Devils sign Severson for six years, $25 million

By Adam GretzSep 11, 2017, 9:53 AM EDT
New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero wrapped up a pretty busy offseason on Monday morning with the report that the team has signed restricted free agent defenseman Damon Severson to a six-year contract.

The contract will pay him a total of $25 million.

Following the trade of Adam Larsson to Edmonton last summer, Severson took on a significantly larger role on the Devils’ blue line this season. He became a 20-minute per night play and basically replaced Larsson’s role and production on defense.

He appeared in 80 games for the Devils, averaging more than 20 minutes of ice-time per game, and scoring three goals to go with 28 assists. He is only 23 years old so he should just now be entering the prime of his career for the Devils. The contract might look like a bit of an overpay in the beginning, but if he continues on his current path and takes another step forward this year it should be a fair long-term deal for both Severson and the team.

With Severson’s deal now completed the Devils can enter training camp this week wrapping up a strong offseason that has seen them add Marcus Johansson, Brian Boyle, Drew Stafford, and the top pick in the draft, Nico Hischier.

Now that Severson is signed the top remaining restricted free agents are David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins), Marcus Foligno (Minnesota Wild), Nikita Zadorov (Colorado Avalanche) and Andreas Athanasiou (Detroit Red Wings).

By Adam GretzSep 11, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT
Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin met with the Montreal media on Monday morning and offered a look his team’s lineup could take shape this season.

The big question that always seems to be on the mind of Canadiens fans these days is what the team plans to do with talented forward Alex Galchenyuk — is he a center? Is he a wing? What exactly is the plan?

Well according to Bergevin on Monday the plan is to start him on the wing this season until further notice. Along with that, Bergevin also said that newly acquired forward Jonathan Drouin will get a shot at center, an experiment the team has been wanting to try ever since they traded for him from the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this summer.

But the big story here is probably the Galchenyuk news because the Canadiens seem absolutely convinced that he can not play center. He has spent the first part of his career bouncing back and forth between the two positions and has had a lot of success down the middle offensively, but the team doesn’t seem to trust his play away from the puck.

Given the Canadiens’ need for a top-line center it still seems like it would be worth a shot to see if he can develop that aspect of his game, especially if they are willing to experiment with Drouin at the position given how little experience he has there beyond his last year of junior hockey. He is almost certain to have some growing pains as well, and if the Canadiens treat him the way they did Galchenyuk with such a short leash every time a mistake gets made they may never find an answer at the position.

In Galchenyuk and Droin the Canadiens have two outstanding young forwards that can be potential difference makers in their lineup.

They just don’t seem to have a position at this point for either one of them.

By Cam TuckerSep 10, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
Peter Chiarelli has brought in a familiar face from his days in Boston to try out for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers confirmed Sunday that veteran center Chris Kelly will attend Oilers training camp on a professional tryout.

Kelly is now 36 years old and knows Chiarelli from their time together with the Bruins. Boston brought in Kelly several weeks before its 2011 playoff run, which culminated in a Stanley Cup.

He had 13 points in 25 games that post-season, and then spent the next five seasons in Boston.

As he has continued to get older, Kelly’s production has dropped from the 20 goals and 39 points he recorded in 2011-12 to five goals and 12 points in 82 games last season with Ottawa. He’s also dealt with injuries, including a left femur fracture early in the 2015-16 season — his last in Boston.

By Cam TuckerSep 10, 2017, 7:29 PM EDT
With training camps soon opening up, Thomas Chabot is making clear his plan to make the NHL this season.

He has one game experience at the NHL level, before getting sent back to juniors last season. Now, he’s positioned to make the jump to the Ottawa Senators lineup, particularly with the departure of Marc Methot in the offseason. Erik Karlsson also hasn’t started skating following his offseason foot surgery and his status for opening night is right now in jeopardy.

That may mean another opportunity for Chabot to get into the lineup — at least at the beginning of the season.

“They know I can skate and I can do things with the puck, but I just want to show that I can play real well and solid in my own zone,” Chabot told NHL.com.

“That’s what it is, that’s what it’s all about nowadays in the NHL. Everyone is just so good, you have to watch everyone, so to be a good defenseman in the NHL you have to be good in your own zone. That’s what I’m focusing on going into main camp, but obviously my goal is to have a spot for the season with the Senators.”

Chabot is now 20 years old. His lone NHL contest last season came in October against the Arizona Coyotes. He played just over seven minutes. It wasn’t until November, however, that he was sent back to the QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs. Back in junior, he put together a solid season and had an impressive showing for Team Canada at the world juniors, as well.

The Senators believe, however, that his brief time spent in Ottawa early last season should benefit Chabot now as he looks to make the club on a full-time basis this year.

“I think he’ll be more ready to step into our lineup this year, in whatever the role might be, than if we wouldn’t have kept him around for a month,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told the Ottawa Citizen.

By Cam TuckerSep 10, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT
Keep an eye on Drew Doughty‘s contract situation.

The L.A. Kings defenseman now has only two years remaining on his current eight-year, $56 million deal and he will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of this contract in 2019.

Doughty has been the centerpiece of the Kings’ blue line since joining the organization as the second overall pick in 2008, winning the Norris Trophy in 2016 and helping L.A. to its hockey rejuvenation with a pair of Stanley Cup championships and another lengthy playoff minus a title in 2013.

The success of that three-year stretch has since given way to more difficult times with one abbreviated playoff appearance in the last three years. For the organization, the disappointment of missing the 2017 post-season resulted in some big changes in the front office and coaching staff, with the dismissal of Dean Lombardi and Darryl Sutter.

That’s why Doughty’s contract situation will be of particular interest as the season goes along.

“My first love will always be L.A.,” Doughty told The Hockey News.

“It’s one of the best organizations in all of sports, not just hockey. It’s unbelievable. They treat us first-class, and it’s a good place to play. Living in Los Angeles, you can’t beat it. I’d love to re-sign in L.A. But if our team isn’t going in the right direction…I want to win Cups. I don’t give a s— where I play. I just want to win Cups, and that’s the bottom line.”

The Kings were once a dominant team in the West, but the landscape has also shifted of late with the rise of the Nashville Predators, the Connor McDavid-led Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames appear poised to take another step in their progression after an active summer.

It was also pointed out this summer at PHT that a number of key players for the Kings struggled last season and are only getting older, while locked into long-term contracts beyond the end of this Doughty deal in 2019.