‘Here to honor my contract’ — Duchene reports to Avalanche camp

The Colorado Avalanche opened training camp on Thursday and Matt Duchene was there — after several days of speculation about whether or not he would report and months of trade talk.

The trade rumors still persist (see here and here) and, despite his contract being a potential hurdle, a deal involving the 26-year-old forward as the centerpiece may some day get done.

But as of Thursday, he’s still a member of the Avalanche and he was back with his teammates.

He even delivered a brief statement, though, per multiple reports, he didn’t take additional questions.

Matt Duchene: "I'm here to honor my contract, I'm here for the respect of the fans and I'm here for my teammates …" said no questions #Avs — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) September 14, 2017

Duchene finished: "I had a great summer training, I'm in good physical condition. Thanks so much I'll see u guys in next couple days" #Avs — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) September 14, 2017

While Duchene reported, there was one notable absence on Thursday.

Defenseman Nikita Zadorov, one of only four remaining restricted free agents across the NHL, was not there for the beginning of camp. While awaiting a new deal with Colorado, there had been rumblings this summer that the towering 22-year-old blue liner could go back to Russia and the KHL.