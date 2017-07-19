Devils talked recently with Kerfoot, but know ‘he controls the outcome’

In less than a month, New Jersey’s draft rights to Alex Kerfoot will expire, meaning the Harvard senior will become an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with an NHL club of his choosing.

GM Ray Shero remains hopeful the Devils will be that club.

“I talked to him a few days ago for a while,” Shero said this week, per NorthJersey.com. “I think after the dust settled for free agency for a lot of teams, including ours, I think it was good to reconnect with him.

“Me, John Hynes and Fitzie [assistant GM Tom Fitzgerald] had a conference call with him, and I explained to him again exactly where we were. I think it was a good reminder that we’d really like to sign him, but like anybody else, he controls the outcome until Aug. 15.”

Kerfoot, 22, was drafted by the Devils in the fifth round of the 2012 draft. His game has evolved over the last four years and, in ’16-17, he led Harvard in scoring en route to a Hobey Baker nomination.

Kerfoot’s a Vancouver native, and there’s widespread speculation the Canucks would be interested in securing his services. What’s more, Kerfoot’s father, Greg, is part of the ownership group of Vancouver’s Major League Soccer franchise, the Whitecaps.

“It’s exciting, I grew up a Canucks fan and I still follow them,” Kerfoot said in March, per News 1130. “But at this time I’m just focused on Harvard and my plan is to meet with the Devils after the season.”

At this point, it’s certainly looks like he’s headed to free agency. But Shero was quick to point out “the Kerfoot thing has not been written yet,” adding he was hopeful the player and agent would get back to the Devils soon.