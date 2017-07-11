Getty

Tierney reportedly accepts Sharks’ qualifying offer, could still be traded

1 Comment
By James O'BrienJul 11, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Sometimes a signing puts speculation to bed for almost a decade. Every now and then, a deal barely delays additional questions.

TVA’s Renaud Lavoie reports that Chris Tierney accepted the San Jose Sharks’ qualifying offer: a one-year offer for $730K. NBC Sports California’s Kevin Kurz believes that such a move won’t quiet trade talk regarding Tierney.

Kurz indicates that, in re-signing Ryan Carpenter, the Sharks had less incentive to give Tierney more than that minimal qualifying offer. He brings up some interesting comparisons to other players who recently signed more lucrative deals and who enjoy more comfortable placements on their respective teams:

Still, it’s notable that the Sharks – according to a source – did not offer Tierney anything other than a one-year deal for his qualifying offer. In comparable deals in Dallas, Brett Ritchie, who has 34 points (22g, 12a) in 117 games over three seasons, recently signed a two-year, $3.5 million extension (although Ritchie did have arbitration rights). Radek Faksa, who did not have arbitration rights and has 45 points (12g, 21a) in 125 career games, signed a three-year, $6.6 million contract on Monday.

(Read more about Ritchie in this post and Faksa’s contract here.)

Tierney, 23, made a solid impact as a rookie, managing 21 points in 43 games back in 2014-15. Since then, his production has stalled out in the 20 range even while playing essentially full seasons in 2015-16 (20 points) and 2016-17 (23).

Tierney did appear in 24 games during San Jose’s 2016 Stanley Cup Final run, nabbing nine points and averaging a respectable TOI of 14:46.

It’s unclear what kind of trade market there would be, although that playoff experience and having 202 regular-season games under his belt at 23 means there could be at least mild interest.

 

Minnesota ‘always felt like home’ for Scandella, who was traded to Sabres

Getty
Leave a comment
By James O'BrienJul 11, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT

Marco Scandella and Jason Pominville were both involved in the significant trade made between the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild, but it’s reasonable to assume that Scandella was more deeply shaken by the change.

After all, Pominville returns to the scene of some of his career-best moments in Buffalo. Scandella, meanwhile, admitted the shock he felt to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s Michael Russo.

OK, shock might be a bit much since Scandella acknowledged that he thought a move was possible, but it wasn’t something that just bounced off of him.

” … It wasn’t easy,” Scandella said. “I got drafted by Minnesota, I love the guys, I love the city. I’ve always felt like it’s been a home for me. It doesn’t even feel like a second home. It always felt like home. It was tough at the beginning to get traded, but at the end of the day, it’s a new challenge and I’m super excited about the new challenge I have. But I’ll always cherish the years I had in Minnesota and all the great friends and all the people I’ve met over the years. It’s an incredible place to live and play hockey.”

If nothing else, Scandella isn’t outrageous in talking up the possibility for improvements in Buffalo, as he discusses with Russo.

He points out the work new Sabres head coach Phil Housley did with Nashville’s defense, and Scandella is part of the reason that this franchise should be more optimistic about its blueline.

MORE: Scandella, Pominville moved in that multi-part trade

Perhaps Rasmus Ristolainen can begin to shed his image as an offense-first liability on defense? He is just 22, after all.

Beyond that, Scandella adds credibility to the mix, while Nathan Beaulieu brings the sort of “modern,” puck-moving style that could mix well with Housley’s philosophies.

The Sabres already have some upside in net with the Robin LehnerChad Johnson combo, and with skilled forwards including Jack Eichel and Ryan O'Reilly, there are some reasons for excitement.

All that sweetness doesn’t totally cancel out bitter feelings for Scandella, who knows that hockey is a business but hasn’t had to deal with the negative aspects like trades all that often (until now). More on that here.

Tocchet brings lessons from past mistakes (and successes) to Coyotes

Getty
3 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 11, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

A decade ago, Rick Tocchet – then an assistant for Wayne Gretzky with the Phoenix Coyotes – plead guilty to gambling charges. After that, he faced more mundane struggles behind the bench with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Some would fold after such humbling mistakes, but Tocchet kept forging his coaching career, culminating with being assistant for Mike Sullivan’s championship Penguins staff.

MORE: Coyotes hire Tocchet as head coach

Tocchet knows full well that you can recover – and learn from – mistakes, and it sounds like he’ll take that approach with an Arizona Coyotes team full of young players who will almost certainly go through their own ups and downs.

That also means embracing what you do well and what you need to improve upon as a coach. Tocchet admits that he wasn’t decisive enough in his first run-through, but seeing Mike Sullivan really opened his eyes in that regard, as NHL.com’s Dan Rosen reports.

The Coyotes took their time in replacing Dave Tippett – going through more than 20 candidates with about five interviews in person – and Coyotes GM John Chayka made it sound like Tocchet was a slam-dunk (or maybe more appropriately, a resounding body check).

It probably doesn’t hurt that members of the Penguins give glowing reviews of Tocchet as he leaves, too.

As promising as it is to hear that he endorses a “fun” style and doesn’t want to stifle creativity, the positive feedback has to inspire optimism in a Coyotes fan base that’s been through a lot.

Then again, Tocchet has been through quite a bit, too.

Flyers sign Scott Laughton to two-year deal

Getty
2 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 11, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

The Philadelphia Flyers took care of one of their RFA concerns on Tuesday, signing forward Scott Laughton to a two-year contract.

The specifics are unclear for Laughton, 23, who was the 20th pick of the 2012 NHL Draft.

After enjoying his best year at the NHL level in 2015-16 (21 points in 71 games), Laughton only appeared in two contests for the Flyers in 2016-17. He did manage a solid run in the AHL, if nothing else, generating 19 goals and 39 points in 60 games.

In 109 regular-season games, Laughton’s only averaged 11:08 TOI per night, so it’s clear that he still has a ways to go to really earn the Flyers’ trust.

Flyers GM Ron Hextall has stated that he’d prefer young players to step into roles rather than seeing veteran free agents take those spots. Perhaps Laughton can be one of those young players?

Report: Wild at least discuss homecoming for Matt Cullen

Getty
10 Comments
By James O'BrienJul 11, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT

Mulling retirement at 40, Matt Cullen has the option to come home and still play in the NHL.

The Minnesota native has at least had some discussions with the Wild, according to Michael Russo of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Russo also notes that the Wild have had some talks with Drew Stafford, who would love to stay with the Boston Bruins (but might not have that option).

Cullen appeared in 193 regular-season and five playoff games for the Wild from 2010-11 to 2012-13. From there, he played for the Nashville Predators before raising the Stanley Cup twice with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Even at his advanced age, Cullen could conceivably help the Wild, who might be a little slim down the middle in depth positions.

That said, GM Chuck Fletcher told Russo that he believes younger players could conceivably step into that role. So we’ll see.

While some players are in limbo involuntarily, Cullen is one of those guys who may end up ultimately making the call. It would be tough to top two straight titles, but it also seems like he can still contribute. Remarkably, he managed 31 points for Pittsburgh last season.