Getty

Raanta is ready for the No. 1 job with Coyotes

Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJul 10, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT

Antti Raanta has spent the past four seasons backing up two of the NHL’s best goalies in Corey Crawford (Chicago Blackhawks) and Henrik Lundqvist (New York Rangers). After handling those duties as well as just about any other backup in the league, not to mention performing better than a lot of the league’s starters, he is finally going to get an opportunity to get a No. 1 job with the Arizona Coyotes after the team acquired him, along with center Derek Stepan, in a blockbuster trade centered around the No. 7 overall pick.

It is a role that Raanta seems to be more than ready for.

He talked about that preparation, along with what he learned from playing behind Crawford and Lundqvist, with Dave Vest of the Coyotes’ official website.

“I have been privileged to play behind Corey Crawford in Chicago and Henrik Lundqvist in New York, and working with great goalie coaches in Chicago and New York,” Raanta said. “… It’s been kind of like a step-by-step process for me. Last year, I kind of felt that my game was finding the right way and my confidence level was going better and better all the time. I felt like I was giving the team the chance to win every night. There’s going to be other goalies and there’s going to be a battle for the No.1 spot (in Arizona), but I feel my game is going in the right direction … and I feel like I’m ready to take one more step and be playing more and get the No. 1 spot.”

He has certainly earned the opportunity to get a No. 1 spot.

Over the past three seasons his .924 save percentage ranks third (behind only the Montreal Canadiens’ Carey Price and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Matt Murray) among the 61 goalies that have appeared in at least 50 games during that stretch. His .931 even-strength save percentage is tied for fourth.

He even had a stretch last season where he was playing well enough to take a few starts away from Lundqvist. It’s probably not realistic to expect him to continue to maintain that sort of performance in a No. 1 role (bigger work load, not always getting the most favorable matchups, and all of those variables), but all he has done in the NHL is perform at a high level when given the opportunity.

Probably one of the best case scenarios for the Coyotes is that Raanta is able to duplicate what Cam Talbot has done since the Rangers traded him to the Edmonton Oilers two years ago. Talbot, Lundqvist’s backup before Raanta came along, was also 27 at the time he was traded and had performed extremely well in a limited backup role.

He has been an above average starter with the Oilers ever since.

The Coyotes have made some significant changes this offseason, parting ways with coach Dave Tippett, trading Smith, letting Shane Doan leave and bringing in Stepan, Raanta and defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. Those veterans join a young core being built around Max Domi, Dylan Strome, Clayton Keller, Jakob Chychrun and, of course, standout defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. It has been a rough few years for the Coyotes on the ice, but they have young talent to build around and added some outstanding veterans to that core this summer.

Fred Brathwaite joins Islanders as goalie coach

Getty
Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJul 10, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT

Former NHL goaltender Fred Brathwaite is the new goalie coach of the New York Islanders, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Brathwaite, who spent the past three seasons working as the goalie coach for Canada’s under-18 junior team, will replace Mike Dunham in that role. Dunham had been the Islanders’ goalie coach for the past 10 seasons.

“Fred’s experiences at just about every level of hockey make him a tremendous addition to our hockey club,” Islanders coach Doug Weight said in a team statement announcing the more. “Not only has he had a solid NHL career, but he’s also worked with some of the top net-minder’s coming out of Hockey Canada. He’s ready for this next step and we look forward to him working with our organization’s goalies.”

Brathwaite spent nine seasons in the NHL as a goalie with the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets, appearing in 254 games. He posted an 81-99-37 record with a .901 save percentage. Along with his playing days in the NHL he also spent several years playing overseas in the KHL as well as Germany.

 

Former Oilers forward Anton Lander signs in KHL

Getty
Leave a comment
By Adam GretzJul 10, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

It was reported back in May that former Edmonton Oilers forward Anton Lander could be on his way to Russia to play in the KHL. On Monday, it became official when Ak-Bars agreed to a two-year deal with the forward.

A second-round pick by the team in 2009, Lander spent the past six seasons playing in the Oilers organization including 215 games at the NHL level where he scored 10 goals and added 25 assists.

He spent the 2016-17 season between Edmonton and Bakersfield in the American Hockey League. He ended the season as Bakersfield’s leading scorer with 55 points (25 goals, 30 assists) even though he only played in 42 games for the team. In 22 games with the Oilers he scored one goal to go with three assists. Throughout his career he always put up massive numbers in the AHL, but was never able to really duplicate that success at the next level. His best season with the Oilers was 2014-15 campaign when he scored six goals and 14 assists in 38 games.

He was a restricted free agent this summer.

Can prospect Neal Pionk start the season with the Rangers?

3 Comments
By Joey AlfieriJul 10, 2017, 9:28 AM EDT

The New York Rangers’ defense is going to look different next season, but training camp will show us just how different it’ll be.

New York bought out Dan Girardi, while Kevin Klein decided to retire from the NHL. Meanwhile, they signed Kevin Shattenkirk in free agency and they traded for Anthony DeAngelo.

One under-the-radar signing that could also crack the roster, is undrafted free agent Neal Pionk, who spent the last two years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The 21-year-old put up an impressive seven goals and 34 points in 42 games last season, and he believes he can make the jump to the NHL without spending time in the minors.

“Whatever happens after training camp happens, but my goal going into training camp is to make the team,” Pionk said, per NHL.com. “I think I can fit the Rangers’ style. I know coach [Alain] Vigneault likes to play an up-tempo game.”

On the surface, this just looks like a prospect that is saying all the right things, but when you consider the righty/lefty breakdown on New York’s defense, you realize Pionik might just have a chance.

Of the top seven defensemen on the roster, Shattenkirk and DeAngelo are the only righthanded shots. Ryan McDonagh, Brendan Smith, Brady Skjei, Nick Holden and Marc Staal are all lefties.

If the Rangers want to keep three right-handed blue liners on the roster, Pionk certainly has a chance to stick. It doesn’t mean he’ll play every night, but he could be a guy who sees some game action here and there.

“He has power-play potential,” Rangers director of player personnel Gordie Clark said. “He has a great mind on him. He can find the cross diagonal pass that makes you go, ‘Oh my god no … wait, how did he see him?’ He’s got that.”

Related:

Optimism replaces pessimism after changes to Rangers defense

PHT Morning Skate: The biggest bargains in the NHL

Getty
Leave a comment
By Joey AlfieriJul 10, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Canadiens assistant GM Trevor Timmins took questions from fans on Facebook. He talked about selecting Carey Price in 2005, how they conduct interviews with prospects, and much more. (NHL.com/Canadiens)

–Speaking of the Canadiens, they’ll likely need one of Alex Galchenyuk or Jonathan Drouin to play down the middle in 2017-18. Which one is better suited for that role? Sportsnet’s Andrew Berkshire breaks down both players’ strengths and weaknesses (Sportsnet)

–Tom Brady is used to having his hands all over the Lombardi Trophy, but he’s also spent some time with Lord Stanley, and that obviously rubbed Steelers fans the wrong way. (Boston.com)

John Tavares is entering his contract year, which is a little problematic for the Islanders, but the Rangers could have a problem of their own, as Ryan McDonagh has two years remaining on his contract. The New York Post’s Larry Brooks believes McDonagh will command roughly $7.5 million annually on his next deal. We’ll see if both sides can hammer out a deal in the future. (New York Post)

–With superstars like Connor McDavid and Carey Price signings new contracts, BarDown decided to look at the biggest bargains in the NHL. Erik Karlsson, who is probably the best defenseman in the game, comes with a cap hit of only $6.5 million. Expect that to change in the near future.  The Bolts are incredibly fortunate to have Nikita Kucherov at $4.76 million per season. (BarDown)

–We’ve now hit the second week of July, and the Colorado Avalanche still haven’t traded Matt Duchene away. That’s mildly surprising, but it’s clear that the offers they’ve received have been underwhelming (to them). There’s still a chance he’ll get traded before the start of the season though, and The Hockey News looks at five potential destinations for Duchene. The Blue Jackets and Penguins are intriguing landing spots for the speedy forward. (The Hockey News)