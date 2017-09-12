Connor McDavid might be … really funny?

Allow me to admit some guilt in possibly not giving McDavid enough credit for his half of that CCM haul, as he sure seemed to chirp Burns quite well. You could argue that he got the better of one of the oddest, most enjoyable players in the league in Burns.
The bigger question might be if McDavid is worthy of an “SNL” hosting gig, as this spot/bit he did for “NHL 18” was truly inspired work.
Dropping “Corsi” and dressing up as a fancy stats kid was the highlight:
Now, after a couple years of McDavid giving monotone interviews that seemed to come straight from the Sidney Crosby School of Cliches, it was tempting to write him off as the next, bland star.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see McDavid continue that trend, at least with the traditional press. After all, what motivation does McDavid really have to go too deep, especially since certain media members might be more eager to criticize him than others? (Heavens forbid if McDavid likes hot dogs and the Oilers happen to lose some games.)
Even if we must only savor these moments in commercials, they’ve been great. And, hey, McDavid was also a great sport once this awkward photo went viral, so maybe we’ll get more from the speedy center than many expected.
The Vegas Golden Knights were able to get an intriguing prospect when they acquired Alex Tuch from the Minnesota Wild.
Tuch is already one of the best youngsters in the organization, but that doesn’t mean he’s a shoe-in to make the roster out of training camp.
“Obviously, that’s my goal,” Tuch said of making the team, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “But it’s not going to be easy. There’s a lot of competition. But I’m here to compete and win a job, definitely.
“These next two weeks are going to be extremely important. There’s a lot of work to be done so I’m not worrying about opening night.”
The 21-year-old made the jump to the pro ranks last season after spending two years at Boston College. Tuch spent most of last season with the AHL’s Iowa Wild, where he had 18 goals and 37 points in 57 games. He also had no points and a minus-3 rating in six games with the Minnesota Wild.
The Wild have a deep prospect pool, which allowed them to part ways with Tuch in order to keep the Golden Knights from selecting Matt Dumba or Marco Scandella.
Tuch should have a decent chance of cracking the opening roster. Vegas currently has 13 forwards on one-way contracts, but that number will drop after they place David Clarkson and Mikhail Grabovski on long-term injured reserve.
Maple Leafs will wear sweet throwback jerseys for ‘Next Century Game’
On Dec. 19, 1917, the Toronto Arenas played in the first game in NHL history.
The Maple Leafs will commemorate that occasion by hosting the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 19, 2017, and they’ll wear some sweet throwback duds to really hammer home how historic the “Next Century Game” will be.
You can see one angle of those sweet sweaters (which will probably make a healthy profit in merchandising), while others tweeted out fuller shots:
The Calgary Flames’ situation isn’t quite as bizarre or scandalous; it’s possible that there might be some typical bluster involved when teams try to cajole cities into helping build new arenas. Still, Sportsnet’s Eric Francis broke some troubling news: Flames exec Ken King said that the team is no longer looking to build a new arena in Calgary.
King spoke to Mayor and determined the city has no genuine interest in helping build a building. Talks over.
Again, it’s common for ownership groups to try to flex their muscles, yet the NFL’s Los Angeles movements also show that relocation isn’t always an idle threat. Will that happen with Calgary? Much like with any arena situation, we’ll need to wait and see (while likely navigating some twists and turns).
Friedman indicates that the Blue Jackets’ offering* wasn’t sufficient, and raised eyebrows that a Duchene – P.K. Subban swap was at least broached, though maybe just by one side.
The Hurricanes stand as an especially interesting consideration because they’re hoping to take that next step to become a real player in the Metropolitan Division. Check out this intriguing assessment from Friedman:
This is my opinion, but the kind of player Colorado covets is Carolina’s Noah Hanifin. Hurricanes GM Ron Francis has made it clear he doesn’t like the idea of trading for two years of Duchene if Hanifin is the price, but there comes a time a GM must gamble.
The Hurricanes are doing the right things — building, trending in a good direction. You see it coming. Their window to chase a playoff berth is opening. They are deep on the blue line, but need scoring. In hockey’s toughest division, your flaws are even more exposed. Would it surprise you if Sakic is looking at his fellow Hall of Famer, thinking Francis is ready to play the final card for a big pot?
Hmm.
Let’s ponder some of the thought processes involved.
Trading from a position of strength
The Hurricanes are loaded with quality, young defensemen. Hanifin may boast one of the highest ceilings, but Justin Faulk is a scoring machine on the blueline while Brett Pesce and Jaccob Slavin are up-and-comers who just signed beefy contract extensions. The Hurricanes also have some intriguing defensive prospects, Jake Bean included.
Meanwhile, the Avalanche are downright atrocious on the blueline, and it’s plausible that they won’t return to respectability anytime soon. They’d likely relish getting the chance to develop 20-year-old Hanifin, thus landing an intriguing asset for 26-year-old Duchene.
Struggles in 2016-17
It’s fair to argue that the scary thing for the Hurricanes is that Hanifin is less of a known quantity.
There’s the risk of this trade looking quite bad if Hanifin explodes to a star-level in Colorado, even if Duchene seems likely to at least flirt with the 25-goal, 60-point form we’re more accustomed to.
Interestingly enough, both players would hypothetically be moved at moments of perceived lower value. Canes Country’s Peter Dewar notes that Hanifin’s game really blossomed once he was given more reps following Ron Hainsey‘s departure, but there are a lot of ways in which the fifth pick of 2015 looked overwhelmed last season:
In a strange way, it would be oddly fair: both players are likely to play at a higher level than they did in 2016-17. The challenging part would be gauging just how much better Duchene and Hanifin might be.
There are issues on both sides. Hanifin’s entering the final year of his rookie contract, so a breakthrough year could be very costly. Duchene’s $6M cap hit expires after two seasons; after that, he’d be eligible for unrestricted free agency.
Cost certainty wouldn’t be included in this deal, so the Hurricanes could worry that they’d end up paying a lot more for Duchene than the Avalanche will for Hanifin, at least any time soon. And, again, there’s the concern that Hanifin could see dramatic growth upward.
Still, much like the Predators when they dealt Jones, sometimes you need to give up a valuable asset to make your team better. That’s particularly true when you’re addressing a strength while dealing with a weakness. Even Francis (kind of, sort of) admits that the Hurricanes lack a true No. 1 center.
Duchene might not be perfect in that role, but a Duchene – Victor Rask – Jordan Staal trio could get things done by committee. (Duchene or someone else could go to the wing and allow Marcus Kruger to be part of that pivot group, too.)
Now, it’s crucial to remember that Friedman was merely providing his opinion in stating that Hanifin might be the guy that the Avalanche desire in a potential Duchene trade. If that’s indeed true and you were in Francis’ shoes, would you pull the trigger?