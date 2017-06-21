Tortorella claims Jack Adams Award over Babcock, McLellan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

John Tortorella has won the Jack Adams Award as the league’s most outstanding coach for the second time in his career.

Torts beat out Todd McLellan of the Edmonton Oilers and Mike Babcock of the Toronto Maple Leafs, after helping guide the Columbus Blue Jackets to a franchise record 50 wins and 108 points.

That’s quite an improvement from their 76-point campaign the previous season.

The Blue Jackets finished third in the Metropolitan Division this season, earning a playoff berth.

The interesting thing about Tortorella being named the Jack Adams award winner is that he was the most likely coach to be fired first during the season, according to the oddsmakers in October.

Obviously, that didn’t happen, as the Blue Jackets gained strength from a 16-game winning streak — the second-longest single season winning streak in NHL history behind the Penguins’ 17-game run in 1992-93 — and were in contention for a hyper competitive Metropolitan Division until late in the season.