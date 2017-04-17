AP

Fletcher went all-in at the deadline, and now… this

By Jason BroughApr 17, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT

The focus is naturally on Bruce Boudreau, the hard-luck head coach in the midst of another first-round nightmare.

But spare a few thoughts, too, for general manager Chuck Fletcher. He went all-in at the trade deadline, and now his Minnesota Wild are in danger of being swept by the St. Louis Blues.

The Wild, you’ll recall, sent a first-round draft pick and more to get forwards Martin Hanzal and Ryan White, both pending unrestricted free agents, from Arizona in February.

“We’re just putting our chips in the middle of the table for this year,” Fletcher said at the time, per NHL.com. “We like our group and we think our players deserve the best chance possible to compete [and want to] see what we can do. Again, nothing’s promised and we know it will be tough, but I think our thought is we may as well take a swing and see how far we can go.”

The Wild were 39-14-6 when the deal went down, so it’s hard to blame Fletcher for his thought process. But barring a miraculous comeback, Minnesota will fall to 2-5 in playoff series under his watch. He’s been on the job since 2009, and despite a healthy payroll that includes $196 million worth of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, the Wild have yet to get past the second round.

The good news for Fletcher is that owner Craig Leipold did not expect to win a Stanley Cup this year.

“I don’t know, they could surprise me,” Leipold said in January. “But I don’t think we’ve got that type of team. We haven’t built it yet.”

Fletcher also saw four of his draft picks show well at the World Juniors — a nice feather in the GM’s cap.

But there’s no denying that his team is on the verge of a massive letdown. Hiring Boudreau was supposed to get the Wild over the hump.

Instead, it’s looking like another early playoff exit for both men.

Kraft Hockeyville: Family, community key for Michigan native Fowler

By Mike HalfordApr 17, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

Anaheim Ducks blueliner Cam Fowler knows all about tight-knit hockey communities.

He’s been a part of several.

Born in Windsor, Ontario but raised in Farmington Hills, MI, Fowler was a standout player in high school before spending two years with the U.S. National Team Development program. From there, he joined the OHL’s Spirfires for his draft year.

After significant time on the East Coast, Fowler made a big move upon being selected 12th overall by Anaheim in 2010. He’s since become a staple of the Ducks organization, appearing in nearly 500 regular-season contests over a six-year career.

Though he’s currently sidelined with a knee injury, Fowler did resume skating this morning and could be back for the Ducks sooner than expected. Game 3 of their first-round series goes tonight in Calgary, and you can catch the game on NBCSN starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Bruins could get Krejci back tonight

By Jason BroughApr 17, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT

The Boston Bruins could get a boost tonight with the return of veteran center David Krejci.

Krejci will be a game-time decision against the Senators. He missed the first two games of the series in Ottawa with an upper-body injury.

“We will see how it goes tonight,” Krecji said this morning, per the Ottawa Citizen. “I felt better yesterday and today I felt better than yesterday.”

The Bruins may also have a defenseman make his series debut tonight. Tommy Cross has been called up from the AHL, and he could step in for Adam McQuaid, who was hurt in Game 2.

Cross, 27, only has three games of NHL experience, all of them coming early last season. But with McQuaid joining Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo and Colin Miller on the injured list, the B’s are simply running out of bodies on the blue line.

Via CSN New England, here’s what Boston’s lineup could look like:

Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak
Stafford-Krejci-Backes
Acciari-Moore-Nash
Vatrano-Spooner-Schaller

Chara-McAvoy
Morrow-K. Miller
Liles-Cross

The Bruins and Senators are tied one game apiece.

Werenski’s season is over due to facial fracture

By Jason BroughApr 17, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT

Zach Werenski is done for the season with a facial fracture.

Columbus head coach John Tortorella said so this morning, the day after Werenski took a puck to the face in the Blue Jackets’ 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Though Werenski did manage to return to the game for the third period, wearing a full face mask for protection, the 19-year-old rookie defenseman was unable to see well enough to play the overtime period.

Afterwards, he tweeted out the gruesome details:

The Blue Jackets trail the Penguins, 3-0, in their first-round series. Game 4 goes Tuesday at Nationwide Arena.

It goes without saying that not having Werenski hurts the chances of a Columbus comeback. Tortorella called the teenager “probably our best player.” So no, it doesn’t look good for the Jackets.

Borowiecki out for Sens, Harpur to make playoff debut

By Mike HalfordApr 17, 2017, 12:31 PM EDT

Another day, another d-man knocked out of the Boston-Ottawa series.

On Monday, the Sens announced that blueliner Mark Borowiecki would miss Game 3 with an apparent leg injury, and be replaced in the lineup by Ben Harpur. Harpur, 22, is in his second season with the Sens and appeared in six games this year, spending most of his time with AHL Binghamton.

The 6-foot-6, 222 rearguard will be making his Stanley Cup playoff debut.

Borowiecki was a regular lineup presence for the Sens this year, so his absence will hurt. He played a career-high 70 games during the regular season, averaging 14:01 TOI per night, and skated over 17 minutes in Ottawa’s series-opening loss on Wednesday.

Borowiecki suffered his injury early in Saturday’s Game 2, and excited after just three minutes played. Head coach Guy Boucher said the 27-year-old could’ve returned to the contest, but was held out as a precautionary measure.

As mentioned above, Borowiecki isn’t the only d-man to be knocked from this series. Both Colin Miller and Adam McQuaid have missed time for the Bruins, who came into the playoffs down the services of Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo.

Marc Methot, the veteran Sens d-man who missed the opener with a mangled finger, returned to play in Game 2.