Karlsson’s status unclear for opening night after offseason foot surgery

Erik Karlsson underwent foot surgery in June, with a four-month recovery period to follow.

That timeline automatically put his availability for the Senators’ season opener — since scheduled for Oct. 5 versus the Washington Capitals — in question, and his status remains unclear right now, as training camp approaches.

That is according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun:

Hasn't skated yet so he's got a lot ahead of him once he's eventually cleared. But in good spirits. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 6, 2017

While he may miss the season opener, Karlsson clearly stated a few months ago that he had no regrets playing through the injury during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Despite the injury, which included torn tendons in his left foot, the star defenseman was Ottawa’s best player throughout most of the post-season, as the Senators made it all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.

So dominant was Karlsson that he actually received a Conn Smythe Trophy vote, despite the Senators not making the Stanley Cup Final.

“At the time, it was manageable and something obviously I could play through and play up to the standards that I thought I needed to be able to play and contribute for the team,” Karlsson told reporters during the NHL Awards media availability at the end of June.

“At the end of the day, I’m paying the price for it now but looking back, it’s not something I regret.”