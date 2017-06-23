Coyotes expect Stepan to be ‘true number-one center’

Derek Stepan is 27 years old and has played over 500 games in the NHL.
Though he has never registered more than 57 points in a single season, the Arizona Coyotes believe he’s the big piece they’ve been looking for.
“We are thrilled to acquire Derek,” said GM John Chayka after Friday’s trade with the Rangers. “Our organization has been searching for a true number-one center for over a decade and we are confident that he can be that for us.”
Chayka is absolutely right that the Coyotes haven’t had great centers for a while now. Antoine Vermette and Martin Hanzal were fine players for them, but Jeremy Roenick was their last elite center, and he’s been gone since 2001.
But is it fair to expect Stepan to be a true number one?
Well, the Rangers were reportedly concerned his game was on the decline. And at 27, his prime years are probably behind him.
Also consider the bar for number-one centers in the NHL. It’s Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Jonathan Toews, Patrice Bergeron, Anze Kopitar, Nicklas Backstrom, and a few others who rate higher than Stepan.
One could even make the argument that the Rangers never won the Stanley Cup with Stepan because they never had an elite number-one center while he was there. (No disrespect to Brad Richards, but his game was on the decline when he signed in New York.)
So, no, it’s not fair to expect Stepan to be a true number-one center, even if he’s deployed like one next season.
The real hope for a number-one center in Arizona is with Christian Dvorak, Dylan Strome, and Clayton Keller.
In the meantime, Stepan will have to do.