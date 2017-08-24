Will Butcher says he’ll announce NHL team choice on Sunday

College free agent defenseman Will Butcher emailed NHL.com’s Mike Morreale to say that he’ll announce his team of choice on Sunday.
The number of teams generating legitimate interest is a matter of some debate and conjecture.
Brian Bartlett (Butcher’s agent) told Morreale that the Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights are among “as many as four teams in the mix.” Meanwhile, the Denver Post’s Mike Chambers puts the number at 10, mentioning the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils while also including the Sabres and Golden Knights.
Chambers notes that Butcher, 22, was seen carrying a Sabres bag:
More than anything else, that indicates that Butcher likely met with Sabres brass recently. Bartlett indicated that Butcher is squeezing in visits before he makes his decision.
Frankly, for all we know, getting that face-to-face time could conceivably drag this out a bit longer. It’s not like Butcher is contractually obligated to make that choice by Sunday, after all.
Bartlett provided Morreale with some interesting insight into the process, echoing earlier stories about Butcher not necessarily demanding an NHL roster spot off the bat.
“He wants to play for a team that really understands and believes in him as a player and what he can bring to an organization, so it’s weeding out the ones who just kind of want good players since every team needs good players,” Bartlett said. “The second part is which team has the opportunity and resources to give him the best chance to be a longtime professional player. We haven’t been demanding he make the team right out of [training] camp or have a roster spot. It’s about the process over the next couple of years.”
Assuming Butcher can make that call by Sunday, it will be an exciting moment for those desperate to hear some interesting hockey news. On another note, getting closure could be welcome by those who are exasperated to hear so much hype about a defenseman who has yet to play a single shift in the NHL.
Multiple outlets, including Sports-Express’ Igor Eronko, report that former Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Simon Despres signed a one-year contract with Slovan of the KHL.
The 26-year-old showed glimpses of the potential that made him the 30th pick of the 2009 NHL Draft in recent seasons, which might prompt some confusion regarding a lack of interest in the free agent.
Of course, it’s easier to understand that limited market when you recall his serious issues with concussions.
Such issues – and perhaps other factors? – likely played a role in the somewhat strange “conceptual agreement” that opened the door for the Ducks to buy out Despres. It was noted that Anaheim activated Despres from LTIR during the postseason, even though he didn’t play.
Either way, the agreement certainly helped the Ducks out:
This may all seem like a rough break for Despres, although the bright side is that he could get a chance to prove that he’s healthy by enjoying a successful season in the KHL. For all we know, Despres may just draw solid interest to return to the NHL in 2017-18.
Part of the challenge facing the Los Angeles Kings right now is that they’re light on noteworthy prospects, but there’s still some young players to watch within their system.
One of them is Adrian Kempe, who made his NHL debut last season and could be a full-time player with the Los Angeles Kings in 2017-18. While he can serve as a winger, there’s a potential opening on the Kings for a third-line center and Kempe might slot into that position. That wouldn’t be a bad role for him as he’s capable defensively.
The bigger question with Kempe is what he might bring to the table offensively. He made a great first impression within the Kings’ organization when he scored eight goals in 17 playoff games with the AHL’s Manchester Monarchs in 2014, but since then his offensive numbers have been underwhelming. He had 12 goals and 20 points in 46 AHL contests last season as well as two goals and six points in 25 games with the Kings.
He’s still just 20-years-old though (he’ll turn 21 in September), so he has time to grow offensively. It helps that he has size and speed among his advantages. He’s got a high hockey IQ too, which was on display when he scored his first NHL goal.
He needs to show that he can play at that level consistently though and whether or not he can do that will determine his future value to the team. Maybe he can become a top-six forward, but perhaps he’ll end up in more of a supporting role.
He also needs to improve on the draw if his future is as a center. He only won 43.8% of his 153 faceoffs with the Kings last season, so that was an obvious negative.
It’ll be interesting to see how that all plays out in 2017-18 and beyond. Especially given their currently underwhelming farm system (albeit improved with the selection of Gabriel Vilardi with the 11th pick this year), it would go a long way towards securing the Kings’ future if Kempe’s flashes of greatness manifested into him becoming a more reliable player.
What was reported Wednesday is now official: Alexander Kerfoot is a member of the Colorado Avalanche.
The club announced that Kerfoot agreed to a two-year, entry-level contract.
“We are thrilled that Alexander decided to sign with the Avalanche,” said Avalanche GM Joe Sakic. “He’s a highly-skilled, playmaking center who is responsible at both ends of the ice. We look forward to seeing him take the next step of his hockey career with our organization.”
Kerfoot completed his senior year with Harvard University in 2016-17, scoring 16 goals and 45 points in 36 NCAA games. He was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.
The Devils originally took him with the 150th pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and tried to sign him this summer. However, he decided to wait until Aug. 15th when he could become an unrestricted free agent.
There was talk that Kerfoot might join his hometown Vancouver Canucks and the New York Rangers were also reportedly a finalist for his services before he settled on Colorado.
He could play a significant role in his rookie season as the Avalanche look to the future following a disastrous 22-56-4 campaign.
The Washington Capitals won the Presidents’ Trophy in each of the last two campaigns, but this was a summer of subtraction for the club and that will make things more difficult going forward.
“I don’t expect us to run away with it like we did the past couple years in the regular season,” T.J. Oshie told NHL.com.
Re-signing Oshie to an eight-year, $46 million contract was one of the Capitals’ big accomplishments this summer. Their cap restraints led to them parting ways with a number of other veterans though, including forwards Justin Williams and Marcus Johansson as well as defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk, Karl Alzner, and Nate Schmidt (though Schmidt was taken in the expansion draft).
That’s quite a bit of talent shed and the Capitals will need their younger players to step up in order to fill that void. They’re also hoping for more of the same from Oshie after he scored a career-high 33 goals in 68 games last season.
Of course, even if the Capitals do excel in the regular season once again, the real test will be how they do in the playoffs. In each of the last two years they were eliminated by Pittsburgh in the second round and Washington hasn’t gotten further than that in the Alex Ovechkin era. You could argue that the margin between Washington and a championship is actually fairly narrow given that the Capitals took the eventual Cup winners to seven games, but regardless the pressure is on Washington.
Ovechkin will celebrate his 32nd birthday in September, so while he’s not past his prime yet, his age does emphasize that the Capitals’ window to win the Cup isn’t indefinite. That’s especially true given that the Capitals will have more potential challenges next summer given that John Carlson can become an UFA at that point and Philipp Grubauer can be a restricted free agent.
