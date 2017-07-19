Getty

Panthers sign first-rounder Owen Tippett to rookie deal

1 Comment
By James O'BrienJul 19, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

The Florida Panthers announced that they signed Owen Tippett to a three-year entry-level contract on Wednesday.

Tippett was the 10th pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, a big (red) forward who could very well go straight from the OHL to the NHL next season.

The Panthers could certainly use a scorer with his potential. He generated 44 goals in just 60 regular-season games in the OHL, and also added 10 goals in 20 playoff games for the (wonderfully named) Mississauga Steelheads. With all the roster upheaval in Florida, there’s at least a lane for him to make the team.

That doesn’t mean it will be easy for Tippett, mind you, although Panthers GM Dale Tallon indicated that he possesses certain qualities that could bode well for an immediate leap.

“I’m thrilled to sign Owen to his first NHL contract,” Tallon said. “Owen is a natural goal scorer with a bright future and he already possesses NHL-ready size and speed. We’re looking forward to watching him compete for a spot on our NHL roster at training camp this fall.”

Speaking of the Steelheads, they posted this highlight video, and also the perfect nickname for Tippett: “Ginger Snipes.” Nicely done.

Sabres’ Kyle Okposo returning to ice after health scare

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJul 19, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT

Here’s some heartwarming hockey news for you: apparently Kyle Okposo is playing hockey tonight.

Considering his late-season health scare, it was promising enough that the Buffalo Sabres expect him to be ready by training camp. But in mid-July? This is even more promising.

Apparently he’s one of many NHL-relevant participants in … “Da Beauty League?”

Again, there are a lot of familiar names, as you can see based on this lineup sheet:

Wow. Along with Okposo, there are many other noteworthy participants, including Dustin Byfuglien, Ryan McDonagh, and Zach Parise.

Here’s more insight on the event, via their “About Us” section:

Da Beauty League was established in the Fall of 2015 by local business people in an effort to bring professional hockey to Minnesota on a year round basis. Da Beauty League centers itself on bringing fans fast paced professional hockey in a casual environment. For the players, Da Beauty League serves as a training ground for the players as they prepare for their upcoming professional seasons. Da Beauty League provides fans with 3 fast paced regular season games played out of Braemar Arena on a nightly basis during the summer. Fans will experience a relaxed atmosphere to watch hockey and enjoy typical intermission entertainment while watching the best hockey talent in the world.

Really, though, it’s just great to see that Okposo’s apparently feeling close to 100 percent.

(H/T to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.)

Devils talked recently with Kerfoot, but know ‘he controls the outcome’

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordJul 19, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

In less than a month, New Jersey’s draft rights to Alex Kerfoot will expire, meaning the Harvard senior will become an unrestricted free agent, able to sign with an NHL club of his choosing.

GM Ray Shero remains hopeful the Devils will be that club.

“I talked to him a few days ago for a while,” Shero said this week, per NorthJersey.com. “I think after the dust settled for free agency for a lot of teams, including ours, I think it was good to reconnect with him.

“Me, John Hynes and Fitzie [assistant GM Tom Fitzgerald] had a conference call with him, and I explained to him again exactly where we were. I think it was a good reminder that we’d really like to sign him, but like anybody else, he controls the outcome until Aug. 15.”

Kerfoot, 22, was drafted by the Devils in the fifth round of the 2012 draft. His game has evolved over the last four years and, in ’16-17, he led Harvard in scoring en route to a Hobey Baker nomination.

Kerfoot’s a Vancouver native, and there’s widespread speculation the Canucks would be interested in securing his services. What’s more, Kerfoot’s father, Greg, is part of the ownership group of Vancouver’s Major League Soccer franchise, the Whitecaps.

“It’s exciting, I grew up a Canucks fan and I still follow them,” Kerfoot said in March, per News 1130. “But at this time I’m just focused on Harvard and my plan is to meet with the Devils after the season.”

At this point, it’s certainly looks like he’s headed to free agency. But Shero was quick to point out “the Kerfoot thing has not been written yet,” adding he was hopeful the player and agent would get back to the Devils soon.

Nichushkin to stay in KHL, Dallas expects him back for ’18-19

Getty
1 Comment
By Mike HalfordJul 19, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT

Valeri Nichushkin will spend another year with CSKA Moscow.

On Wednesday, Dallas announced that Nichushkin — who left the team last season to play in the KHL — will stay in Russia for the 2017-18 campaign, with the expectation he’ll return to the Stars the following season.

The news doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Both the KHL and Russian hockey federation have been vocal with their stated goal of keeping KHL players from leaving for North America and bringing NHL free agents back this summer, to prepare for and participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Nichushkin, a big-bodied center that scored 14 goals and 34 points for Dallas in his rookie year, figures to be part of that plan.

CSKA is a KHL powerhouse, and has made several significant moves this offseason. Most recently, the club signed former Habs d-man Nikita Nesterov and ex-Avs forward Mikhail Grigorenko. The club also re-upped with Ilya Kovalchuk — who was flirting with a return to North America — and said that prized Minnesota prospect Kirill Kaprizov would remain with the team for the next three years.

CSKA also reportedly has an agreement in place with Colorado d-man Nikita Zadorov, should he fail to re-sign with the Avs.

All that said, it’s somewhat intriguing that Dallas’ coaching change from Lindy Ruff to Ken Hitchcock didn’t sway Nichushkin. The 22-year-old, taken 10th overall in 2013, clashed with Ruff on a few occasions. In March of last year, Nichushkin had to address an interview with a Russian news outlet in which he said Ruff didn’t trust him, or play him enough.

Not long after Hitchcock was introduced as Dallas’ new head coach, the club’s director of scouting told NHL.com it was “50-50” that Nichushkin would be back this season.

Related: Stars GM hopes a ‘more mature’ Nichushkin will return to Dallas after KHL stint

Isles keep Cronin, promote him to associate coach

Getty
2 Comments
By Mike HalfordJul 19, 2017, 12:36 PM EDT

After a summer of change behind the bench, the Islanders opted for some familiarity on Wednesday.

Greg Cronin, the veteran assistant coach that served under both Jack Capuano and Doug Weight last season, has been brought back and promoted to associate coach.

“Greg’s hockey knowledge and experiences of over 30 years in the coaching profession are an asset to our coaching staff,” Weight said in a release. “He’s run our penalty-kill the past several seasons and each year, it’s been one of the best in the league.

“He has a tireless work ethic on the bench during games, at practice and in meetings. His desire to get the best out of every player, to help achieve our goal of winning is impressive and I’m thrilled to continue to work with him.”

Cronin, 54, is in his second tour of duty with New York, having previously served as an assistant from 1999-2003. During that spell, he worked under former bench bosses Butch Goring, Lorne Henning (interim) and Peter Laviolette. Following the ’02-03 campaign, Cronin took the head coaching gig for the Isles’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

As mentioned above, there have been numerous changes to Weight’s staff this offseason. Kelly Buchberger, Luke Richardson and Scott Gomez were all hired as assistants, while the club parted ways with Bob Corkum.

 