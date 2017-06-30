Report: It looks like the Flyers could be turning to Brian Elliott in net

After being unable to add a veteran goalie during the NHL draft Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall remained confident in his ability to add a goaltender this offseason because it was a buyer’s market at the position.

It seems that he has found his man in Brian Elliott.

According to a report from Andy Strickland of Fox Sports Midwest, the Flyers are expected to sign Elliott to a two-year contract worth $2.75 million per season when free agency opens on Saturday.

Teams are allowed to speak with pending free agents this week but are not supposed to discuss terms and contract, but … well … things happen.

Elliott would be the latest in a long line of goaltenders given the task of trying to fix what has been an almost constant point of weakness for the Flyers’ organization. He would be forming a tag-team duo with veteran Michal Neuvirth.

Elliott’s career has been an interesting one to this point because he has had seasons where he has been among the league’s most productive goaltenders and seasons where he has been among the league’s least productive. He has led the league in save percentage in two different seasons, but has also struggled to get a true No. 1 job in any of his previous stops, whether it be with the Ottawa Senators, St. Louis Blues or most recently, the Calgary Flames.

His 2016-17 performance was a tale of two seasons. Through the end of January he struggled mightily and at times even lost his starting job to Chad Johnson, before rebounding in the second half and playing lights out over the final three months of the season.

Assuming he signs with the Flyers on Saturday he would be replacing Steve Mason after he and the Flyers decided to go their separate ways after four-and-a-half years together.

Elliott is three years older than Mason and their performances this past season were nearly identical, so it will be interesting to see this would play out for the Flyers. Elliott’s reported deal would be worth $1.75 million less than the contract Mason played on this past season.