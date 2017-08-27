Getty

Will Antti Raanta be the answer in net for the Coyotes?

By Adam GretzAug 27, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This post is a part of Coyotes day at PHT…

The Arizona Coyotes made some pretty drastic changes to their roster this offseason saying goodbye to some major veteran players (Shane Doan, Radim Vrbata, Mike Smith) and bringing in some fresh faces to replace them, including Derek Stepan, Niklas Hjalmarsson and goalie Antti Raanta.

Overall, the players coming in would seem to be — on paper anyway — upgrades over what they ended up letting go.

One of the more intriguing changes is going to be in net where Raanta is going to replace Smith, the Coyotes’ starting goalie for the past six years, and get his first opportunity to be a starting goalie in the NHL.

It is an opportunity he has earned over the past three years.

During that stretch Raanta has been one of the NHL’s top backups, playing behind Corey Crawford in Chicago and then Henrik Lundqvist in New York the past two years. There even came a point this past season where Raanta played so well (coinciding with one of the worst slumps of Lundqvist’s career) that he ended up getting the bulk of the playing time for nearly a month.

Over the past three years his save percentage has put him alongside some of the NHL’s elite goalies, but he has done that primarily as a backup where a goalie can get more favorable matchups and not have to deal with a starter’s workload.

How Raanta adjusts to being the No. 1 goalie will go a long way toward determining how good the Coyotes can be this season.

Shortly after he was acquired by the Coyotes I mentioned how a decent comparable for him and the Coyotes might be the player Cam Talbot has turned out to be for the Edmonton Oilers. Talbot was coming from a nearly identical situation (very good backup to Henrik Lundqvist in New York at a similar age) and has become an above average starter.

If the Coyotes can get that level of play from Raanta it would be a nice addition, and probably an upgrade over what they were going to get from Smith — not to mention at a better price.

The question is whether or not they can get that level of play.

In looking at goalies that have followed similar career paths in recent years the results have been somewhat mixed.

I went back over the past 15 years and looked at goalies that played between between 40 and 100 games through their age 27 season (an admittedly imperfect way of identifying “backups”) and how the most successful ones did when — and if — they became starters.

There were 45 goalies in the hockey-reference database that fit that criteria.

Twelve of them had a save percentage of .916 or better during that point in their career. The list includes Matt Murray, Cam Talbot, Anton Khudobin, Andrew Hammond, Dan Ellis, Philipp Grubauer, Scott Darling, Alex Stalock, Ben Scrivens, Eddie Lack, Vesa Toskala, and, of course, Raanta.

It is an interesting list.

Murray and Grubauer don’t really fit the mold of what we are looking for here because they are both young players that were top prospects. Murray has already taken a starting job and excelled with it, winning two Stanley Cups before his 23rd birthday.

Grubauer probably could be a starter if wasn’t playing behind one of the top-three goalies in the world.

Darling is entering into an identical situation as Raanta this season where he is getting a chance to go from successful backup to full-time starter.

But the rest of that group is exactly what we are looking for here, and the results are not exactly encouraging because other than Talbot none of them really went on to have much success as starters. Lack and Khudobin both continued Carolina’s goaltending struggles that led to them trying to find another top backup this offseason (Darling), while Ellis, Hammond, Stalock, Scrivens, and Toskala never really panned out.

The one thing that Raanta and the Coyotes have going in their favor is that he has a larger body of work to go by, having already already played in 94 games at the NHL level. A lot of the players on the aforementioned list had less than 50 games at a similar point.

We will find out if that extra playing will make a difference.

Leading by example: Ekman-Larsson won’t ‘do anything different’ if named Coyotes captain

Getty
By Cam TuckerAug 27, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This post is a part of Coyotes day at PHT…

The youthful Arizona Coyotes underwent a change in leadership earlier this summer, after Shane Doan was informed he wouldn’t be brought back for the 2017-18 season.

Doan turns 41 years old in October and is coming off a difficult year that saw his production drop significantly. But the Coyotes’ decision stirred up quite a reaction and criticism directed at the organization after it let go of its longest-tenured player and captain.

Doan had spent his entire career with the Coyotes franchise, dating back to its final year in Winnipeg before it relocated. But his time with the Coyotes came to an end in June, which means the team will have a new captain for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

According to a report in June, defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson will be named the Coyotes’ new captain. Now 26 years old, he has spent his entire NHL career so far in Arizona, emerging not only as the team’s No. 1 blue liner but one of the best in the entire league.

“I hope I’m ready,” Ekman-Larsson recently told NHL.com. “You never know. I don’t think I’m going to do anything different. I’ll be myself. I’d like to think what I’ve been doing for the last seven years, if I get the ‘C’ on my jersey, that would be why — because they like what I’ve been doing and like what kind of person I am. It feels like something new [is] going on.”

Twice, Ekman-Larsson has reached 20 or more goals in a single season. Last season, his mother’s health weighed heavily on his mind and he missed the final three games to travel home to Sweden after she passed away. His production didn’t reach the same levels as it had over the previous three years but he still had a good season during a difficult time for him and his family off the ice.

His play over the years has garnered high praise throughout the league, including from former Penguins and Sabres bench boss Dan Bylsma, who believed Ekman-Larsson “should be a Norris Trophy candidate every year.”

The plan for the young Coyotes is to lean heavily on Ekman-Larsson to carry them in the upcoming campaign, according to general manager John Chayka this off-season. He’s certainly used to that expectation, averaging almost 25 minutes per game last season and drawing difficult assignments as the top defenseman.

Given his body of work since joining the Coyotes as the sixth overall pick in 2009, it seems he’s the perfect candidate to take over the leadership responsibilities.

Under pressure: Anthony Duclair

Getty
By Adam GretzAug 27, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This post is a part of Coyotes day at PHT…

When the Arizona Coyotes traded defenseman Keith Yandle to the New York Rangers three years ago it was pretty clear that Anthony Duclair was going to be the centerpiece of the return.

When he burst onto the scene during the 2015-16 season and scored 20 goals, helping to form an exciting rookie duo with Max Domi, there was genuine excitement that the Coyotes were going to be major winners in the trade and get a long-term building block.

And they still might end up getting all of that.

But there is also no denying that some of that excitement probably cooled a bit this past season when Duclair took a significant step backwards in his sophomore season, finishing with just five goals in 58 games.

He remains the Coyotes’ only unsigned restricted free agent this offseason. Once he gets signed though there are some big questions as to what his role will be and what type of player the Coyotes are going to get.

The big red flag with Duclair’s rookie season success was the fact a lot of it seemed to be percentage driven as he scored on more than 19 percent of his shots. That is unsustainable scoring rate for pretty much any player in the league and made him a candidate for a pretty significant regression the next season.

That regression came in a big way with Duclair scoring on only six percent of his shots in 2016-17. That meant that even though he averaged the exact same number of shots on goal per game and posted similar possession numbers his goal scoring plummeted.

Duclair’s rookie season goal scoring success was almost unprecedented from a percentage standpoint. Since the start of the 2000 there have only been two players age 20 or younger that scored on more than 18 percent of their shots (minimum 100 shots). Duclair was one. Jordan Staal in 2006-07 was the other. Staal suffered a nearly identical percentage drop in year two (down to six percent, resulting in only 12 goals after scoring 29 the year before) before bouncing back in year three with 22 goals.

The key difference between Staal and Duclair, though, is that even without the goal scoring Staal was a more well-rounded player (a two-way center that played big minutes in all situations) that excelled in areas other than scoring. Duclair is not that type of player and scoring is going to be a major part of his value.

If he is still going to be a significant part of the Coyotes’ future it has to start with a bounceback season in 2017-18.

Looking to make the leap: Dylan Strome

Getty
By Adam GretzAug 27, 2017, 10:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This post is a part of Coyotes day at PHT…

The top of the 2015 NHL draft has turned out to be a pretty successful one for the NHL with seven of the top-eight picks already establishing themselves as regulars, including several (Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Zach Werenski, and Mitch Marner) that are either already All-Star level players or are on their way to being them.

The one exception out of that group to this point has been No. 3 overall pick Dylan Strome.

In the two seasons since he was drafted Strome has appeared in just seven games, recording just a single point, for the Arizona Coyotes.

Even though he hasn’t yet established himself the way several of his peers have he remains one of the key centerpieces of the Coyotes’ rebuild and has spent the past two years absolutely destroying the Ontario Hockey League as a member of the Erie Otters.

He is certainly going to get another opportunity to crack the Coyotes’ lineup this fall but general manager John Chayka already said earlier this month that the team is going to remain patient in bringing him along because they want him to be a 200-foot player that excels in all areas and isn’t simply playing “a depth role.”

That is a huge responsibility for a 20-year-old forward, and if that is what the Coyotes are expecting out of him it probably makes sense to be a little more patient with him. Looking at the Coyotes’ depth chart down the middle and they already have another young prospect in Christian Dvorak that started to make a bit of an impact last season by scoring 15 goals in his rookie season. They also picked up Derek Stepan from the New York Rangers in the big offseason trade for the No. 7 overall pick and defenseman Anthony DeAngelo.

Strome’s talent level is obvious, and given what he has done the past three seasons while playing for Erie it is pretty clear that he has nothing left to prove at that level after recording 75 points in only 35 games this past season.

That would have been a 145-point pace over a 68-game season, a number that would have shattered his previous high in the OHL (he had 129 points in 68 games during the 2014-15 season).

The offensive skill is clearly there, now it is just a matter of if he can show the Coyotes’ front office and coaching staff the 200-foot play away from the puck that will get him a significant role in the NHL.

It’s Arizona Coyotes day at PHT

Getty
By James O'BrienAug 27, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Arizona Coyotes experienced changes to so many near-constants during this summer that you almost expected all of their ownership/arena/etc. issues to be settled.

That saga may never end, but the 2017-18 edition of the Coyotes will otherwise look dramatically different than the 2016-17 one that carried on a tradition of struggles.

After serving as head coach since 2009, Dave Tippett is out, making way for Rick Tocchet. To the distaste of many fans, Shane Doan is gone, and the split wasn’t totally amicable. Mike Smith was traded to the Calgary Flames.

Some of that might read as doom-and-gloom, yet the overall picture is of a Coyotes team that took a step forward, and maybe a big one.

The Coyotes now get a gander at Antti Raanta in net, while Derek Stepan becomes their likely top center in that big trade with the Rangers. This move signaled an increase in aggressiveness from Coyotes management, as the seventh pick of the 2017 NHL Draft was part of the package the Rangers received for Raanta and Stepan.

That wasn’t the only seismic shift, either, as the Coyotes nabbed outstanding defensive defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson from the Blackhawks while sending Connor Murphy to Chicago.

It all stands as a stark contrast from recent years when the Coyotes would accept dead contracts in Pavel Datsyuk, Chris Pronger, and Dave Bolland to get the cap floor and maybe grab an asset or two for their trouble.

Naturally, the Coyotes also hope that prospects such as Dylan Strome may finally make the next step from dominating juniors or the AHL to being NHL contributors.

GM John Chayka’s vision seems like it’s coming in focus, but we’ll find out soon enough if 2017-18 stands as a giant leap forward or something closer to a baby step. PHT will explore the many things that could go wrong or right for the Coyotes on this fine Sunday.