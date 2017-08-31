Getty

Looking to make the leap: Vadim Shipachyov

By Cam TuckerAug 31, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This post is part of Golden Knights Day on PHT…

Full disclosure: We realize this specific ‘Team of the Day’ post is typically reserved for much younger high-end prospects looking to land a full-time NHL roster spot for the upcoming season.

Vadim Shipachyov is not young. He is 30 years old. He already has an impressive résumé as a professional.

So, in a sense, we’re going off the board here.

But after scoring 26 goals and 76 points during 50 games with St. Petersburg SKA in the KHL last season and spending his entire pro career in Russia, Shipachyov decided this spring to come over to North America and sign with the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. His deal? Two years at $9 million.

He joins the Golden Knights as the organization’s first major free agent signing, having celebrated his 30th birthday in May and having never played an NHL game before. That said, his numbers in the KHL, particularly over the last two seasons with St. Petersburg, certainly stand out as he finished third in the league in points.

And, he plays in the middle, which is important to every team but especially one just getting off the ground and looking for offensive talent to help right away in order to be competitive while allowing their younger center prospects like Cody Class and Nick Suzuki time to develop.

“He brings skill and leadership to our organization — he wanted to be a Vegas Golden Knight, and we wanted him,” Golden Knights general manager George McPhee told reporters earlier this spring. “He’s been highly productive. He’s been a very good player and continues to improve.

“He’s a skilled center iceman. They’re very, very, very hard to find.”

With his skill and years of experience as a professional, the transition into the Vegas lineup should work out. That’s not to suggest it will be easy right away. But one would expect he’ll be given every opportunity to excel in his new surroundings, perhaps playing alongside an accomplished scorer like Neal.

At the very least, he’ll be expected to take on a top-six role when the season begins.

“I don’t think it will take too long for him to assimilate,” said McPhee, per Postmedia.

“Years ago, we had (Igor) Larionov and (Slava) Fetisov coming over and it took them a little time, but in recent years, players like Panarin and (Alexander) Radulov and Zaitsev have come over and done very well. If Vadim can come over and play close to that level, we’d be certainly very happy.”

Malkin wants to play on a line with free agent Zaripov

Getty
By Joey AlfieriAug 31, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT
3 Comments

Earlier this week, the NHL announced that forward Danis Zaripov, who had been suspended for two years by the IIHF, was eligible to play in North America.

Zaripov was banned from the KHL for two years because he tested positive for a banned substance.

The NHL heard Zaripov’s appeal, and they decided that he should be allowed to play here if he wanted to do so. That didn’t go unnoticed by Penguins center Evgeni Malkin.

According to Igor Eronko of Sports Express, Malkin is not only interested in bringing Zaripov to the Penguins, he also wants to have him on his line.

The Penguins have $3.28 million in cap space, which should be more than enough to get a deal done with the KHL veteran (assuming they’re interested).

The 36-year-old hasn’t played in North America since he was a member of the WHL’s Swift Current Broncos in 1998-99.

He spent 12 seasons with AK Bars Kazan between 2001-2013, and he followed that up with a four-year stint with Magnitogorsk Mettalurg.

In 2016-17, he put up 16 goals and 45 points in 56 games during the regular season, but he exploded during the playoffs, as he had 15 goals and 22 points in 18 games.

Poll: Will the Golden Knights be the worst team in the NHL?

Getty
By Joey AlfieriAug 31, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
12 Comments

This post is part of Golden Knights Day on PHT…

In professional sports, expansion teams usually don’t do so well in their first couple of years, and it’s pretty easy to see why.

Expansion teams have to pick up leftover players that other teams decide are expendable for a variety of reasons. Also, developing chemistry with 20-plus guys doesn’t happen over night, especially when other teams have been together for multiple years.

With all that being said, it’s easy to see why most of the hockey world expects the Golden Knights to struggle out of the gate.

General manager George McPhee did a relatively good job putting the roster together. He also managed to acquire two additional first round draft picks via trade.

There’s some interesting names on the roster. Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, David Perron, Vadim Shipachyov and Reilly Smith will be counted on to score goals, while Nate Schmidt, Jason Garrison, Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore will serve as important options on the blue line.

Between the pipes, the Golden Knights were able to get their hands on Marc-Andre Fleury from Pittsburgh. Fleury, who has three Stanley Cups on his resume, has already become the face of the franchise. Former Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard will serve as his backup.

The last time NHL had expansion teams was back in 2000-01, when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild came into the league. Believe it or not, neither team finished in the basement of the NHL standings. The Jackets finished 23rd of 30 in their first year, while the Wild finished in 25th position. By no means were those teams good, but they weren’t the worst teams in the league (the Lightning and Islanders were the two worst teams that year).

So, how many teams will be worse than Vegas this year?

The first team that jumps off the page in that regard has to be the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs were just awful last year, and they didn’t do a whole lot to get better. If someone finishes behind the Golden Knights, it may very well be them.

The Vancouver Canucks, Arizona Coyotes and New Jersey Devils also have to be considered when talking about who can finish below the expansion side this year.

Alright, it’s your turn to have your say. Feel free to vote in the poll below and leave your opinion in the comments section, too.

It’s Vegas Golden Knights day at PHT

Getty
By James O'BrienAug 31, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

During off-seasons, there’s quite a bit of talk about “clean slates,” but the Vegas Golden Knights are the first team in more than a decade to enjoy an actual clean slate.

GM George McPhee enjoyed the rare opportunity of building a team from the ground up. Even with a weak draw for their top pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, there were some great options in the expansion draft, whether that came down to players they could land to what they can land in not taking certain players.

The Golden Knights landed some interesting players headlined by Marc-Andre Fleury, James Neal, Jonathan Marchessault/Reilly Smith, Cody Eakin, and David Perron. They also flipped players they did take into other picks.

Just consider the quantity and quality they’ve managed as far as draft picks go:

2017: Three first-rounders, two second-rounders, third, fourth, two fifths, two sixths, and one seventh.

2018: One first, one second, no third, Penguins’ fourth, two fifths, one sxith, no seventh

2019: One first, three seconds, three thirds, one fourth, two fifths, one sixth, one seventh

2020: one first, three seconds, normal picks third to seventh

That haul (they already have extra picks in 2020!) is quite impressive, and it stands as a bigger reason for optimism than the relatively solid set of players they picked and actually kept.

They also hired a head coach with experience and some success with younger teams in Gerard Gallant.

As far as the 2017-18 season goes, the Golden Knights seem almost certain to be bad, maybe to the point of being the worst team since the last lockout. The bigger picture is outstanding, and you get the feeling McPhee still has some tricks up his sleeves, including players on expiring contracts.

PHT ends this year’s run of Team of the Day features with the Golden Knights, who are starting it all soon enough. Enjoy.

Looking to make the leap: Max Jones

Getty
By James O'BrienAug 30, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

This post is part of Ducks Day on PHT…

The Anaheim Ducks are an interesting study for this feature.

On one hand, the Ducks boast a pretty impressive group of prospects and players are on the borderline between full-time guys and prospects for a contender. At the same time, they are indeed a contender, so their roster is a tough nut to crack.

Ondrej Kase and Brandon Montour probably already made the leap. Sam Steel looks like he’s taking his big numbers and outstanding name back to the WHL. There are other solid candidates, including Jacob Larsson, but forward Max Jones seems especially eager to take the next step, even at 19.

As Jones told the OC Register’s Eric Stephens, he won a Memorial Cup, now he wants to aim for a Stanley Cup.

“I want to step into the big leagues and I want to … for years and years I’ve been watching teams win that Stanley Cup and that’s all I want to do right now,” Jones said. “Start playing and try to win a Stanley Cup.”

Jones, the 24th pick of the 2016 NHL Draft, seemed to excel in both the OHL and AHL playoffs in 2016-17. In general, Jones has shown some promising signs so far in his career.

Still, Jones hasn’t gotten his reps in the AHL yet, and is still just 19. You’d at least think the odds are against him, but the confidence is there. There have also been some growing pains, including him being suspended for a nasty cross-check.

The Ducks have quite a few interesting options to consider heading into camp, even beyond Jones. That might make for difficult choices, but those are good problems to have.