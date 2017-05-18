Getty

‘I wish we wouldn’t have done that’: Wild owner regrets Martin Hanzal trade

By Joey AlfieriMay 18, 2017, 9:48 AM EDT

In the first half of the regular season, the Minnesota Wild looked like a legit Stanley Cup contender, but they faded quickly down the stretch.

Wild GM Chuck Fletcher tried to get his team back on the rails by making a splash on deadline day, so he landed Martin Hanzal, Ryan White and a fourth-round pick from Arizona for a first-round pick in 2017, a second-round pick in 2018, a conditional pick in 2019 and Grayson Downing.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, the deal didn’t exactly give them the shot in the arm they were hoping for, as they were bounced in the opening round of the playoffs by Jake Allen and the St. Louis Blues.

Looking back, owner Craig Leopold wishes his team hadn’t given up all those picks for Hanzal, who’s set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st.

“In hindsight, geez, I wish we wouldn’t have done that,” said Leipold, per the Minneapolis Tribune. “I supported that decision at the time, and I’m willing to live with it.”

Hanzal was far from terrible after joining the Wild (four goals, 13 points, 15:31 of average ice time in 20 games), but he just didn’t make a big enough impact to warrant giving up all those draft picks.

Those picks could have really come in handy right now. They could’ve used them to strike a deal with Vegas to make sure a player like Nino Niederreiter or Matt Dumba doesn’t get taken in the expansion draft, or they could have used them to entice another team to take an expensive contract with a no-move clause off their hands (i.e. Jason Pominville).

It’ll be interesting to see what Fletcher is able to pull this summer.

By Mike HalfordMay 18, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

In conjunction with its centennial celebration, the NHL on Thursday announced its latest initiative — the Top 20 Greatest Teams.

Two rounds of voting narrowed the field of 96 Stanley Cup winners down to the following list, presented in reverse chronological order:

· 2015-16 Pittsburgh Penguins
· 2009-10 Chicago Blackhawks
· 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings
· 2000-01 Colorado Avalanche
· 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings
· 1993-94 New York Rangers
· 1991-92 Pittsburgh Penguins
· 1990-91 Pittsburgh Penguins
· 1988-89 Calgary Flames
· 1987-88 Edmonton Oilers
· 1986-87 Edmonton Oilers
· 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers
· 1983-84 Edmonton Oilers
· 1982-83 New York Islanders
· 1981-82 New York Islanders
· 1979-80 New York Islanders
· 1977-78 Montreal Canadiens
· 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens
· 1975-76 Montreal Canadiens
· 1969-1970 Boston Bruins

The third and final round of voting starts today (click here to cast your ballot), and will close on Thursday, May 25.

During the Stanley Cup Final, the league will announce the Top 10. The Greatest NHL Team of all-time will be unveiled during Game 4.

‘Hawks name Jeremy Colliton head coach of their AHL affiliate

By Joey AlfieriMay 18, 2017, 10:27 AM EDT

The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHLer Jeremy Colliton to be the next head coach of their AHL affiliate in Rockford.

Colliton, who was a second-round pick of the Islanders in 2003, had been serving as the head coach of Mora IK of the Swedish League for the last four seasons.

The 32-year-old spent most of his professional hockey career in the AHL, but he did suit up in 55 games with the Isles over four seasons.

“Jeremy’s experience as a player and a coach will allow him to be a great leader and mentor for our young prospects in Rockford,” GM Stan Bowman said in a release. “He is coming off a great start to his coaching career with four successful seasons in Sweden and fits very well into our plan of continuing to develop our younger players.”

Colliton is replacing Ted Dent, who was fired after the Icehogs finished with the worst record in the AHL’s Central Division in 2016-17.

“I’m honored to join the Blackhawks organization as they have a proven track record of winning that I’m excited to help continue,” said Colliton. “In Rockford, we will do everything we can to help our young prospects develop into the best players and people they can be.”

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Thursday, May 18

By Joey AlfieriMay 18, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks aren’t officially in must-win mode just yet, but getting a victory in Game 4 would go a long way in improving their chances of taking the best-of-seven series against Nashville.

Here’s what you need to know:

Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators (Preds lead 2-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream live here)

Check out the highlights from Nashville’s 2-1 win in Game 3

PHT Morning Skate: Pens fans name newborn baby after Phil Kessel

By Joey AlfieriMay 18, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–These two Penguins fans had a baby on Mother’s Day and they decided to name their child after Phil Kessel. True Story. Kessel Ryan Hillman was born in Pennsylvania last weekend. “Sure enough they put me in bed no. 81.” (Yahoo)

–Ville Leino, who might just be one of the worst free-agent signings ever, came out with his own clothing line. One of his t-shirts is called “jail”. It’s in reference to his final season in Buffalo that saw him score zero goals in 58 games. I felt trapped and down. All I could do was get up every morning and go to work and try to make it work. This painting reflects those feelings that I was going through on that period of time.” (Buffalo News)

–Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli is one of the finalists for the GM of the Year Award because of his ability to make key deals for his team. The Edmonton Journal breaks down the six major transactions that helped Chiarelli earn the nomination. (Edmonton Journal)

–The Ottawa Senators lit up the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final (who saw that coming?). You can check out the highlights by clicking the video at the top of the page.

Yannick Weber sat down for an interesting Q&A for the NHLPA’s website. During this fun chat, Weber admits to having some Nickleback music on his playlist. On an unrelated note, he’s also a huge fan of Roger Federer. (NHLPA)

–There’s always some debate as to which sport has the toughest athletes. Well, former NFL offensive lineman Willie Colon believes hockey players are clearly tougher than football players. (NBC Sports)

–The New Jersey Devils own the number one pick in this June’s NHL Entry Draft, which means they’ll have to decide between selecting Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier. The Devils director of amateur scouting Paul Castron spoke to beat reporter Chris Ryan about how he evaluates the two prospects. “Both those kids, they’ve the go-to guys on their teams. They both get a lot of attention, but they don’t back down or shy away to make plays at crucial times in games.” (NJ.com)