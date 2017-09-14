RFA Nikita Zadorov won’t attend opening of Avs training camp (Update)

Avalanche GM Joe Sakic said he expected restricted free agent defenseman Nikita Zadorov to show up to training on time because the two sides were close to striking a deal.
Well, Zadorov’s camp clearly doesn’t feel the same way.
According to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, Zadorov won’t be showing up for the start of training camp.
Update: He’s definitely not there:
Earlier this off-season, there were rumblings that Zadorov had a “mutual agreement” in place with a KHL team, but that didn’t appear to pan out.
Speaking of not panning out, the 22-year-old’s career has gotten off to a slow start since the Buffalo Sabres made him the 16th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
In fairness to Zadorov, he’s still young enough that he can develop into a solid blue liner for the Avs down the road. Now, they just have to find a way to get him under contract so that this holdout doesn’t linger.
He had no goals, 10 assists, 73 penalty minutes and a minus-20 rating in 56 games with the last-place Avalanche last season.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound rearguard was acquired from the Sabres as part of a package for Ryan O'Reilly back in the summer of 2015.
On another Avs-related note, it appears as though Matt Duchene is attending training camp even though the team hasn’t dealt him yet. TSN’s Darren Dreger says both sides are still committed to a trade.
The Boston Bruins have finally found a way to get restricted free agent David Pastrnak under contract, according to TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger.
Update: The Bruins have now confirmed the Pastrnak extension.
Pastranak new contract is reportedly for six years and $40 million (annual average value of $6.67 million). That makes him third highest paid forward on the team behind David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron, but slightly ahead of Brad Marchand, who makes $6.125 million per season.
The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakout season last year, as he accumulated 34 goals and 70 points in 75 games.
CSN New England’s Joe Haggerty is reporting that the two sides tried to come to terms on a seven or eight-year contract, but they just couldn’t get the numbers to work. The assumption is that Pastrnak would’ve wanted more money on a longer contract because it would eat into his free agent years.
Pastrnak, who is currently in the Czech Republic, will miss the first couple of days of training camp. He’s expected to fly into Boston tomorrow and be back on the ice with his teammates by the weekend.
The Winnipeg Jets took care of some business this morning, as they signed Bryan Little to a six-year, $31.75 million extension ($5.291 million AAV), according to Sportsnet’s Elliott Friedman.
Little was going to play out the final year of his current contract this season, but this deal will keep him in Winnipeg for the foreseeable future. He’ll be making $4.7 million in 2017-18 before his new contract kicks in at the start of the 2018-19 season.
The 29-year-old had 21 goals and 47 points in 59 games last season. In 672 games with the Thrashers and Jets, Little has 184 goals and 432 points.
He’s been limited to 57 and 59 contests over the last two seasons. At the beginning of 2016-17, he suffered a lower-body injury during the first game of the season and he was forced to sit out until Nov. 27.
TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that Little’s new contract comes with a no-movement clause through the 2019-2020 season. That turns into a modified no-trade clause after that point.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have added another goalie to their organization, as they’ve signed Alex D’Orio to a three-year, entry-level contract.
D’Orio entered the 2017 NHL Entry Draft ranked as one of the top 15 North American goalies by Central Scouting, but he didn’t end up getting selected by any of the 31 teams.
The 18-year-old had a good rookie season with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Saint John Sea Dogs in 2016-17. He had a 19-2-1 record with a 2.40 goals-against-average and a .903 save percentage.
D’Orio attended Pens rookie camp in the last week and impressed the organization enough to hand him a contract.
He had a 2-0-1 record during the 2017 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo. D’Orio also stopped 74 of 82 shots in the three games he played in.
“Everybody has a different path,” said D’Orio, per La Presse (quotes have been translated). The important thing is to arrive at your destination and to reach your goals. I’m really happy to have signed this contract and I hope to crack their lineup in two or three years.”
If nothing else, Andrew Desjardins finds a way to grind through a lot of NHL games, and that’s allowed him to amass 408 regular-season games and 53 postseason contests of experience, winning a Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2014-15.
The New York Rangers apparently saw enough muck-and-grinding from the 31-year-old to hand him a PTO for training camp, as Newsday’s Steve Zipay notes.
The Rangers confirmed as much in listing Desjardins on their training camp roster.
Like a younger Matt Hendricks, Desjardins’ selling points largely come down to “intangibles.”
When you can’t score a goal and only manage an assist in 46 games, as Desjardins was limited to while averaging just 9:34 per night with the Chicago Blackhawks last season, you’ll need to accept the dirty work. To his credit, he clearly earned Joel Quenneville’s respect during the 2015 Stanley Cup run, as he played in 21 playoff games, scoring four points while averaging a playoff-career-high 13:56 TOI.
It’s unclear how strong a chance Desjardins has of making the Rangers.
For those Rangers fans who are relieved to rid themselves of the Tanner Glass era, there must be at least a bit of fear (maybe including “Jaws” music) that Desjardins could serve as something of a Glass replacement for Alain Vigneault.
(Though not to the same degree as Glass, it does seem like Desjardins is willing to mix it up.)