Golden Knights sign KHL high-scorer Vadim Shipachyov for two years, $9M

Vadim Shipachyov isn’t the first player to ever sign with the Vegas Golden Knights. He probably counts as their first “big” signing, though.
The team announced that they signed the 30-year-old forward to a two-year, $9 million contract on Thursday.
“Vadim is a highly skilled playmaker who has had an impressive career in the Kontinental Hockey League,” GM George McPhee said. “He has won two KHL championships, has been among the league leaders in scoring the last two seasons and has enjoyed success at the international level for Team Russia. We believe he can be an impact player in the NHL.”
Indeed, Shipachyov was strong in 2016-17, generating the third-highest point total in the KHL with 76, just two behind SKA Saint Petersburg teammate and former NHL All-Star Ilya Kovalchuk. (Who may also be heading to North America next season).
Shipachyov wasn’t drafted by an NHL team, but those numbers are promising.
It’s unclear how much talent the Golden Knights can wring from the expansion draft, but they can offer interesting opportunities to a wide variety of free agents (from overseas, the NCAA or the unrestricted market) in possibly getting a prominent role.
You could say that giving a $4.5 million cap hit to a guy who’s never played in the NHL is a gamble … and the Golden Knights would probably like it if you did.
(At least privately.)
Through the first two games, the Ottawa Senators were finding ways to win against the Rangers. In the past two at Madison Square Garden, they’ve barely been able to score.
The Rangers managed their second 4-1 win in a row to take Game 4 on Thursday, tying the series at 2-2.
While Ottawa won both of its games by a single goal (one in overtime), each Rangers victory was really never in doubt. Now the doubt really revolves around the Senators’ overall play and the health of their roster, particularly with all-world defenseman Erik Karlsson skipping the third period because of a possible injury (or maybe a little of that and a little bit of logical rest in a lost cause of a game).
Things got a little nasty to end this contest, which isn’t really surprising considering how lopsided Games 3 and 4 were. Critics may cause one or both teams of a little *cough* “message-sending.”
Oscar Lindberg was one of the standouts of Game 4, collecting two goals. Chris Kreider may have boosted his confidence – and possibly even the confidence of a struggling power play – with his own tally. Tanner Glass had a nice moment or two of his own even not considering the violence.
About the best news for Ottawa is that every win counts the same in the playoffs, whether it’s a 4-1 pasting or a one-goal nail-biter. Perhaps the Senators will benefit from the last change or the boost you get from a home crowd, but either way, there’s plenty of room for improvement.
Game 5 airs on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. You’ll be able to stream the action here.
Barring a historic comeback, the Ottawa Senators are going to lose Game 4 to the New York Rangers. That might not be their biggest loss from Thursday, though.
Erik Karlsson‘s been playing hurt – if not injured – during the playoffs, but things might have gotten too extreme for the all-world defenseman tonight.
Now, it’s not totally clear if he suffered a new injury or aggravated an old one, but either way, Karlsson sure seemed uncomfortable late in the second period. (See above.)
He hasn’t appeared in the final frame, a troubling sign for a Senators team that needs big plays and big minutes from Karlsson.
That seems like a lousy sign for Ottawa, but there’s at least some chance that Ottawa decided to give him an extra 20 minutes to heal up to fight another day.
Update: It sounds like the Senators were just playing it safe with Karlsson, though it also sounds like there’s some room for that to change.
Hey, the playoffs aren’t always … transparent.
The Ottawa Senators boast some truly outstanding top guys, but even players at the level of Erik Karlsson and Craig Anderson can do so much.
In the case of Game 4 against the New York Rangers, the Sens have been asking a little too much of Anderson.
The Rangers have taken advantage of shaky Senators defense on the first two goals of the game, with Nick Holden cashing in on some nice puck movement for the 1-0 tally (below) and Oscar Lindberg making it 2-0 on a 2-on-0 rush (above).
So far, the Rangers have been beating up on the Senators at Madison Square Garden, increasing their chances of making this series 2-2 with seemingly every shift.
The Rangers actually added a goal to make it 3-0 through the first two periods. The Senators benched Anderson to begin the third.
When a team changes coaches, it often means that players get a clean slate, which is often an especially promising opportunity for “finesse” players.
Claude Julien made way for Bruce Cassidy in Boston, but it seems like the Bruins still view Ryan Spooner as less-than-essential.
He was reportedly on the trading block late in 2016, and the Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy reports that the Bruins are shopping him again. More specifically, they’re essentially trying to trade Spooner’s negotiating rights, as he’s slated for restricted free agency this summer.
At the moment, three possible landing spots are to the New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks or Vegas Golden Knights, according to Kennedy.
Spooner was solid but unspectacular in 2016-17. He collected two assists in four postseason games while generating 11 goals and 39 points in 78 regular-season games, slightly down from 2015-16’s totals.
Nothing spectacular there, yet he could conceivably give an offense-needy team a boost.