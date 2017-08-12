NHL, Red Wings condemn use of logo at Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right’ rally

Here’s a theory: The winged wheel was a part of the logo for Deutsche Reichsbahn, or DRB, the national German railroad that was used during the Holocaust. You’ll see some of these logos have a passing-at-best resemblance to the Detroit Red Wings logo, but one imagines it’s a bit easier to get a magnetic Red Wings logo for your poster-board Dungeons and Dragons shield than something from 1937 Germany.
Another theory: White supremacists have adopted the name from “Operation Red Wing,” a 2005 incident during the War in Afghanistan that claimed the lives of 19 Americans, many of them Navy SEALs.
Either way, the NHL and Red Wings seem to be exploring ways to address this small, strange facet of a very disturbing story from this weekend.
Hockey world mourns as Bryan Murray passes away at age 74
Former Ottawa Senators GM Bryan Murray passed away at age 74 on Saturday after a lengthy battle with cancer.
“A hockey lifer” seems to be a decent way to summarize Murray’s prolific career in the NHL, though it’s clear that his kindness also made an impact on many in the hockey world. Murray spent 35 years involved in the highest level of the sport, including the 2016-17 season in an executive role with the Senators.
The Senators note that his career included coaching for 18 seasons, which amounted to 1,239 games. The team released the following statement regarding the sad news:
“Bryan was one of the greatest men that the game of hockey has ever known and also a great father, mentor and teacher,” Senators owner Eugene Melnyk said. “We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Geri, daughters, Heide and Brittany and the entire Murray family on their loss.”
“I didn’t have a colonoscopy which I should’ve had,” Murray said. “I don’t know why I didn’t. One of the comments that came back to me on a regular basis, ‘You’re healthy, you’re from a family that hasn’t had any disease whatsoever. We can maybe wait.’ But that’s also my fault in that I should’ve demanded or at least asked for. But like a lot of men do, we put it off.”
“A simple colonoscopy in my case probably would’ve solved the problem I have.”
Murray will be missed, and not just by family members and the Senators franchise.
Bryan Murray was a wise hockey man and a great teacher. We, and hockey, are poorer for his passing.
Not only have the Winnipeg Jets been a pretty mediocre hockey team for most of their existence, they have also been a painfully dull team.
Nothing particularly exciting on the ice.
A front office that has rebuilt the team at a snails pace, seemingly refusing to make any sort of significant trade or free agent signing.
For the longest time no real difference maker of a player to build around because they were never quite bad enough to get a top-pick where a franchise player can be selected.
Slowly but surely — emphasis on slowly — that has all started to change for the Jets.
Just consider the core they have to build around now…
Patrik Laine, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, just put together one of the best rookie seasons for an 18-year-old in recent NHL memory with his 36-goal in 73 games performance. He is the cornerstone player the Jets have been desperate for. They finally got the right draft pick in the right year to land that type of player.
Mark Scheifele, just now entering his prime years in the NHL, was a point-per-game player this past season and looks as if he has developed into a threat to score 30 goals every season. He topped that mark a year ago and almost certainly would have done it the previous year had he not missed nine games due to injury.
Nikolaj Ehlers, the team’s first-round pick in 2014, had a breakout season in 2016-17 that saw him top the 25-goal and 60-point marks, while also playing an exciting style and making highlight reels due to his playmaking ability and speed.
That is an exciting young trio of forwards that not only play a visually pleasing style of hockey, but are also extremely productive. It is a great young core to build around.
Along with that group also have a solid stable of veterans led by the always underrated Blake Wheeler, Dustin Byfuglien and Tobias Enstrom. There really is a lot of talent on this team and it produced one of the best offenses in the league.
Unfortunately they also had one of the worst defensive performances in the league. If nothing else it made their games some of the highest scoring in the league, making them the team to watch if you like offense. In a league where the average game saw only 5.5 goals per game, Jets games were putting more than six goals per game on the board. That is probably not what they want to see as it isn’t always the best recipe for consistent, sustained success, but it’s at least brought some excitement to a team that that for years had none outside of whatever chants its crowd could come up with.
It’s taken a few years, but the Jets finally have enough young pieces in place that they might be able to start building something of significance. At least as it relates to their forwards.
Since relocating to Winnipeg for the 2011-12 season the Jets have qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs just one time.
If you go back to the Atlanta days the organization has experienced playoff hockey just twice in 17 seasons. It is still looking for its first ever playoff win, making it the only active franchise in the NHL (minus the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, who have yet to play a game) that has never won a playoff game.
A year ago the Jets had one of highest scoring teams in the league, but also could not do anything to prevent goals the other way. That combination of bad defense and goaltending kept them out of the playoffs by seven points in the Western Conference wild card race.
To help address those defensive shortcomings the Jets brought in veteran defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and new goaltender Steve Mason.
The key, obviously, is Mason and what he can provide for them in net. If he can go back to being the average to slightly above average goaltender he was for most of his tenure in Philadelphia that might be able to shave enough goals off of their goals against total to make up some significant ground in the standings.
Is that enough of a change to get the Jets back over the hump and get them back into the playoffs for just the third time in 18 years?
Goaltending has been the single biggest issue in Winnipeg ever since the franchise arrived from Atlanta seven years ago, consistently finishing near the bottom of the league in save percentage. Ondrej Pavelec wasn’t the answer, and Michael Hutchinson and Connor Hellebuyck didn’t seem to be the answer a year ago. Now the job gets turned over to Steve Mason, coming over in free agency from the Philadelphia Flyers on a two-year, $8.2 million contract.
So why the pressure? Well, simply because he has to be the guy to help fill the hole that has held the Jets back more than any other in recent years. And he has to do it while rebounding from what was a down year in Philadelphia, managing only a .908 save percentage that was his lowest individual mark since he played for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
That sort of performance won’t work for the Jets because it was pretty much exactly what their two-headed goaltending monster gave them a season ago. If he can return to the form he showed during the first four years he spent in Philadelphia it would be a pretty significant boost to a Jets team that hasn’t really had anything even remotely close to a consistent, No. 1 starting goaltender in … well … ever.
If Mason can be that guy the Jets might actually have a chance to contend for a playoff spot, especially given how good their offense was this past season.
If he can not be that guy it will simply be more of the same in Winnipeg where a team with some pretty good talent and what is now a high-scoring offense gets sabotaged by goaltending.
The Jets don’t need him to be Dominik Hasek. They can score enough goals that they don’t need a goalie to steal games for them every night. They just need him to be good.