Matt Murray’s furry dog steals show during day with Stanley Cup

By James O'BrienAug 13, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

There’s been some awful news this weekend, to the point that even the NHL and Detroit Red Wings were tangentially involved.

In times like these, many of us turn to photos of dogs and birthday cakes. This post aims to provide both, along with some other lighthearted fun.

To start off, we have Matt Murray‘s day with the Stanley Cup, which includes this wonderful dog:

Apparently that’s a Newfoundland or “Newfie” dog. No word yet on the name, so for now we can go with either doggo or Furry Murray.*

That breed can weigh in anywhere from 100-150 lbs., according to this wonderfully detailed entry from “Dog Time.”

The Newfoundland is a large, strong dog breed from — wait for it — Newfoundland. He was originally used as a working dog to pull nets for fishermen and haul wood from the forest. He is a capable and hardworking dog, well suited to work on land or water. He is a strong swimmer and equally strong “pack horse.” Sweet-natured and responsive, he makes a wonderful family companion as well.

Furry Murray does, indeed, look like a wonderful family companion.

/Replaces Hockey Analysis with Dog Time in bookmarks

(Should we put Murray’s dog in the pantheon with Anze Kopitar‘s Gustl? Eh, it’s probably too early to have that conversation.)

In other fun and not particularly pressing hockey news, it’s Ales Hemsky‘s birthday, so enjoy this photo of his Nutella cake and evidence of him sporting somewhat unexpected ink:

If you need further distractions, Mikael Backlund was at a wedding, Aleksander Barkov is a breakfast master, and there’s also this huge thread of dogs that aren’t immediately hockey-related.

* – Apparently the dog’s name is Beckham. Almost as good as Furry Murray, right?

Avalanche have a ton of flexibility – and questions to answer

Getty
1 Comment
By James O'BrienAug 13, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

This post is a part of Avalanche day at PHT…

When you take a gander at the Colorado Avalanche’s Cap Friendly page, you may first notice a few things:

  • The terrifying lack of quality defensemen beyond Erik Johnson, Tyson Barrie, and Mark Barberio.
  • The terrifying lack of talent to compliment the few quality players beyond those blueliners, Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog, a handful of young forwards and … that’s about it.
  • The somewhat-comforting fact that the Avalanche don’t have a ton of old players locked up to scary, long-term contracts any longer.

Yes, the Avalanche only have these players locked up for three or more years:

Nathan MacKinnon ($6 million per year through 2022-23, 21 years old)
Landeskog ($5.571M through 2020-21, 24)
Carl Soderberg ($4.75M through 2019-20, 31)
Johnson ($6M through 2022-23, 29)
Barrie ($5.5M through 2019-20,26)

It’s also easy to forget that MacKinnon, Duchene, Landeskog, and quite a few other key Colorado players are all still in the meat of their prime years.

For all the understandable trade rumors regarding Duchene and Landeskog, that Johnson contract might be worth a little shopping if Colorado shows few signs of improvement, even if that would mean draining the defensive talent pool to a Slip-n-Slide size.

Either way, the Avalanche face a refreshingly clean slate … that could also be terrifying if you don’t believe in GM Joe Sakic’s ability to take advantage of these opportunities.

(Read more on Sakic specifically in Under Pressure: Joe Sakic.)

Let’s rattle off some burning questions for this franchise, then:

  1. Echoing that earlier point, is Sakic the right guy to make these choices?
  2. If so, is Jared Bednar the head coach to lead them out of the darkness … or maybe just the one to take the fall for one more “tanking” season?
  3. Semyon Varlamov‘s contract has two more years on it, while backup Jonathan Bernier has one. The Avalanche need to decide how they’ll handle goaltending in the future (a future without Calvin Pickard).
  4. Do you trade Duchene? If so, what kind of package is acceptable after reportedly passing up the likes of Travis Hamonic in previous offers?
  5. Also, do you trade Landeskog? It would probably be wise to drive up the value of both Duchene and Landeskog rather than trading from a position of weakness, at least now that it’s mid-August.
  6. Who else should be considered a core player? Colin Wilson is 27, so you wonder how long he’ll reside in Colorado.
  7. Are the Avalanche doing a good enough job developing prospects? With Tyson Jost looking to make the leap, Mikko Rantanen showing flashes of brilliance, and Cale Makar headlining this past draft class, much of the future will come down to making the most of these players. Some wonder if they haven’t optimized other talents, such as MacKinnon.

***

Some of those questions are really tough, and the wrong answer could set the Avalanche up for more suffering in the future.

For all the current problems and how low things went in 2016-17, at least Sakic & Co. have a lot of freedom to sculpt this team into something respectable, and then competitive. Now they just need to start actually doing just that.

Unfortunately, that’s often easier said than done.

Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond retires; let’s watch that fight one more time

By James O'BrienAug 13, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

TSN’s BarDown points out that former NHL enforcer Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond recently announced his retirement from hockey during the weekend.

He did so in a strange three-part message that initially made it seem like he wasn’t thanking anyone.

Instead, it was sort of a neater, politer form of an award acceptance speech. “PL3” simply didn’t want to forget anyone:

The budding real estate agent noted his journeyman experience:

Forgive referring to him as Letourneau-Leblond, as it seems like he’s merely going by Pierre-Luc Leblond these days (so … “PL2, then?”). The extra-long name is simply how many of us remember him, along with that deeply absurd fight he once had with Cam Janssen.

You can see it in the video above this headline; they threw punches for multiple minutes, eventually running out of gas. Being that Janssen was a former New Jersey Devils enforcer and PL2/3 was their current one, the bout almost had the feel of a rite of passage.

That fight is part of his legacy, as is a ridiculous fight card at Hockey Fights. Some quick notes there:

  • He fought 29 times in the QMJHL in 2003-04 and then 28 times the next season.
  • In 2005-06, he fought 13 times in the AHL and 13 times in the UHL.
  • Leblond’s final NHL fight came in 2014-15 (though it was a pre-season game, if you’re a stickler). Fittingly, Bobby Farnham also received a penalty during that exchange; Leblond exchanged a fun barb or two with Farnham following his retirement announcement.
  • As you can see, Leblond was a multi-tasker. That included squeezing in three NHL fights and 20 AHL fights in 2008-09 and one NHL fight and 26 in the AHL in 2010-11.

As far as NHL play goes, Leblond finishes with 41 regular-season games, 101 penalty minutes accrued, and three assists. he also played in five postseason games, all during the Devils’ 2010 run.

He will be remembered, in part, by the fight that was almost as long as his name.

Yakupov a worthy gamble for the Avalanche

Getty
4 Comments
By Adam GretzAug 13, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT

This post is a part of Avalanche day at PHT…

As far as No. 1 overall picks go few have had a more disappointing start to their career than 2012 selection Nail Yakupov.

Just five years after being selected with the top pick, Yakupov has managed just 53 goals in five seasons and is already on his third different team. The Edmonton Oilers traded him to St. Louis a year ago for Zach Pochiro, and after 40 mostly forgettable games with the Blues — and not being given a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent — he ended up signing a bargain basement one-year contract with the Avalanche.

At this point it seems the chances of Yakupov becoming the player he was projected to be in 2012 are practically zero, but it is still a worthy gamble for a team like the Avalanche to take.

For one, he still has talent. He hasn’t quite put it all together yet, but he also probably hasn’t found the right situation. Back in July his agent, Igor Larionov, thought it all boiled down to a lack of confidence in Edmonton following the dismissal of coach Ralph Krueger who was willing to have patience with Yakupov when he made a mistake.

Then when he went to St. Louis this past season he never seemed to really fit in with the Blues or get much of a role or a chance to fully redeem himself from his days in Edmonton (and to be fair, when he did see the ice the results were still not always there).

With the Avalanche, however, there should be plenty of opportunity. There is already a belief that the Avalanche see him as a potential top-six option.

It’s a team that is lacking in skill up front and is coming off of a season where it finished with one of the worst records in recent memory and was one of the worst offensive teams in the league. They have nothing to lose by taking a shot on a skilled forward with Yakupov’s pedigree and hoping that he can reach some of that potential. After all, it would not be the first time a highly touted prospect in fizzled in Edmonton and went somewhere else to realize his potential.

Poll: Will the Avalanche finish with the NHL’s worst record again?

Getty
5 Comments
By Adam GretzAug 13, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT

The 2016-17 season was a disastrous one for the Colorado Avalanche pretty much across the board.

They not only ended up missing the playoffs for the third year in a row and the sixth time in the past seven years, they ended up finishing with the NHL’s worst record, recording just 48 points. More than 20 behind the NHL’s second-worst team. Those 48 points ended up being the worst point total for any team in an 82-game season (including the tank-for-McDavid Buffalo Sabres teams) since the NHL went to the three-point game format at the start of the 2005-06 season. The only teams that finished with a worse point total were teams during the lockout shortened 48-game season in 2013.

The only offseason additions the team has made this season have been to bring in goalie Jonathan Bernier, buy a huge lottery ticket in Nail Yakupov, and make a decent trade for Colin Wilson. They also have prized prospect Tyson Jost ready to make the leap to the big leagues on a permanent basis, but they will also still probably lose Matt Duchene at some point to a trade. They also still have a haphazardly pieced together defense that isn’t particularly strong.

Is that enough to make up 20 points in the standings to get out of the cellar?

But Adam, you’re probably saying, there is an expansion team in the NHL this season and they might be contenders for the worst record in the NHL. And they certainly could be!

But keep in mind that the NHL’s past nine expansion teams finished with an average of 57 points in their first season, including five that finished with at least 65.

 