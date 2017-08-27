Getty Images

Poll: Who will lead Coyotes in points this season?

By Cam TuckerAug 27, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT
The Arizona Coyotes lost their leading point producer from last season, as Radim Vrbata signed a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers when free agency opened last month.

That is 20 goals and 55 points gone from the Coyotes roster.

Behind Vrbata, defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson — who is capable of scoring more than 20 goals in a season — finished second on the team in points, while Max Domi wasn’t able to reach his rookie totals mostly due to his sophomore season being interrupted by injury. After scoring 20 goals in 2015-16, Anthony Duclair had a difficult follow-up campaign and eventually saw time in the minors.

General manager John Chayka was busy at the draft, adding to his youthful team by acquiring Derek Stepan from the Rangers with the hopes Stepan will emerge as the team’s No. 1 center this season. In New York for seven seasons, he consistently reached the 50-point mark, achieving it five times.

The Coyotes have a number of young players on their roster, with Christian Dvorak having completed his rookie year and the likes of Dylan Strome and Clayton Keller looking to make a full-time impact this upcoming season. But they’ve also added some veteran players in Stepan up front and Niklas Hjalmarsson on defense. Given the dynamic and the addition of a player like Stepan, it will be interesting to see if the Coyotes attack can improve — they were 27th in the league in goals-for per game — and to see who emerges as the team’s leading point producer in 2017-18.

Devils agree to terms on two-year deal with Will Butcher

By Cam TuckerAug 27, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT
It’s official. Will Butcher has made his highly anticipated decision.

The New Jersey Devils have agreed to terms on a two-year entry-level deal with the Hobey Baker Award winner, the team announced Sunday. The deal for the 22-year-old defenseman comes with an annual average value of $925,000.

Butcher, originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche, spent four years at the University of Denver. He opted not to sign with the Avalanche, becoming a free agent on Aug. 15.

This should provide a nice boost for the Devils organization after their draft pick Alex Kerfoot didn’t sign in New Jersey. He hit the open market a couple of weeks ago and — wait for it — eventually signed in Colorado.

In 43 games with Denver as a senior, Butcher recorded seven goals and 37 points. His agent, Brian Bartlett, made it clear during the free agency process that Butcher was not seeking a guaranteed roster spot in order to sign with a club. However, he should have a chance to make an impact on the Devils roster for this upcoming season.

New Jersey has been busy adding to its group of forwards, winning the draft lottery and selecting Nico Hischier and then acquiring Marcus Johansson in a trade with Washington. This signing should help bolster their blue line with the addition of a player regarded as a puck-moving defenseman with offensive upside.

Just prior to the Entry Draft in June, general manager Ray Shero acquired 2013 first-round pick and defenseman Mirco Mueller from San Jose.

So far, Mueller has yet to crack an NHL lineup on a full-time basis but that could change this upcoming season with the Devils. Shero still has work left to solidify his blue line ahead of training camp, with 23-year-old restricted free agent Damon Severson still without a contract.

Report: Bruins offer Pastrnak long-term deal at $6M per year

By Cam TuckerAug 27, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT
David Pastrnak is still without a contract for the upcoming season, with time ticking before training camps open in a few weeks.

That said, it’s been reported in the Boston Globe that the Bruins have offered Pastrnak a long-term contract that would pay him $6 million annually — which would put him alongside David Backes as the fourth highest paid forward on the club, according to CapFriendly.

According to Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe, the Bruins have left the length of the deal, either six or seven years, up to the 21-year-old Pastrnak, who broke out last season for 34 goals and 70 points in 75 games.

The Bruins currently have about $10.1 million in cap space with only Pastrnak remaining to get under contract.

Trade rumors involving Pastrnak (read about them here) started circulating a couple of weeks ago, as this negotiation process has continued well into the summer. General manager Don Sweeney had a brief response when asked about the rumor: “Not trading Pastrnak.”

Leading by example: Ekman-Larsson won’t ‘do anything different’ if named Coyotes captain

By Cam TuckerAug 27, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT
The youthful Arizona Coyotes underwent a change in leadership earlier this summer, after Shane Doan was informed he wouldn’t be brought back for the 2017-18 season.

Doan turns 41 years old in October and is coming off a difficult year that saw his production drop significantly. But the Coyotes’ decision stirred up quite a reaction and criticism directed at the organization after it let go of its longest-tenured player and captain.

Doan had spent his entire career with the Coyotes franchise, dating back to its final year in Winnipeg before it relocated. But his time with the Coyotes came to an end in June, which means the team will have a new captain for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

According to a report in June, defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson will be named the Coyotes’ new captain. Now 26 years old, he has spent his entire NHL career so far in Arizona, emerging not only as the team’s No. 1 blue liner but one of the best in the entire league.

“I hope I’m ready,” Ekman-Larsson recently told NHL.com. “You never know. I don’t think I’m going to do anything different. I’ll be myself. I’d like to think what I’ve been doing for the last seven years, if I get the ‘C’ on my jersey, that would be why — because they like what I’ve been doing and like what kind of person I am. It feels like something new [is] going on.”

Twice, Ekman-Larsson has reached 20 or more goals in a single season. Last season, his mother’s health weighed heavily on his mind and he missed the final three games to travel home to Sweden after she passed away. His production didn’t reach the same levels as it had over the previous three years but he still had a good season during a difficult time for him and his family off the ice.

His play over the years has garnered high praise throughout the league, including from former Penguins and Sabres bench boss Dan Bylsma, who believed Ekman-Larsson “should be a Norris Trophy candidate every year.”

The plan for the young Coyotes is to lean heavily on Ekman-Larsson to carry them in the upcoming campaign, according to general manager John Chayka this off-season. He’s certainly used to that expectation, averaging almost 25 minutes per game last season and drawing difficult assignments as the top defenseman.

Given his body of work since joining the Coyotes as the sixth overall pick in 2009, it seems he’s the perfect candidate to take over the leadership responsibilities.

Will Antti Raanta be the answer in net for the Coyotes?

By Adam GretzAug 27, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT
The Arizona Coyotes made some pretty drastic changes to their roster this offseason saying goodbye to some major veteran players (Shane Doan, Radim Vrbata, Mike Smith) and bringing in some fresh faces to replace them, including Derek Stepan, Niklas Hjalmarsson and goalie Antti Raanta.

Overall, the players coming in would seem to be — on paper anyway — upgrades over what they ended up letting go.

One of the more intriguing changes is going to be in net where Raanta is going to replace Smith, the Coyotes’ starting goalie for the past six years, and get his first opportunity to be a starting goalie in the NHL.

It is an opportunity he has earned over the past three years.

During that stretch Raanta has been one of the NHL’s top backups, playing behind Corey Crawford in Chicago and then Henrik Lundqvist in New York the past two years. There even came a point this past season where Raanta played so well (coinciding with one of the worst slumps of Lundqvist’s career) that he ended up getting the bulk of the playing time for nearly a month.

Over the past three years his save percentage has put him alongside some of the NHL’s elite goalies, but he has done that primarily as a backup where a goalie can get more favorable matchups and not have to deal with a starter’s workload.

How Raanta adjusts to being the No. 1 goalie will go a long way toward determining how good the Coyotes can be this season.

Shortly after he was acquired by the Coyotes I mentioned how a decent comparable for him and the Coyotes might be the player Cam Talbot has turned out to be for the Edmonton Oilers. Talbot was coming from a nearly identical situation (very good backup to Henrik Lundqvist in New York at a similar age) and has become an above average starter.

If the Coyotes can get that level of play from Raanta it would be a nice addition, and probably an upgrade over what they were going to get from Smith — not to mention at a better price.

The question is whether or not they can get that level of play.

In looking at goalies that have followed similar career paths in recent years the results have been somewhat mixed.

I went back over the past 15 years and looked at goalies that played between between 40 and 100 games through their age 27 season (an admittedly imperfect way of identifying “backups”) and how the most successful ones did when — and if — they became starters.

There were 45 goalies in the hockey-reference database that fit that criteria.

Twelve of them had a save percentage of .916 or better during that point in their career. The list includes Matt Murray, Cam Talbot, Anton Khudobin, Andrew Hammond, Dan Ellis, Philipp Grubauer, Scott Darling, Alex Stalock, Ben Scrivens, Eddie Lack, Vesa Toskala, and, of course, Raanta.

It is an interesting list.

Murray and Grubauer don’t really fit the mold of what we are looking for here because they are both young players that were top prospects. Murray has already taken a starting job and excelled with it, winning two Stanley Cups before his 23rd birthday.

Grubauer probably could be a starter if wasn’t playing behind one of the top-three goalies in the world.

Darling is entering into an identical situation as Raanta this season where he is getting a chance to go from successful backup to full-time starter.

But the rest of that group is exactly what we are looking for here, and the results are not exactly encouraging because other than Talbot none of them really went on to have much success as starters. Lack and Khudobin both continued Carolina’s goaltending struggles that led to them trying to find another top backup this offseason (Darling), while Ellis, Hammond, Stalock, Scrivens, and Toskala never really panned out.

The one thing that Raanta and the Coyotes have going in their favor is that he has a larger body of work to go by, having already already played in 94 games at the NHL level. A lot of the players on the aforementioned list had less than 50 games at a similar point.

We will find out if that extra playing will make a difference.