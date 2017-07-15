Flyers re-sign Stolarz to one-year, two-way contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced a trio of signings on Saturday evening, signing goalies Anthony Stolarz and Alex Lyon, as well as forward Cole Bardreau to two-way contracts.

Stolarz and Lyon signed one-year contracts, while Bardreau ended up getting a two-year deal.

Stolarz is probably the most prominent player out of that group given that he is the youngest of the three and is the only one to have actually played in the NHL to this point, appearing in seven games this past season. He played quite well in his limited look, posting a .928 save percentage.

Even with that brief success this past season general manage Ron Hextall was not exactly confident entering the season with Stolarz as Michael Neuvirth’s platoon partner in net given the inexperience of the former and the injury history of the latter. He instead opted to sign veteran Brian Elliott in free agency, which means Stolarz will start the season in the American Hockey League for a fourth consecutive season, barring injury to one of the two veterans ahead of him on the depth chart.

He has a .910 save percentage in 104 starts for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms over the past three seasons, including a .911 mark this past season.

Lyon, playing in his first year of pro-hockey this past season, ended up starting the majority of the games for the Phantoms and posted similar numbers.