Wild news: Parise says he ‘stunk’; Kaprizov signs 3-year KHL deal

At 33 years old, it may just be that Father Time is catching up with Zach Parise.
But after a frustrating season in which Parise finished with a mere 42 points in 69 games, the Minnesota Wild forward has set his sights on a bounce-back.
“For me, last year stunk,” said Parise, per the Wild’s website. “I didn’t play that well. I’ve been working on my game, hoping to put myself in a spot to not let that happen again.”
Parise refused to use a previous back injury as an excuse, even though it kept him from training the way he would’ve liked last summer.
“Last year, I just didn’t play well,” he said.
With eight years still remaining on his massive contract, it’s imperative that Parise finds his game again.
In the five years Parise has been in Minnesota, the Wild have yet to miss the playoffs. However, they’re also just 2-5 in the postseason, failing to advance past the second round.
In other Wild news, highly touted forward prospect Kirill Kaprizov has apparently signed a three-year deal with CSKA Moscow.
The KHL club made the announcement today, noting that Kaprizov’s new contract will run through 2020.
The Wild had hoped to bring Kaprizov, 20, to North America for the 2018-19 season.
