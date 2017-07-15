Top pick Nico Hischier signs entry-level contract with Devils

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Nico Hischier, the top pick in the 2017 NHL draft, has officially signed his first NHL contract.

The New Jersey Devils announced on Saturday afternoon that they have signed Hischier to the maximum three-year entry-level deal, carrying a $925,000 average annual salary along with several performance bonuses.

The Devils selected Hischier with the No. 1 overall pick, ahead of Nolan Patrick, after winning the draft lottery and moving up three spots.

Hischier is the first player born in Switzerland to be selected No. 1 overall.

He spent the 2016-17 season playing for the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL where he scored 38 goals and added 48 assists in 57 games.

He is one of two major additions to the Devils organization this summer, joining Marcus Johansson who was acquired in a trade from the Washington Capitals. Along with Taylor Hall that trio should at least give the Devils a chance to be a much improved offensive team after finishing the 2016-17 season 28th in the league in goals scored.