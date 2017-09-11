Brent Burns vs. Connor McDavid in funny, destructive ‘shooting competition’

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid might be bland during interviews, but given the right time and place – and maybe, the right company – he shows that he can be fun, too.
You really can’t ask for much better company than San Jose Sharks defenseman/wildebeest Brent Burns, so kudos to CCM for putting together these great “shooting competition” spots.
The “CCM Carnival” features the two players aiming at a variety of amusement park-themed targets, with some great barbs thrown back and forth. Burns says that he’s heard all about McDavid’s speed, but what about his accuracy?
McDavid gets the better of the milk bottle portion, but the two stars evoke “Beavis and Butt-Head” in their wanton destruction of plates here:
(Someone, somewhere needs to make sure that “McDavid losing popcorn” moment becomes a situational GIF.)
The two continue the carnival theme with Oilers and Sharks teddy bears, along with a dunk booth moment that should be savored:
It’s sort of like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson bonding while filming a Converse sneaker commercial, only it doesn’t really seem like McDavid and Burns ever really hated each other (or even “sports-hated” each other).
In less comical Sharks news, the team added Brandon Mashinter via a one-year contract on Monday. Mashinter’s second stint with the Sharks will likely serve as either a depth forward on the main roster or a guy who would serve as a reliable call-up from the AHL.
No word on how well he can shoot at milk bottles.
(H/T to Fear the Fin.)