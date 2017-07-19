Getty

Devils talked recently with Kerfoot, but know ‘he controls the outcome’

Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordJul 19, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

In less than a month, New Jersey’s draft rights to Alex Kerfoot will expire, meaning the Harvard senior will become an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with an NHL club of his choosing.

GM Ray Shero remains hopeful the Devils will be that club.

“I talked to him a few days ago for a while,” Shero said this week, per NorthJersey.com. “I think after the dust settled for free agency for a lot of teams, including ours, I think it was good to reconnect with him.

“Me, John Hynes and Fitzie [assistant GM Tom Fitzgerald] had a conference call with him, and I explained to him again exactly where we were. I think it was a good reminder that we’d really like to sign him, but like anybody else, he controls the outcome until Aug. 15.”

Kerfoot, 22, was drafted by the Devils in the fifth round of the 2012 draft. His game has evolved over the last four years and, in ’16-17, he led Harvard in scoring en route to a Hobey Baker nomination.

Kerfoot’s a Vancouver native, and there’s widespread speculation the Canucks would be interested in securing his services. What’s more, Kerfoot’s father, Greg, is part of the ownership group of Vancouver’s Major League Soccer franchise, the Whitecaps.

“It’s exciting, I grew up a Canucks fan and I still follow them,” Kerfoot said in March, per News 1130. “But at this time I’m just focused on Harvard and my plan is to meet with the Devils after the season.”

At this point, it’s certainly looks like he’s headed to free agency. But Shero was quick to point out “the Kerfoot thing has not been written yet,” adding he was hopeful the player and agent would get back to the Devils soon.

Nichushkin to stay in KHL, Dallas expects him back for ’18-19

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordJul 19, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT

Valeri Nichushkin will spend another year with CSKA Moscow.

On Wednesday, Dallas announced that Nichushkin — who left the team last season to play in the KHL — will stay in Russia for the 2017-18 campaign, with the expectation he’ll return to the Stars the following season.

The news doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Both the KHL and Russian hockey federation have been vocal with their stated goal of keeping KHL players from leaving for North America and bringing NHL free agents back this summer, to prepare for and participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Nichushkin, a big-bodied center that scored 14 goals and 34 points for Dallas in his rookie year, figures to be part of that plan.

CSKA is a KHL powerhouse, and has made several significant moves this offseason. Most recently, the club signed former Habs d-man Nikita Nesterov and ex-Avs forward Mikhail Grigorenko. The club also re-upped with Ilya Kovalchuk — who was flirting with a return to North America — and said that prized Minnesota prospect Kirill Kaprizov would remain with the team for the next three years.

CSKA also reportedly has an agreement in place with Colorado d-man Nikita Zadorov, should he fail to re-sign with the Avs.

All that said, it’s somewhat intriguing that Dallas’ coaching change from Lindy Ruff to Ken Hitchcock didn’t sway Nichushkin. The 22-year-old, taken 10th overall in 2013, clashed with Ruff on a few occasions. In March of last year, Nichushkin had to address an interview with a Russian news outlet in which he said Ruff didn’t trust him, or play him enough.

Not long after Hitchcock was introduced as Dallas’ new head coach, the club’s director of scouting told NHL.com it was “50-50” that Nichushkin would be back this season.

Related: Stars GM hopes a ‘more mature’ Nichushkin will return to Dallas after KHL stint

Isles keep Cronin, promote him to associate coach

Getty
1 Comment
By Mike HalfordJul 19, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT

After a summer of change behind the bench, the Islanders opted for some familiarity on Wednesday.

Greg Cronin, the veteran assistant coach that served under both Jack Capuano and Doug Weight last season, has been brought back and promoted to associate coach.

“Greg’s hockey knowledge and experiences of over 30 years in the coaching profession are an asset to our coaching staff,” Weight said in a release. “He’s run our penalty-kill the past several seasons and each year, it’s been one of the best in the league.

“He has a tireless work ethic on the bench during games, at practice and in meetings. His desire to get the best out of every player, to help achieve our goal of winning is impressive and I’m thrilled to continue to work with him.”

Cronin, 54, is in his second tour of duty with New York, having previously served as an assistant from 1999-2003. During that spell, he worked under former bench bosses Butch Goring, Lorne Henning (interim) and Peter Laviolette. Following the ’02-03 campaign, Cronin took the head coaching gig for the Isles’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

As mentioned above, there have been numerous changes to Weight’s staff this offseason. Kelly Buchberger, Luke Richardson and Scott Gomez were all hired as assistants, while the club parted ways with Bob Corkum.

 

Harvard product Donato won’t pull a Vesey on Bruins

Getty
3 Comments
By Mike HalfordJul 19, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT

Ryan Donato, taken 56th overall by Boston at the ’14 draft, should be excited for his upcoming junior campaign at Harvard. He’s coming off a 21-goal, 40-point effort as a sophomore and recently showed well at the Bruins’ summer development camp.

What’s more, Donato will have the dangling carrot of potential free agency once the year is done. Should he go back to play for the Crimson the following year and complete his senior season, he could then pick and choose his NHL team — not unlike what another ex-Harvard standout, Jimmy Vesey, did to land with the Rangers.

Just one catch — Donato has zero interest in that.

“I understand [the Vesey option], but I don’t think it’s applicable to me in my situation,” Donato said, per CSNNE. “Growing up in Boston I’ve always been a Bruins fan, and I’ve been very happy and fortunate to a part of this [organization] and hopefully I can be for a while.

“Obviously, I had loyalty even before given that I was a fan, but you really feel like you do owe the organization something after they’ve drafted you.”

Donato is the son of longtime NHLer Ted Donato, a Boston native who also went to Harvard — and later coached there, including Ryan’s freshman season in ’15-16. Ted also played over 500 of his 796 career NHL contests for the Bruins, so there are some serious family ties at play.

Donato’s future in Boston feels like a slam dunk. But that said, the B’s aren’t immune to college players toying with the idea of free agency. This summer, GM Don Sweeney had to put in serious work to sign Anders Bjork, the Notre Dame standout that was contemplating a return to South Bend for his senior campaign.

Bolts add Ken Klee to AHL coaching staff

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordJul 19, 2017, 10:36 AM EDT

The Lightning have found a replacement for former AHL Syracuse assistant coach Trent Cull.

Cull, who left Benoit Groulx’s staff to take the head gig with Vancouver’s affiliate in Utica, has been replaced by longtime NHL defenseman Ken Klee, the club announced on Tuesday.

“We are very excited to add Ken to our coaching staff,” Tampa Bay assistant GM Julien BriseBois said in a statement. “His vast experience as a long-time National Hockey League defenseman, his recent experience as a head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team and his strong leadership skills will make him an important contributor to the success of our Syracuse Crunch team.”

Klee, 46, appeared in over 900 big league contests with the Capitals, Maple Leafs, Devils, Avalanche, Thrashers, Ducks and Coyotes. He last played during the 2008-09 campaign, and later shifted over to the coaching side of things with the U.S. women’s team.

Klee led the Americans to back-to-back World Championships in 2015 and 2016. And it’s probably worth noting he’s former Washington teammates with Jeff Halpern, who last year served as Groulx’s assistant in Syracuse.