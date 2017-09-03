Wing or center? Jason Spezza will play both this season, says Hitchcock

The signing of Martin Hanzal has given the Dallas Stars added depth up the middle, and that should leave coach Ken Hitchcock with some interesting options for his group of forwards.
One of those options? Giving 34-year-old center Jason Spezza some time on the wing.
That’s what the Stars’ head coach told the Dallas Morning News on Friday:
Q: How do you see Martin Hanzal and Jason Spezza in regards to the center position?
Hitchcock: To me, Hanzal is a center. The role Jason will have is a split duty role, and if I play Spezza on the wing, it will be a left wing. Jason will play a lot of center and some wing. We need to start with the puck, so he’s definitely going to be taking draws on his strong side.
Q: So will Spezza and Hanzal play on the same line?
Hitchcock: Probably not. You could see Faksa on a line with Hanzal. I think those two could fit well together.
Having Tyler Seguin, Spezza and Hanzal gives the Stars a pretty good 1-2-3 punch up the middle, if that’s what Hitchcock chooses to do, with the possibility of Seguin centering a line with Jamie Benn and Alex Radulov, another big free agent signing this summer for Dallas.
The Stars have made a number of significant moves this off-season with the intention of getting back to the playoffs and back into contention for top spot in the Western Conference after a disappointing 2016-17 season.
Spezza was among those that struggled last year in Dallas, as he scored only 15 goals and 50 points in 68 games.