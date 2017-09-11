Getty

Devils dealing: New Jersey’s cap situation after Severson signing

By James O'BrienSep 11, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The New Jersey Devils have a long way to go, but it looks like they’re in pretty good hands with GM Ray Shero.

For casual fans, handing defenseman Damon Severson a six-year, $25 million contract was an eyebrow-raiser on Monday. The 23-year-old isn’t a household name, so a $4,166,666 stands as a scary (though delightfully Devils-themed) cap hit.

That deal might indeed raise some eyebrows, but maybe down the line, as Severson’s shown some very nice promise, particularly in 2016-17. If anything, there’s serious evidence that the Devils haven’t been relying on him enough.

It remains to be seen if the Devils can combine nice strides and baby steps to a leap in competition with enough speed to take advantage of the stronger parts of their roster. With that in mind, let’s break down New Jersey’s salary structure after Severson’s deal.

Masters of their trades

Opposing GMs don’t need to hit the red “Ignore” button when Shero’s caller ID comes up, but they might want to approach dealings cautiously in the future. Simply put, the Devils have been dealing well over the years, especially since Shero took over.

Taylor Hall – $6M through 2019-20.

If you’re looking for anti-Hall rhetoric, you’ve come to the wrong place.

He’s a superb first-line winger, and despite somehow being a lottery ball magnet, is still just 25. Here’s hoping that Hall gets a chance to show how fantastic he really is in games that matter before too long.

The beauty of his deal is that it’s fairly easy to move if the Devils and/or Hall believe that his best chance to compete would be to go somewhere else … while netting New Jersey some assets.

Kyle Palmieri – The Ducks must kick themselves for choosing other interesting forwards over Palmieri, who’s scored 26 and 30 goals during his two seasons for the Devils. He comes at the low-low price of $4.65M through 2020-21.

Check out how convoluted the asset situation was involving Palmieri, via Hockey Reference:

June 27, 2015: Traded to New Jersey by Anaheim for Florida’s 2nd round pick (previously acquired, later traded to NY Rangers – NY Rangers selected Ryan Gropp) in 2015 NHL Draft and Minnesota’s 3rd round pick (previously acquired, later traded to Buffalo, later traded to Nashville – Nashville selected Rem Pitlick) in 2016 NHL Draft.

*scratches head*

Marcus Johansson – $4.5833M for two seasons.

The Devils took advantage of the Capitals’ cap woes to lift a quality forward who comes at a reasonable price. “MarJo” could really drive up his value if New Jersey gives him a more prominent role.

Some concerns

Cory Schneider ($6M for five more seasons) was another nice trade get, even as the Vancouver Canucks have been very happy with Bo Horvat. Shero wasn’t GM at the time of the deal, so that’s part of the reason Schneider is in a different section.

The other: there’s a bit of concern here. Schneider’s frequently been downright fantastic, but 2016-17 was rough, and one has to worry at least a little bit that he might struggle more as time goes on. At age 31, it’s possible his best days are behind him.

Age could also be a worry for banged-up center Travis Zajac ($5.75M through 2020-21) and Andy Green ($5M for three more years), a blueliner who is used in heavy defensive situations. Ben Lovejoy and Brian Boyle seem like short-term placeholders with two years remaining on their respective deals.

Of course, the biggest concern for the Devils is also an obvious one: their defense.

Even with Severson being sneaky-good, that unit has a lot of room for improvement. Considering how sought-after defense is in the current NHL, it might not be so easy to make drastic changes to this group.

(If anyone can pull off some clever trades, it might be Shero, though.)

Young guns

The plus side of the Devils’ suffering is that they’ve been able to add some intriguing young talent. That’s most obvious in the Devils nabbing Nico Hischier in a rare moment: the Devils getting the top pick of a draft.

The key, then, will be development. Hischier might not be as much of a challenge, but can the Devils get the most out of Pavel Zacha and prized college free agent Will Butcher?

***

The Devils’ forwards group has taken some remarkable steps forward, to the point that the franchise may flip its identity in the near future as an offensively potent, defensively shaky group.

Of course, that’s under the assumption that management won’t have much luck bolstering the blueline.

This isn’t a perfect situation in New Jersey, but credit Shero for putting some impressive building blocks down for a team whose past perennial status made a rebuild challenging.

Pastrnak becoming highest-paid Bruins player wouldn’t bother Marchand

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 11, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Boston Bruins boast several veteran players who are getting paid nicely, but David Krejci leads the pack with a $7.25 million cap hit.

There’s a very, very strong chance that David Pastrnak will receive a deal that carries a larger AAV, particularly after Leon Draisaitl received an eight-year deal that carries an $8.5M cap hit.

MORE: Pastrnak is a star, so the Bruins should pay him as such.

One could picture the Bruins’ brass asking Pastrnak: “How would Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask, and Patrice Bergeron feel about making less than you?” After all, we’ve seen top players serve as useful “ceilings” for teammates’ paydays before; just think about how happy the Pittsburgh Penguins were to give Sidney Crosby a deal with an $8.7M cap hit.

(Yes, Evgeni Malkin makes a bit more per season, but you wonder if 87 kept 71 under the $10M threshold.)

Anyway, as persuasive as that hypothetical argument might be, Marchand told the Boston Herald’s Matt Kalman that he won’t begrudge Pastrnak if he garners a richer deal. There seems to be a “rising tides lift all boats” logic to the star-pest’s take.

“We all want to see each other be successful,” Marchand said. “He had a great year last year so we’ll be very happy for him with whatever he ends up getting. The contract that he signs, Pasta’s going to make a lot of money, he’s a phenomenal player, he’s 21 years old, he’s going to have a long career. We all like to see each other be successful and do well and that’s the way the game goes.”

Marchand, 29, probably isn’t sweating things too much right now.

While $6.125M is a bargain for a player who’s blossomed into an elite winger in the NHL, that contract runs through 2024-25, giving him long-term security. It was a nice boost from the $4.5M cap hit his previous deal carried, and it made sense for Marchand to sign at the time, particularly when you consider how dangerous his agitating style can be.

(One angry opponent could conceivably have had enough with his antics and that extension could have been in danger.)

Marchand spoke to the Boston Herald about timing with these deals, and it’s clear with Pastrnak and Draisaitl that they’re benefiting from their teams not doing the work to get their extensions done as early as possible.

In each case, those forwards took full advantage of “prove it” seasons, with some nice help from linemates such as Connor McDavid and Marchand.

Marchand might wish that his contract situation lined up a bit differently, but it would be silly of him to hold it against Pastrnak. Luckily, Marchand seems to take the same, sober stance.

Besides, if “Pasta” boils down under the pressure of a new deal, the Boston media will probably do the agitating for him.

More on Pasta talk

“No timetable” for a deal yet.

Pastrnak might want an eight-year term.

$6M per season might not cut it.

Report: No contract, no Blue Jackets camp for Josh Anderson

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 11, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Josh Anderson‘s agent Darren Ferris told The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline (subscription required) that the RFA forward will not attend Columbus Blue Jackets training camp if he isn’t signed to a new contract.

Interestingly, Ferris noted to Portzline that Anderson, 23, could skate with a pro team in Switzerland if a deal continues to be on hold.

The Blue Jackets are really starting to get into gear with training camp on Thursday and Friday, while their first preseason game is scheduled for Sept. 19 (a week from tomorrow). That’s not a ton of time for a process that lacked “urgency,” according to what Ferris told Portzline.

Pondering Anderson’s value

We’ve seen some recent RFA impasses break up lately, with Sam Bennett receiving a deal that carries an AAV just under $2 million while Anthony Duclair will carry a $1.2M cap hit for a season.

It’s unclear what Columbus is offering and it’s also unclear what Anderson wants as far as years or dollars are concerned.

As a fourth-rounder (95th overall in 2012), he lacks the pedigree of a guy like Bennett. Anderson didn’t do much in the 18 games he spent with Columbus between 2014-15 and 2015-16, but last season was quite the breakthrough.

In 78 games, Anderson generated 17 goals and 12 assists for 29 points while totaling 89 penalty minutes. He also scored a goal and an assist in five postseason games. To his credit, Anderson managed solid numbers with minimal time on the Blue Jackets’ outstanding power play.

Looking at his work at other levels, it’s clear that he figures to focus on scoring goals, although Anderson isn’t afraid to “mix it up.” His 17 goals came on 119 shots on goal, good for a 14.3 shooting percentage, so he’d probably need to fire the puck more often in the future to continue to regularly hit 15-20 goals.

Fansided’s Tony Mazziotti even makes a case for some top-line duty for Anderson, so he certainly has his proponents.

There’s value in a player like that, particularly since there’s conceivably some room to grow at age 23. The question, for both sides, is “How much?” The Blue Jackets boast almost $8M in cap space according to Cap Friendly, so this is a matter of value, although Columbus’ internal budget isn’t necessarily aiming for the cap ceiling.

If all of this uncertainty leaves Blue Jackets fans unsettled, take heart; at least there are “dad jokes.”

USA Today conducted fascinating player poll on expansion, Olympics, more

Getty
By James O'BrienSep 11, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

USA Today’s staff deserves big-time kudos for taking advantage of last week’s NHL Media Tour.

On the silly (silly-awesome) side, USA Today’s Jimmy Hascup asked players to draw their respective teams’ logos, and the results were as great as you’d probably expect. (More on that here.)

Kevin Allen, also of USA Today, sought out 31 NHLPA members to check their pulse on a variety of topics: which city would be the best candidate for expansion, which nation should be the 2018 Winter Olympics favorite if NHL players don’t go, and more.

This infographic captures some of the answers. You might be used to seeing polls go out of 100, so note that this is out of 31; it really hammers home how strong a choice Quebec City is, at least among players.

PHT has covered the winding road for Quebec, Seattle, and longer-shot candidates for expansion.

Back in August 2015, Quebec City joined Las Vegas as the cities that made it to the final stage of the expansion process. Ultimately, about a year later, Quebec City fell short; NHL commissioner Gary Bettman cited the “volatility” of the Canadian dollar as a big reason why.

On the bright side, the Canadian dollar has been showing some positive movement lately; it’s currently estimated at 82 cents to the U.S. dollar. That’s a nice increase from about 74 cents back in Dec. 2015.

Naturally, the NHL didn’t set some official threshold for Quebec City to earn the right to a team, and locales like Seattle could also make sense if a 32nd team ends up becoming a more realistic possibility.

(Seattle, specifically, still has some thorny arena issues to sort out.)

Twenty-one players out of 31 polled is impressive, but expansion hopefuls are more interested in wooing the 31 owners and Bettman. It remains to be seen if, say, powerful Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs will change his mind regarding Quebec’s viability.

Either way, Allen’s poll is interesting to consider, whether you’re pondering the Stanley Cup odds from Bovada earlier today* or the fact that Russia is barely considered the Olympic favorite among players, even without NHL talent involved.

(Hot take: some civic pride probably went into those results.)

Check out Allen’s full article for more on that process, and stick with PHT over the year(s) to see if Quebec City gets its team at some point.

* – Sheesh, those Dallas Stars really do know how to “win the off-season,” don’t they?

Brent Burns vs. Connor McDavid in funny, destructive ‘shooting competition’

By James O'BrienSep 11, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT
3 Comments

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid might be bland during interviews, but given the right time and place – and maybe, the right company – he shows that he can be fun, too.

You really can’t ask for much better company than San Jose Sharks defenseman/wildebeest Brent Burns, so kudos to CCM for putting together these great “shooting competition” spots.

The “CCM Carnival” features the two players aiming at a variety of amusement park-themed targets, with some great barbs thrown back and forth. Burns says that he’s heard all about McDavid’s speed, but what about his accuracy?

McDavid gets the better of the milk bottle portion, but the two stars evoke “Beavis and Butt-Head” in their wanton destruction of plates here:

(Someone, somewhere needs to make sure that “McDavid losing popcorn” moment becomes a situational GIF.)

The two continue the carnival theme with Oilers and Sharks teddy bears, along with a dunk booth moment that should be savored:

It’s sort of like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson bonding while filming a Converse sneaker commercial, only it doesn’t really seem like McDavid and Burns ever really hated each other (or even “sports-hated” each other).

In less comical Sharks news, the team added Brandon Mashinter via a one-year contract on Monday. Mashinter’s second stint with the Sharks will likely serve as either a depth forward on the main roster or a guy who would serve as a reliable call-up from the AHL.

No word on how well he can shoot at milk bottles.

(H/T to Fear the Fin.)