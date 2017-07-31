Tortortella gets contract extension through 2018-19

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The NHL’s reigning coach of the year has a bit more job security today.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed John Tortorella to a one-year contract extension that takes him through the 2018-19 season.

“John Tortorella and his coaching staff have done a terrific job since his arrival nearly two years ago,” said GM Jarmo Kekalainen. “He is one of the top coaches in our game and we are excited about what lies ahead for our club with John as our head coach.”

Tortorella won the Jack Adams Award after helping the Jackets to a playoff spot in 2016-17.

The award capped off a remarkable year for Tortorella, who started the season as the odds-on favorite to be fired first.