s unfortunate – though maybe for the best – that Clarke MacArthur failed his physical with the Ottawa Senators. A long run, with some great moments with the same Chicago Blackhawks, might be over for Michal Rozsival after failing his.

Even ones that feel like formalities are a drag because we’re reminded of what once was, and perhaps what could have been had these players stayed even reasonably healthy.

So, it’s not surprising that Joffrey Lupul and Nathan Horton failed their Toronto Maple Leafs physicals, as Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reported. Both cases are unfortunate nonetheless.

Lupul, 33, stated that he wanted to continue his career when it was clear he’d enter the 2016-17 season on injured reserve. His $5.25 million cap hit expires after this coming season.

If this is it for Lupul, he can look back at multiple 20+ goal seasons and two strong playoff runs during his career.

Horton, 32, will see his $5.3M cap hit expire in three seasons. He won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins and enjoyed some strong years as a power forward, yet he barely suited up for the Columbus Blue Jackets team that signed him to his mammoth contract and was traded to Toronto in a bizarre swap of cap hits (David Clarkson, his spiritual salary cap sibling, went to Columbus).

In a strange twist, both forwards look like they’ll finish their careers with nearly identical point totals; Lupul is at 420 while Horton scored 421.

Blues lose Zach Sanford for a ‘couple of weeks’

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 16, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Training camp serves as a time to evaluate fringe players, brief people on system tweaks, and maybe skate off a little bit of the summer vacation for the guys who aren’t in the best shape of their lives.

Even so, injuries still happen during this time, and it sounds like the St. Louis Blues experienced as much with Zach Sanford.

The team estimates that he’ll miss a “couple of weeks” with a shoulder injury suffered recently in training camp, as Chris Pinkert of the team website reports.

“About three minutes before it happened, I leaned over to one of the coaches and said ‘boy, Sandy really is looking good,'” Mike Yeo said. “(I’m) disappointed to see him go into the boards like that, but you always anticipate there will be injuries in training camp and early in the season. We’ve talked and bragged about the depth we have, so we’re still in a good spot here.”

Reports indicate that Dmitrij Jaskin delivered the hit that injured Sanford.

The Washington Capitals selected Sanford, 22, with the 61st pick of the 2013 NHL Draft. He was part of the package that the Blues received in the Kevin Shattenkirk trade.

This past season stood as his rookie year, as he scored eight points in 39 regular-season games split between the Blues and Capitals. Sanford was unable to score during the postseason, averaging just under 11 minutes per night in four playoff games for St. Louis.

Sanford is clearly still trying to find his way at the NHL level, so this setback must be painful (both figuratively and literally).

Role reversal: Flyers reportedly hire Lombardi to work for Hextall

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 16, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
6 Comments

Here’s a wholly unscientific assumption: things started to go sideways for the Los Angeles Kings when Ron Hextall left then-GM Dean Lombardi & Co. to join the Philadelphia Flyers organization.

Whether accurate or not, the two executives have experienced different paths lately, with Hextall doing a solid job with his Flyers’ rebuild-on-the-fly while Lombardi was fired after winning two Stanley Cup with (and signing some dicey contracts for) the Kings.

Well, it sounds like the pupil will switch roles with the teacher, as The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the Flyers hired Lombardi.

It’s not clear what Lombardi’s title will be; in many cases, teams either use the title “consultant” or dress such a role up with a fancier, corporate-speak-heavy thing to put on an office door.

This marks a full-circle feeling in more than one way, as Lombardi once served as a scout for the Kings. Considering some of the big trades that took place between the Flyers and Kings, it’s easy to see a pipeline between the two franchises.

While Lombardi experienced some missteps, he also laid the foundation for a strong team in Los Angeles, and brings a robust resume of experience from his time in the NHL.

Broad Street Hockey’s Travis Hughes made the case against the Flyers bringing in Lombardi back in May.

Maybe Penguins should listen to Malkin about Zaripov

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 16, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT
6 Comments

The Pittsburgh Penguins bummed out Evgeni Malkin a few years ago when they traded James Neal.

Of course, things worked out quite well for Malkin and the Penguins since then – sometimes to Neal’s chagrin – but maybe the team should throw Malkin a bone this time around?

As Josh Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, Malkin continues to promote the idea of the Penguins signing Denis Zaripov.

“ … If coach talks to me a little more, I would say more. I like [Zaripov] so much,” Malkin said. “Of course I want to see his face in the locker room. We see what’s going on, but we have time. It’s a hard situation to talk about him.”

At 36 years old and with a ban from the KHL in mind, there are some hang-ups about Zaripov, especially from a long-term perspective.

Still, the Penguins probably wouldn’t lose much in rolling the dice with a one-year deal. And while Zaripov is about a decade older than Artemi Panarin, let’s not forget that the St. Louis Blues ignored Vladimir Tarasenko‘s praise of Panarin, only to see him star for the Blackhawks.

Sure, there’s an element of stumping for your buddies here, but sometimes it works out well. Even after all these years, Matt Moulson stands as one of John Tavares‘ better linemates, and their bond helped Moulson get his foot in the door with the Islanders many years ago.

Just a thought …

… especially since the Penguins seem so open-minded about taking fliers on players with some upside.

Not long after grabbing a goalie who impressed at the Prospects Challenge, Pittsburgh handed a three-year, entry-level contract to forward Jordy Bellerive after impressing in that format.

Now, we’re talking about different types of upside here (young players vs. a veteran who put up nice KHL numbers for years and might convert them to the big time), but maybe the Penguins should listen to Malkin on this one?

If nothing else, it would cut down on one “I told you so.” Just saying.

Red Wings updates: Meeting with Athanasiou, Kronwall on the mend

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 16, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

If nothing else, Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland will fly, er, go the extra mile to try to settle things with RFA Andreas Athanasiou.

Holland flew to Toronto for a face-to-face meeting with Athanasiou on Saturday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

St. James passes along some reasonably optimistic updates from Athanasiou’s camp and also reports that the two sides have discussed deals that would last either one or two years. (The two-year version would carry a $1.9 million cap hit, according to St. James. This would make some sense in that it would parallel what the Calgary Flames gave Sam Bennett.)

There’s clearly still some work to do, especially with the KHL leering as at least a minor threat, yet this seems to be fairly positive.

The overall picture for the Red Wings is gloomy heading into 2017-18, however, because of updates like these.

It’s good that Jeff Blashill isn’t too concerned about Niklas Kronwall, although you must wonder if there’s a hint of resignation in such an update.

Sad or at least halfway-negative updates may simply be a way of life for the Red Wings when it comes to the health of Kronwall and Jonathan Ericsson.

Actually, one cannot help but wonder if the Kronwall and Athanasiou scenarios could even blend together.

What if, say, the Red Wings put Kronwall on LTIR, thus opening up some extra space to squeeze Athanasiou under the cap? Kronwall’s $4.75M cap hit runs for two more seasons, and the impression is that he’s legitimately not so healthy.

The counterpoints are pretty natural, especially if the Red Wings really aren’t accepting the likely reality that they’re not really a viable playoff team any longer. If they continue to fight that probability, then they’d want Kronwall to nurse a shaky defensive unit to a slightly higher level, even if it means dealing with him being in and out of the lineup for health reasons.

If nothing else, it would be refreshing to see the Red Wings apply some creative thinking to their many issues, as the status quo seems pretty glum at times.

At least there’s that shiny new arena …