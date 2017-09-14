Senators’ MacArthur fails training camp medical test

Clarke MacArthur, who has a documented history of concussions throughout his career, did not pass his medical testing on Thursday, according to Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion.

As a result, MacArthur will not be a part of training camp, according to the Ottawa Citizen.

There have been questions about the future of his playing career for a few years now as a result of the head injuries he’s sustained. At age 32, MacArthur has appeared in only eight regular season games over the last two campaigns. He did, however, return to Ottawa’s lineup for its playoff run in the spring after getting cleared.

The Senators made it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final and MacArthur posted three goals and nine points in 19 post-season games, while averaging more than 15 minutes of ice time per game. That included time on the penalty kill and power play.

Following Ottawa’s playoff run, MacArthur was adamant that he wanted to continue playing if he could. He did reveal that he went through the playoffs with discomfort in his neck and would be meeting with doctors during the offseason.