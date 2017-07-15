Golden Knights sign all three first-round picks to entry-level contracts

The Vegas Golden Knights front office had a pretty busy day on Saturday.

After signing restricted free agents Brendan Leipsic and Griffin Reinhart to two-year contracts, the team also announced that it has signed all three of its first-round draft picks, Cody Glass (No. 6 overall), Nick Suzuki (No. 13 overall) and defenseman Erik Brannstrom (No. 15 overall) to three-year, entry-level contracts.

Thanks to a series of expansion draft dealings, the Golden Knights were able to stockpile draft picks including two additional first-rounders on top of their own pick at No. 6.

General manager George McPhee opted to keep all of them and not package them to move up in the draft, selecting the trio of Glass, Suzuki and Brannstrom.

Suzuki was selected with the No. 13 overall pick that originally belonged to the Winnipeg Jets. Vegas acquired that pick in a trade for Columbus’ first-round pick (which had been acquired by Vegas in a previous trade) in exchange for Vegas taking Chris Thorburn in the expansion draft.

The No. 15 pick, used to select Brannstrom, belonged to the New York Islanders and was sent to Vegas, along with Mikhail Grabovski, Jake Bischoff and a 2019 second-round pick to ensure that Vegas selected goaltender Jean-Francois Berube in the expansion draft.

