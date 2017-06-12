Getty

Erik Karlsson received a Conn Smythe vote despite not playing in Final

By Adam GretzJun 12, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT

For the second year in a row Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP.

Between him, Evgeni Malkin (the NHL’s leading scorer this postseason) and rookie Jake Guentzel (leading goal scorer) the Penguins had no shortage of candidates to take home the award.

On Monday, the NHLPA revealed the final vote tally and showed just how easily Crosby won the award, receiving 11 of the 15 first votes.

Malkin received three while Guentzel received one.

Here are the final vote totals…

Notice an interesting name on that list?

You should, and it is Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson receiving one third place vote even though his team did not make it to the Stanley Cup Final. It’s not uncommon for a member of the losing team in the Final to get a vote (P.K. Subban received one). A member of the losing team has actually won the award five times, with Jean-Sebastien Giguere most recently taking it for the Anaheim Ducks in 2003.

But for a player that didn’t even make it to the Final to get a vote is pretty incredible. Given what Karlsson did for the Senators this postseason it is a completely justified vote.

After all, the award is given to the player that is “most valuable to his team” in the playoffs, and Karlsson certainly fits that description. He was arguably the best player on the ice in nearly every game he played and was perhaps the single biggest reason the Senators were a double overtime loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final. He was the team’s leading scorer with 18 points, played more than 28 minutes per game, and was simply dominant during the team’s playoff run. He did all of that while playing through a fracture in his foot. Without him the Senators do not make it anywhere near as far as they did.

Ratings for Predators – Penguins Stanley Cup Final peak in Pittsburgh

By Cam TuckerJun 12, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT

The Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators on Sunday to win the Stanley Cup, with Pittsburgh topping all markets when it came to television ratings for the championship series.

Game 6 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final delivered a 40.0 rating in Pittsburgh, according to NBC Sports.

That is the second highest rated Penguins game in the Pittsburgh market on the NBC networks, with only Game 7 of the 2009 Stanley Cup Final (Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin‘s first championship, which came in a rematch against Detroit) placing higher with a 42.2 rating.

Meanwhile, NBC Sports once again set a record in Nashville, which delivered a 28.3 rating — the highest-rated Predators game in that market on the NBC networks.

Three of the top 10 markets for Game 6 of the final were in Tennessee, with Knoxville sitting third (10.7) and Memphis coming in at No. 10 (5.4). Below is the top 10 markets for the entire series.

This year’s final averaged 4.762 million viewers on NBC and NBCSN, representing a 19 per cent increase from the previous year when the Penguins defeated the Sharks. Last night’s game averaged 7.086 million viewers, a 29 per cent increase from last year’s Game 6.

Television viewership peaked with nearly 9.5 million viewers late in the game as the Penguins broke a scoreless deadlock.

Boughner’s ‘passion knocked us out of the park’ during interview, says Panthers GM

Associated PressJun 12, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) Bob Boughner believes that he’s ready to finally be an NHL head coach.

The Florida Panthers agree.

Boughner is Florida’s new coach, introduced at a news conference Monday afternoon. The former NHL defenseman becomes the 15th coach in the franchise’s 24-year history, and its fifth since 2011.

General manager Dale Tallon said Boughner sees the game in a modern way and is the right leader to get the Panthers back toward competing for the Stanley Cup. Tallon said Boughner blew away the team with his interview late last month.

“Of all the interviews and of all the people, Bob Boughner impressed us like no one else,” Tallon said. “All the years I’ve been in the business interviewing coaches, firing coaches, meeting coaches, Bob was the most prepared and his performance, his preparation, his passion knocked us out of the park.”

Boughner spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach in San Jose under former Panthers coach Peter DeBoer, who said the Sharks hate to lose him given his contributions.

“This is a terrific opportunity for Bob to become a head coach in the National Hockey League and one that he deserves,” Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said.

Boughner is the fifth coach to be hired since the regular season ended, a list that includes the Vegas Golden Knights choosing Gerard Gallant as their first coach. Gallant was fired by the Panthers early this past season, getting replaced by then-general manager Tom Rowe. But Florida never found the same form it had a year ago on the way to the Atlantic Division title, and missed the playoffs by 14 points.

That led to the Panthers going back to what has worked in the past: Tallon squarely in charge again as general manager, and his first major move of the offseason is bringing in a 46-year-old — he shared the ice with Panthers free agent forward Jaromir Jagr both as a teammate and an opponent — to take over a team that believes it should be right back in the playoff mix next spring.

“I’ve been a player, I’ve been an owner, I’ve been an executive, I’ve been a head coach, an assistant coach,” Boughner said. “I know this league and I know the game and I’m ready for this challenge.”

Boughner’s only previous experience as a head coach came in the Ontario Hockey League with the Windsor Spitfires, over two stints spanning eight seasons. He led Windsor to a pair of Memorial Cups and he was twice selected as the OHL’s coach of the year. He also spent the 2010-11 season as an NHL assistant in Columbus.

He now takes over a team with a young core led by one of Windsor’s favorite natives – Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, a 21-year-old who has already been an All-Star and is one of the biggest keys for Florida’s hopes over the next few seasons.

“I think we have a lot of great pieces here to build something special here in South Florida,” Boughner said. “Their setup here for the future is unbelievable.”

Boughner’s hiring follows a formula that the Panthers have used quite often in recent years: Bring in a coach who has never been in charge of an NHL team. Of the Panthers’ last six coaches, five – DeBoer, Kevin Dineen, Peter Horachek, Rowe and now Boughner – were not previously NHL coaches before getting the chance to take the reins in Florida.

For now, Boughner is one of only two true first-time coaches in the NHL. Vancouver’s Travis Green was hired in April, and he’s never before coached in any league higher than the AHL.

Tallon described Boughner as adaptable and willing to incorporate outside the box ideas into his coaching saying, “Don’t let the fact that he was a tough player fool you as far as the analytics and the style of play that we’re going to incorporate.”

Boughner played in 630 NHL games with Colorado, Carolina, Calgary, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Buffalo. He also played in the Panthers’ organization, though only in the minors and never actually appeared with Florida.

 

Pittsburgh to hold Stanley Cup parade on Wednesday

By Cam TuckerJun 12, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

The city of Pittsburgh continues to celebrate the Penguins’ second straight Stanley Cup championship.

On Monday, the city announced details for the Penguins’ Stanley Cup parade, which will take place Wednesday morning.

Here are details of the route, from WTAE:

The parade route will follow a similar route as the parades in 2009 and 2016. This year, it will end at Point State Park.

The route will begin on Grant Street at Liberty Avenue, travel along Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies, turn right onto Commonwealth Place and will end at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Commonwealth Place, at the entrance of Point State Park.

Last year, a crowd of 400,000 people lined the streets of Pittsburgh to take in the parade following the Penguins’ six-game Stanley Cup victory over San Jose.

The Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators on Sunday to win the title once again.

Report: Fleury accepted Penguins request to waive no-movement clause

By Cam TuckerJun 12, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT

One of the lasting images of Marc-Andre Fleury in a Penguins uniform may be him passing the Stanley Cup to Matt Murray during Sunday’s celebration in Nashville.

Fleury’s future with the Penguins has been up for discussion for well over a year now, although general manager Jim Rutherford decided leading up to this year’s trade deadline to keep the veteran goalie in Pittsburgh for the playoff run.

It turned out to be a shrewd move.

Fleury backstopped the Penguins through the opening two rounds of the playoffs, before Murray returned from injury and eventually regained the starting duties in the Eastern Conference Final.

However, teams can only protect one goalie in the expansion draft. And despite a no-movement clause in his contract, Fleury’s time in Pittsburgh may be coming to an end.

Per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports, Fleury had accepted a request all the way back in February to waive his no-movement clause for the expansion draft later this month — but only for Las Vegas.

With Vegas needing a capable starting goalie, Fleury has been discussed as a potential option for that role with the Golden Knights. There are also other teams out there in need of goaltending. Teams like the Flames and perhaps even the Flyers, and Fleury may provide an option for them, as well.

Now 32 years old, Fleury posted a 18-10-7 record this past season. He also had a save percentage of .909, which is slightly below his career average. But he was, for the most part, solid for the Penguins in the playoffs with Murray sidelined.

He had nine of Pittsburgh’s 16 wins and a .924 save percentage before Mike Sullivan decided to go back to the younger Murray versus Ottawa. Despite becoming the No. 2 goalie again, Fleury was the “best team player in all of sports,” said Rutherford last night.

Fleury has two more years remaining on his contract, which has an annual cap hit of $5.75 million.