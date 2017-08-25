Getty

Report: College free agent Butcher meeting with Kings, Devils ahead of decision

By Cam TuckerAug 25, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT
There has been another development in the Will Butcher sweepstakes.

It’s expected the college free agent defenseman will announce on Sunday the NHL team he has decided to sign with. A number of teams have been reported to be in the mix, including the Vegas Golden Knights, Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Have any teams emerged as the frontrunners?

Now, when it comes to the top ’50/50′ news, there are other reports on Twitter right now indicating this is *not* necessarily the case.

The Devils recently lost center Alex Kerfoot — a Hobey Baker Award finalist this past season — after he decided not to sign in New Jersey, instead choosing to go to free agency on Aug. 15 and eventually inking a deal with the Colorado Avalanche.

On a related note, Brandon Dubinsky had some, well, interesting things to say via Twitter about college free agent sweepstakes in the NHL. He’s … not a fan.

Good news: Sunday will soon be here.

Penguins sign McClement to PTO

By Cam TuckerAug 25, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT
The Pittsburgh Penguins have added a veteran center to training camp.

The Penguins signed 34-year-old Jay McClement to a professional tryout (PTO) in a deal announced Friday.

The Penguins have some interesting decisions to make when it comes to finding a third-line center, but what transpires from this opportunity for McClement will be determined throughout camp and the pre-season.

McClement became an unrestricted free agent earlier this summer after his two-year, $2.4 million deal with the Carolina Hurricanes came to an end.

He appeared in 65 games for the Hurricanes last season, scoring five goals and eight points. He also led all Carolina forwards in ice time on the penalty kill, averaging 1:51 per game in that situation.

McClement has played in 906 NHL games throughout his career, scoring 90 goals and 244 points.

With Talbot at his best, Oilers should be a force in the West

By Cam TuckerAug 25, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT
This post is part of Oilers Day on PHT…

Connor McDavid is the driving force behind the turnaround in Edmonton.

He had a 100 points to lead the league and won the Hart Trophy. Edmonton made the playoffs for the first time since 2006 and came within one win of the Western Conference Final.

Not to be overlooked, Cam Talbot provided terrific goaltending and was a pivotal factor in helping Edmonton get back into the post-season.

In his second season in Edmonton following the trade from the New York Rangers, Talbot was a work horse, even exceeding expectations of coach Todd McLellan.

In a time when some goalie coaches believe the days of playing 70 or more games in a season are behind us, the Oilers netminder made 73 starts and led all goalies with almost 4,300 minutes played.

That was by far the largest amount of ice time last season for an NHL goalie, and Talbot was able to sustain a .919 save percentage throughout the whole year. His save percentage went up to .924 in the post-season, as Edmonton got through the first round and pushed Anaheim to Game 7 of the second round.

“This is what you work your whole career towards,” Talbot said earlier last season. “I was working my butt off day in, day out, in New York, hoping to get this opportunity at some point behind (Henrik Lundqvist). And Edmonton, I was lucky enough (they gave) me an opportunity last year. You’ve just got to be ready for it when you get it. … I feel great doing it.”

Talbot just turned 30 years old in July. He has two years left on his three-year deal with an annual cap hit of $4.166 million.

Talbot will be eligible for unrestricted free agency at the completion of this contract, and his no-movement clause has only one year remaining before it transitions to a modified no-trade clause in the third year, according to CapFriendly.

The Oilers will soon have a more long-term decision to make with Talbot.

In the short term, his playing time will be a focus this upcoming season. Will McLellan once again rely heavily on Talbot to start in 70 or more games? Or will Laurent Brossoit make the leap as a capable back-up, trusted to take on increased playing time in order to keep the starter refreshed and healthy?

After years of disappointment — and previous first overall selections — the fortunes of this franchise took quite a turn when it won the lottery and the opportunity to select the dynamic phenom McDavid. Edmonton, with McDavid and the rise of Leon Draisaitl up front, Oscar Klefbom on defense and the arrival as an NHL starter in Talbot, took a big step last season.

It may be a tall order for Talbot to duplicate what he accomplished in 2016-17, but another solid season from their starting goaltender should solidify the Oilers as a serious contender in the West.

With Eberle gone, Puljujarvi could fill key scoring role

By Cam TuckerAug 25, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
This post is part of Oilers Day on PHT…

Jesse Puljujarvi‘s first year with the Edmonton Oilers started with promise, but quickly turned to frustration.

Selected fourth overall last year, the talented Finnish winger scored in his NHL debut — and then went 27 games after that without a goal before he was sent down to the minors.

When the Oilers were in the playoffs, the now 19-year-old Puljujarvi was loaned to Finland’s entry at the World Hockey Championship.

“He’s a kid from northern Finland and was frustrated because he wasn’t scoring,” said Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli told the Edmonton Sun. “When he was here, he started well and lost confidence so we sent him down (to the AHL affiliate in Bakersfield). I saw him play a few times and saw a lot of his video and he actually had a pretty good year with 29 points in 39 games in the American League.

“He had a period of apprenticeship, maybe something he didn’t think he’d have. I’m not unhappy with his development. Every time he touches the puck in the American League, there’s a pretty good scoring chance.”

Puljujarvi wouldn’t be the first young and highly touted Oilers prospect to get sent down mid-season.

Leon Draisaitl, taken third overall in 2014, played 37 games in Edmonton during the 2014-15 season with only two goals and nine points to show for. He ended up getting sent back to junior to finish the year with the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets. Back in the NHL the following season, his point totals have rocketed upwards. He recorded 77 points in 82 games last season while spending time on a line with Connor McDavid.

Draisaitl recently cashed in on an eight-year, $68 million deal. Will Puljujarvi experience the same sudden uptick in production next season? Or a big contract at the end of his entry-level deal? Maybe. Maybe not. But there is no sense panicking just because his first year in Edmonton included its share of struggles and, eventually, time in the AHL. He did, after all, turn 19 in May.

“Maybe right now it’s not the right time for him up here,” Draisaitl told the Oilers website in January, when Puljujarvi was sent to the AHL.

“He needs to understand that that’s probably the right thing to do right now. I didn’t want to understand it at that point when I got sent down but after you go down there for a couple weeks and come back up, you start to realize it’s probably a good thing. It gave me more ice time, I played on the power play, and it’s going to be the same with him.”

Despite what transpired over his first year, there could be an opportunity for Puljujarvi to earn a bigger role with the Oilers — certainly a full-time role with the NHL club — this season following the summer trade of Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders.

That move takes a scoring right winger out of the lineup, and while the Oilers have other players at that forward position — Ryan Strome and Zack Kassian — it’s reasonable to think that when training camp opens next month, Puljujarvi should be in line for a substantial look to try to fill that void.

If he’s successful, all the frustration from last season will quickly be forgotten.

Looking to make the leap: Laurent Brossoit

By James O'BrienAug 25, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT
This post is part of Oilers Day on PHT…

Technically speaking, you could probably argue that Laurent Brossoit was essentially already a “backup” for the Edmonton Oilers in 2016-17.

After all, with Jonas Gustavsson being, well, monstrously bad, Brossoit actually appeared in more games (eight to seven) and started four versus five for “The Monster.” Brossoit’s already gotten his feet wet at the NHL level in general, with 14 games played spread across three seasons.

Still, all of that feels pretty insincere when you consider how much more could be asked of Brossoit in 2017-18.

Easing the burden

Frankly, the Oilers would be playing with fire if they ask Cam Talbot to recreate last season; it feels quite a bit like an NFL running backs and all the ways they can “fall off a cliff” with too many carries.

Talbot easily topped goalies in games played with 73, as no one else even cracked 70 (Frederik Andersen came in second with 66). Talbot wasn’t taking it easy, either, as he faced the most shots with 2,117 (Andersen is the only other goalie who faced at least 2,000 with 2,052).

It’s plausible that Talbot could remain a workhorse in the NHL, and he’s probably anxious to prove as much considering that he’s still not that far removed from his days as an excellent backup for Henrik Lundqvist.

Even so, you’d think that the Oilers would, ideally, want their backup to play at least 15 games. With higher aspirations for the postseason, keeping Talbot fresh is the wiser choice.

Proving time

So, with that, Brossoit would need to make the leap from a goalie bouncing between the AHL and NHL to a true backup.

There’s evidence that he could fit the bill. Eight games is a small sample size, but he was solid in 2016-17, registering a fantastic .928 save percentage. His AHL numbers were modest last season, but he managed nicer numbers (18-9-3, .920 save percentage) in 31 games with the Bakersfield Condors in 2015-16.

At 24, Brossoit is in that age range where goalies likely need to start showing some NHL results. Naturally, we’ve seen an Aaron Dell or Alex Stalock (and even some non-Sharks goalies) make an impact around age 27, but one would assume that Brossoit wants to gain traction sooner rather than later.

There’s a solid chance that he’ll receive opportunities to prove himself, especially if all that volume catches up with Talbot.