Avs announce signing of college standout Kerfoot

What was reported Wednesday is now official: Alexander Kerfoot is a member of the Colorado Avalanche.

The club announced that Kerfoot agreed to a two-year, entry-level contract.

“We are thrilled that Alexander decided to sign with the Avalanche,” said Avalanche GM Joe Sakic. “He’s a highly-skilled, playmaking center who is responsible at both ends of the ice. We look forward to seeing him take the next step of his hockey career with our organization.”

Kerfoot completed his senior year with Harvard University in 2016-17, scoring 16 goals and 45 points in 36 NCAA games. He was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

The Devils originally took him with the 150th pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft and tried to sign him this summer. However, he decided to wait until Aug. 15th when he could become an unrestricted free agent.

There was talk that Kerfoot might join his hometown Vancouver Canucks and the New York Rangers were also reportedly a finalist for his services before he settled on Colorado.

He could play a significant role in his rookie season as the Avalanche look to the future following a disastrous 22-56-4 campaign.