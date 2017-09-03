AP

Wing or center? Jason Spezza will play both this season, says Hitchcock

By Cam TuckerSep 3, 2017, 5:37 PM EDT
The signing of Martin Hanzal has given the Dallas Stars added depth up the middle, and that should leave coach Ken Hitchcock with some interesting options for his group of forwards.

One of those options? Giving 34-year-old center Jason Spezza some time on the wing.

That’s what the Stars’ head coach told the Dallas Morning News on Friday:

Q: How do you see Martin Hanzal and Jason Spezza in regards to the center position?

Hitchcock: To me, Hanzal is a center. The role Jason will have is a split duty role, and if I play Spezza on the wing, it will be a left wing. Jason will play a lot of center and some wing. We need to start with the puck, so he’s definitely going to be taking draws on his strong side.

Q: So will Spezza and Hanzal play on the same line?

Hitchcock: Probably not. You could see Faksa on a line with Hanzal. I think those two could fit well together.

Having Tyler Seguin, Spezza and Hanzal gives the Stars a pretty good 1-2-3 punch up the middle, if that’s what Hitchcock chooses to do, with the possibility of Seguin centering a line with Jamie Benn and Alex Radulov, another big free agent signing this summer for Dallas.

The Stars have made a number of significant moves this off-season with the intention of getting back to the playoffs and back into contention for top spot in the Western Conference after a disappointing 2016-17 season.

Spezza was among those that struggled last year in Dallas, as he scored only 15 goals and 50 points in 68 games.

Report: Coyotes, Duclair close to finalizing one-year deal

Getty
By Cam TuckerSep 3, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT
With training camp approaching, Anthony Duclair is one of the few remaining restricted free agents in the league.

But he may soon have a new contract for the upcoming season.

That is according to a report from Craig Morgan of NHL.com on Sunday.

Duclair, now 22 years old, scored 20 goals and 44 points during his first full NHL campaign with the Coyotes in 2015-16. But last season, his production dipped (five goals and 15 points in 58 games) and he spent time in the minors before getting recalled to Arizona.

A one-year deal would certainly fall in line with what general manager John Chayka thought was ideal for both Duclair and the Coyotes when it came to his next contract. For the player, that should give him added motivation to rebound from a difficult season and show management that he can be a contributing member of the team’s future.

“That’s just the reality of the situation,” said Chayka in July. “I like ‘Duke’ as a player a lot, as a person a lot, but he had a rough year. I think it’s more just about getting him back on the horse, getting him going. For both the team and the player, short-term is the best.”

Johansson knew Capitals had to ‘change something’ after another playoff disappointment

Getty
By Cam TuckerSep 3, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT
Change was coming to the Washington Capitals this off-season. Marcus Johansson completely understands why.

Despite another Presidents’ Trophy as the league’s top regular season team and status as a Stanley Cup contender, the Capitals fell well short of their ultimate goal. A number of roster moves followed with key players departing by way of trades (Johansson to New Jersey), free agency (Justin Williams, Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk) or the expansion draft (Nate Schmidt).

A number of core players remain, but there should also be opportunities for prospects — like Nathan Walker of Australia — to fill out the remaining spots on the roster, particularly up front.

“That’s part of the game,” Johansson told the Washington Post of the Capitals’ off-season moves.

“Sometimes you have to change things and we had some good opportunities to win these past two years and we didn’t take them and I think this is what comes afterward. They have to change something and guys needed new contracts and stuff like that, so that’s the way it goes. There’s nothing more to say about it.”

Johansson joins a Devils team that had the third worst offense in the league last season, averaging only 2.20 goals-for per game.

The addition of Johansson to the lineup should help turn that in a positive direction. Selecting Nico Hischier first overall should have quite an impact, as well, particularly in the years to come. The Devils were also able to sign puck-moving college free agent defenseman Will Butcher, and he’ll have the chance to earn an NHL roster spot when training camp opens.

That said, for the moves New Jersey general manager Ray Shero has made to improve his team’s offense heading into the upcoming season, the Devils suffered a substantial loss a few weeks ago, as it was announced center Travis Zajac would be out four to six months following pectoral surgery.

Zajac’s most productive season was in 2009-10, but he’s still been a steady contributor to the Devils’ offense since then, with 45 points last season, including six goals and 12 points on the power play.

Mike Smith’s new Flames mask celebrates Calgary Stampede

Getty
By Adam GretzSep 3, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT
With the NHL season quickly approaching it’s time to start seeing some of the new art that will be featured on goalie masks around the league, especially for goaltenders that are joining new teams.

After being traded to the Calgary Flames over the summer, Mike Smith needed to get a new design for his lid and ended up going with a celebration of the Calgary Stampede. Artist David Arrigo did all of the artwork, giving Smith an “over the top” celebration of the Stampede. The mask also features Smith’s children driving a chuck wagon.

Here is a quick look at it. You can see more at Arrigo’s website.

The Stampede is an annual 10-day rodeo (one of the largest rodeos in the world) that is held in Calgary every July. It is billed as “The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.”

The Flames acquired Smith in an offseason trade with the Arizona Coyotes, one of two big moves the team made this summer in an effort to strengthen its defensive play. Smith will be playing behind what should be one of the best blue lines in the league this season and will be counted on to solidify a position that has been a revolving door over the past couple of years. The pressure will be on for him to have a strong season if the Flames are going to take the next step in their development from playoff team to Stanley Cup contender.

After missing last season due to heart problem, Canadiens’ Reway ready to return to ice

Getty
By Adam GretzSep 3, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens announced the 23 invites to their rookie camp over the weekend and it included a very interesting name — 22-year-old forward Martin Reway.

Reway, a fourth-round pick by the team in 2013, was sidelined for the entire 2016-17 season due an inflammation of the heart  that very nearly ended his playing career.

He resumed skating in March and will now have a chance to continue to chase his NHL dreams.

Reway was a productive, highly skilled player in the QMJHL but slid in the draft presumably due to his lack of size. After being selected by the Canadiens he ended up playing two years in Europe, including for Sparta Praha in the Czech league and Fribourg-Gotteron HC in Switzerland. He averaged better than a point-per-game for both teams over those two seasons.

When the Canadiens signed him to his entry level contract in May of 2016 general manager Marc Bergevin called him “a player with tremendous offensive skills.”

At this point he would seem to be a real long-shot to make the Canadiens’ roster this season but the fact he is even able to participate in the prospect camp and be back on the ice is pretty significant given where he was just one year ago.

The Canadiens’ rookie camp begins on Thursday before the prospects travel to Toronto to take part in a tournament with rookies from the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.