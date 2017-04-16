Boudreau walks into this one by viewing Wild’s next contest ‘like a Game 7’

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s tough not to feel bad for Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau … unless you’d rather just make fun of him.

Boudreau said that he’s not going to criticize his team’s efforts after the St. Louis Blues opened up a startling 3-0 series lead against the Wild, and it’s easy to see why. Luck can be pretty cruel and fickle in the playoffs, and as it stands, Minnesota just can’t seem to solve Jake Allen.

Still … some of his comments made it pretty easy for his hecklers.

OK, one in particular:

Boudreau said Wednesday has to be treated like a Game 7. #mnwild — Michael Russo (@Russostrib) April 16, 2017

Considering Boudreau’s history in Game 7 situations, well, people were already making jokes:

Really disappointing post-season for the Minnesota Wild. Bruce Boudreau isn’t even going to get a Game 7 to lose. — The Royal Half (@theroyalhalf) April 16, 2017

The ultimate Boudreau would be to come back and tie the series then lose it in game 7. — Ryan (@ryanclassic) April 16, 2017

I think the saddest part of the playoffs so far is thinking that a Bruce Boudreau team may not even get a chance to blow a Game 7 — Johnny Lawrence (@OneSmugPug) April 16, 2017

Harsh.

The range of reactions for Boudreau making a Game 7 reference (and the Wild’s unfortunate start so far) basically go from discomfort/awkwardness:

To glee:

Poor Bruce.

Check out Boudreau’s full thoughts in the clip below. The Wild and the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s Michael Russo also provided other quality reactions in their respective feeds.

🎥 Bruce Boudreau on today's Game 3, moving on to Wednesday and more. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/akQTgLg52H — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 16, 2017