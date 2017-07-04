Getty

Panthers will give first-rounder Tippett a real shot to play next season

By James O'BrienJul 4, 2017, 10:26 PM EDT

One can almost assume that the top picks of a given draft will make an instant jump to the NHL, but the picture gets muddier as you go down the rankings.

As the 10th pick of 2017, Owen Tippett might face an uphill battle of making an impact right away for the Florida Panthers.

MORE: Draft profile for Tippett

Panthers GM Dale Tallon told NHL.com that one or two players from the team’s development camp could very well be on their roster, and Tippett would be in the running.

“He’s going to get every opportunity,” Tallon said. “I don’t have any problem and [coach Bob Boughner] and our coaching staff don’t have any issues playing young guys. We’re building a team that’s going to be around for a long time and we’ll give him every opportunity to play this year.”

With the likes of Jaromir Jagr on the way out, the Panthers should expect to have room for young scorers to emerge. People seem excited about his skills in that regard:

Personally, it’s most exciting to see “Big Red” (very unofficial nickname) in those Panthers sweaters.

Something to root for.

Did Devils drop the ball in not trading Kovalchuk?

By James O'BrienJul 4, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Amusingly enough, as great as Ray Shero and the New Jersey Devils’ run of recent trades has been, reportedly failing to move Ilya Kovalchuk overshadows those successes (at least in the eyes of some fans).

The way the CBA works out, Kovalchuk could be a UFA next summer, so in failing to trade him during this off-season, they get nothing.

Out of context, that seems like poor work by Shero.

When you dig deeper, it’s a pretty complicated (or at least challenging) situation.

As this post notes, Kovalchuk likely had incentive to spend at least one more year in the KHL in order to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

One also wonders if they would have only received “pennies on the dollar” if they did make a trade, and what if the only real takers were a division rival like the Columbus Blue Jackets or – even worse for Devils fans – the New York Rangers?

MORE: Shero noted that Kovalchuk “drove the bus” in many ways.

Puck Daddy’s Greg Wyshynski dives into additional details about Shero may or may not have been thinking; overall, it’s difficult to figure out how severe a misstep this really was without knowing what was truly on the table.

Really, it brings up a fascinating question for Devils fans: what would have been a suitable price to possibly power up the hated Rangers?

A remarkable run otherwise

It’s worth bringing up this point again, though: Shero has enjoyed a very nice run of trades, and the Devils began getting great value even before he took over being that they landed Cory Schneider for a reasonable price.

When you take a look at the structure of the team, almost every one of the Devils’ best assets came via trades (at least before they drafted Nico Hischier first overall).

The Taylor HallAdam Larsson trade is a punchline in some circles. It’s starting to look like the same can be said for the Marcus Johansson swap.

Even with an off 2016-17 in mind, Schneider seems like he’ll be worth the investment. Kyle Palmieri isn’t quite the headliner that Hall is, but he’s a key part of the Devils offense, and they nabbed him from Anaheim for cheap.

There are a lot of factors to consider regarding Kovalchuk, including what kind of aspirations the Devils have for 2017-18.

If New Jersey thinks it can be at least a playoff bubble team, do they really want to make a division rival – particularly a bitter one like the Rangers – stronger with Kovalchuk, just for meager returns?

Even if Shero legitimately dropped the ball in this specific case, Devils fans should take heart: the good has heavily outweighed the bad, particularly when it comes to trades.

If nothing else, Avalanche should give Yakupov a real chance at redemption

By James O'BrienJul 4, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

When word surfaced that the Colorado Avalanche signed fledgling former No.1 overall pick Nail Yakupov, a lot of people snickered.

Plenty of others shrugged their shoulders and said, “Why not?”

The logic for the latter reaction is that the Avalanche have been abysmal, so they have little to lose in handing Yakupov a low-risk, one-year contract at a cheap cost.

Here’s an unsolicited additional point: you could argue that Yakupov didn’t get a real chance to redeem himself with the St. Louis Blues.

Now, this isn’t necessarily meant to be a big criticism of St. Louis. The Blues were a team with aspirations – or at least hopes – to contend, and a pretty decent slew of forwards to choose from, so they didn’t “owe” Yakupov opportunities just because.

In other words, it’s possible that 2012’s top choice simply couldn’t cut it.

MORE: Avalanche sign Yakupov for one year

Even so, Yakupov likely deserves an “Incomplete” grade rather than, say, an “F” for his time with the Blues.

(Edmonton, meanwhile, is where he deserved some poor report cards.)

No doubt about it, a mere nine points of production is paltry, but Yakupov only played in 40 games. And when he did, he was used sparingly; he averaged just 10:39 TOI per game, way down from him Edmonton average of almost 15 minutes per night.

“Nail is a young, skilled winger who will add depth to our lineup,” Avalanche GM Joe Sakic said. “We look forward to seeing him at training camp.”

Again, it’s not like he kicked down the door for shifts, particularly with the Oilers.

He peaked with 17 goals during his rookie season, and that was with the luck that comes with a 21 shooting percentage. It’s perfectly reasonable to state that Yakupov may simply not “have it.”

Still, Yakupov will only be 24 once the 2017-18 season begins, and the Avs have every reason to give him a true opportunity to prove that he can at least be a solid NHL contributor. They might even provide a long enough leash that he can fight through the ups and downs that come from trying to produce points in a league where they’re tough to come by.

Let’s not forget how much Justin Schultz‘s league-wide standing was sinking before things worked out – splendidly – with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Maybe the odds are against anything but the most modest returns for Colorado, but if nothing else, it’s worth a shot.

Vegas locks up former Ranger Lindberg: two years, $3.4M

By James O'BrienJul 4, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT

The Vegas Golden Knights announced the signing of Oscar Lindberg to a two-year, $3.4 million contract on Tuesday.

Lindberg, 25, was Vegas’ expansion-draft selection from the New York Rangers, who addressed his departure (and arguably the trade of Derek Stepan) with a move of their own in landing David Desharnais.

Lindberg was still, to some extent, proving himself with the Rangers, who amassed the sort of depth that forced him to battle for minutes. He saw his average TOI drop from 12:11 in 2015-16 to just 10:50 per contest last season.

Even then, he’s shown glimpses of being an interesting piece, and Lindberg should get a golden opportunity to show what he can do with the Golden Knights.

Cap Friendly places their forward spending at $40 million after this signing, although the likes of David Clarkson and Mikhail Grabovski inflate those numbers quite a bit.

Burakovsky gets two-year bridge deal with Caps

5 Comments
By Jason BroughJul 4, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT

The Washington Capitals have re-signed winger Andre Burakovsky to a two-year, $6 million contract.

It’s a bridge deal for the 22-year-old. He’ll still be a restricted free agent when it expires.

Burakovsky had 12 goals and 23 assists in 64 games last season, the final year of his entry-level contract. He then added three goals and three assists in 13 playoff games.

The Burakovsky deal comes on the heels of a massive contract extension for Evgeny Kuznetsov. Two years ago, it was Kuznetsov that signed a bridge deal. Burakovsky’s payment breaks down as such:

The Caps still have one restricted free agent in goalie Philipp Grubauer.

