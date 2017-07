Hanzal signs three-year deal in Dallas

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Martin Hanzal is on to his third team in less than a year.

The 30-year-old center has signed with the Dallas Stars for three years, with a reported cap hit of $4.75 million.

In February, Hanzal was dealt from Arizona to Minnesota in a deal that cost the Wild a first-round draft pick and more. It was a trade the Wild’s owner admittedly regretted.

But Hanzal could fit well in Dallas, where Ken Hitchcock is now the head coach and responsible two-way play will be expected.

“Martin is a very detailed player who competes at high level,” said GM Jim Nill. “He is one of the league’s best centermen in the faceoff circle and his complete set of abilities will improve us in several facets of the game.”

One could see Hanzal centering the third line, behind Tyler Seguin and Jason Spezza.

Hanzal also has the potential to play in the top six, should that be required.

Related: Hitch wants Seguin thinking, playing like a No. 1 center